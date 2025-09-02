ARTICLE
2 September 2025

Ireland Market View Q3 2025

Arcadis

Contributor

Ireland's construction and property markets are evolving rapidly. Our Ireland Market View brings together expert construction market data...
Ireland Real Estate and Construction
Fintan Kenny and Simon Rawlinson

Ireland MArket View - Construction and Property Market Outlook

Why understanding the construction and property market in Ireland matters

Ireland's construction and property markets are evolving rapidly. Our Ireland Market View brings together expert construction market data, independent analysis, and forward-looking insights to help you navigate change with confidence. Each edition of this market report explores economic trends, housing dynamics, and infrastructure plans and investment, giving you a clear picture of the opportunities and risks ahead. Whether you're responding to the housing crisis, preparing investment strategies in healthcare, or planning for growth in rail, the Ireland Market View is designed to inform better decisions.

What's inside this market research report 

This edition of the Ireland Market View delivers a clear-eyed construction outlook for the months ahead. Drawing on the latest construction market data, it highlights how shifting economic conditions, public investment, and sector capacity are shaping Ireland's future. From autumn construction trends to housing delivery performance and the potential impact of new government policies, this report gives you the context to interpret risk and act on opportunity.

Here's what you can expect in this edition of the report:

  • A deep dive into Ireland's housing shortfall and what the latest housing market forecast means for developers and investors
  • Insight into labour availability, pricing pressure, and productivity trends shaping construction in Ireland in 2025
  • Independent analysis of where public investment is heading next—and what it means for the Ireland construction market

Authors
Fintan Kenny
Simon Rawlinson
