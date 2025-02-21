New Year, New Era For Efficient European Businesses

Irish companies can now avail of various methods with which to merge, migrate or spin off all - or portions of - their businesses with other European Union (the "EU") limited liability companies. In our experience, these restructuring tools can be particularly useful for global post-acquisition integration, spin-off or rationalisation projects.

This has been made possible by an EU directive introduced into Irish law on 24 May 2023 by the European Union (Cross-Border Conversions, Mergers and Divisions) Regulations 2023 (the "Regulations"). To read more on the restructuring process click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.