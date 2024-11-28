Prepare For The Unexpected: RiskMap 2025

Tuesday, 3 December 2024
10:30am - 11:30am | Webinar
In 2025, global risks to business will be driven by power vacuums and polarisation, conflict and political violence, and the double-edged sword of technological advancement. Understanding and preparing for risks is more critical than ever.
Join us for an interactive panel discussion with experienced risk management professionals Jean Devlin, Partner; Mark Fawcett, Director and Seréna Pilkington, Analyst from Control Risks who will provide a comprehensive overview of the risks facing business in 2025 and how to turn potential threats into opportunities for growth.
Areas covered will include:
- Uncertain States of America
How will the incoming Trump administration intensify US domestic and foreign policy risks to international business in 2025?
- Red Line Geopolitics
Overview of which geopolitical red lines to watch, when they are being crossed and how companies should respond.
- Global Trade War
As trade tensions ramp up in 2025, how can companies make their supply chains more resilient to geopolitics?
- Rising Political Violence
A new, more intense phase of global trade war is a top risk to business in 2025. How can companies prepare for more diverse and less predictable threats?
- Digital Concentration Risk
The concentration of risk in centralised technological ecosystems in a worsening threat landscape will be a top risk for organisations in 2025. What can companies do to mitigate the potential impact to their systems?
Speakers
- Jean Devlin
Partner - Head of UK & Ireland
CONTROL RISKS
- Mark Fawcett
Director - Cyber Response
CONTROL RISKS
- Seréna Pilkington
Analyst - Global Issues Team
CONTROL RISKS
Access information emailed upon registration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.