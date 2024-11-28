Prepare For The Unexpected: RiskMap 2025

In 2025, global risks to business will be driven by power vacuums and polarisation, conflict and political violence, and the double-edged sword of technological advancement. Understanding and preparing for risks is more critical than ever.

At RDJ, we combine legal insight and human intelligence to deliver long-lasting business impact. As one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms, we’re as ambitious for your business as you are. With offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, we represent clients from scaling and established Irish companies to multinationals, financial institutions and global insurance companies with unique cross-sectoral expertise. We build meaningful relationships with clients and counsel to deliver tangible value for more sustainable businesses, becoming our client’s most trusted advisors and the number one employer of choice for legal talent in Ireland. And, by investing in the progress of our people and harnessing new technologies, we power agile decision-making that adds long-term value every step of the way. Legal Insights. Human Intelligence. Business Impact

Tuesday, 3 December 2024

10:30am - 11:30am | Webinar

In 2025, global risks to business will be driven by power vacuums and polarisation, conflict and political violence, and the double-edged sword of technological advancement. Understanding and preparing for risks is more critical than ever.

Join us for an interactive panel discussion with experienced risk management professionals Jean Devlin, Partner; Mark Fawcett, Director and Seréna Pilkington, Analyst from Control Risks who will provide a comprehensive overview of the risks facing business in 2025 and how to turn potential threats into opportunities for growth.

Areas covered will include:

Uncertain States of America

How will the incoming Trump administration intensify US domestic and foreign policy risks to international business in 2025?

How will the incoming Trump administration intensify US domestic and foreign policy risks to international business in 2025? Red Line Geopolitics

Overview of which geopolitical red lines to watch, when they are being crossed and how companies should respond.

Overview of which geopolitical red lines to watch, when they are being crossed and how companies should respond. Global Trade War

As trade tensions ramp up in 2025, how can companies make their supply chains more resilient to geopolitics?

As trade tensions ramp up in 2025, how can companies make their supply chains more resilient to geopolitics? Rising Political Violence

A new, more intense phase of global trade war is a top risk to business in 2025. How can companies prepare for more diverse and less predictable threats?

A new, more intense phase of global trade war is a top risk to business in 2025. How can companies prepare for more diverse and less predictable threats? Digital Concentration Risk

The concentration of risk in centralised technological ecosystems in a worsening threat landscape will be a top risk for organisations in 2025. What can companies do to mitigate the potential impact to their systems?

Speakers

Jean Devlin

Partner - Head of UK & Ireland

CONTROL RISKS

Partner - Head of UK & Ireland CONTROL RISKS Mark Fawcett

Director - Cyber Response

CONTROL RISKS

Director - Cyber Response CONTROL RISKS Seréna Pilkington

Analyst - Global Issues Team

CONTROL RISKS

Register Now

Access information emailed upon registration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.