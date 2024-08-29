Panama Announces Intent To Offer Concessions To Operate Regional Airports

Listen to this post

On August 8, 2024, the government of the Republic of Panama ("ROP") gave notice that it would soon publish a request for expressions of interest for the purpose of obtaining a short list of qualified international companies with proven experience in the development, operation, and maintenance of airport facilities to submit proposals for a single concession to develop and operate three regional airports. The airports located in Colon (Colon Province), Rio Hato (Coclé Province), and David (Chiriquí Province) are key for the continued development of the country and are strategically situated in areas dedicated to agricultural production, tourism, and the Colon Free Zone, the most dynamic commercial center in Panama.

The expression of interest will request specific information to gauge the interest of the international market that will permit the ROP to make a preliminary determination of the experience, financial capacity, track record, and prior airport operations experience of potential bidders. The ROP has indicated that a comprehensive database related to each airport will be made to available to all interested bidders to permit them to obtain all the necessary information regarding key operating metrics of each airport in connection with their submission. Following the publication of the expression of interest, the ROP will further define the bidding process for the concession including whether the bidding procedure for the concession will be carried out pursuant to the regulations for the administration of airports in Panama, a concession similar to the current concession related to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, or the Public-Private Partnership Law in effect in Panama since 2019.

The ROP has relied heavily on the private sector to develop and maintain key infrastructure assets. The strategic use of concessions by ROP has not only facilitated major infrastructure and development projects but has also played a crucial role in attracting foreign investment, driving economic growth, and enhancing the country's competitive edge in the region.

