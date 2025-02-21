ARTICLE
21 February 2025

New Year, New Era For Efficient European Businesses

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Irish companies can now avail of various methods with which to merge, migrate or spin off all - or portions of - their businesses with other European Union (the "EU") limited liability companies.
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
Grainne Boyle and Catherine Carrigy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Irish companies can now avail of various methods with which to merge, migrate or spin off all - or portions of - their businesses with other European Union (the "EU") limited liability companies. In our experience, these restructuring tools can be particularly useful for global post-acquisition integration, spin-off or rationalisation projects.

This has been made possible by an EU directive introduced into Irish law on 24 May 2023 by the European Union (Cross-Border Conversions, Mergers and Divisions) Regulations 2023 (the "Regulations"). To read more on the restructuring process click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Grainne Boyle
Grainne Boyle
Person photo placeholder
Catherine Carrigy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More