The East African Insider – Week 15th – 21st NovemBER 2025

Introduction

This week, East Africa continues to attract significant attention from investors and development partners, with major initiatives shaping the region's economic and industrial trajectory. The African Development Bank launched a Pan-African Financial Coordination Platform to strengthen collaboration among regional financial institutions and close financing gaps. In Tanzania, TPC Limited unveiled a USD 52 million investment to modernize the sugar industry, expand ethanol and technical alcohol production, and create 1,800 jobs. Kenya announced an ambitious USD 37.5 billion development plan focusing on infrastructure, energy, agriculture, housing, and digital transformation to accelerate industrialization. Uganda's Dei Biopharma launched a USD 50 million cassava starch plant, positioning the country as a regional hub for pharmaceutical self-reliance. The Democratic Republic of Congo courted Singaporean partners to diversify industrial financing, while Somalia advanced governance with its Second National M&E Conference, and South Sudan secured a USD 26 million UK-funded package to strengthen health services. These developments highlight East Africa's growing investment potential, diversified industrial growth, and commitment to transparency and sustainable development.

Trend of the week

African Development Bank strengthens regional DFIs with new coordination initiative

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is advancing plans to launch a Pan-African Financial Coordination Platform, aimed at strengthening collaboration among African financial institutions and improving the efficient deployment of resources across the continent. AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah met with leaders of development finance institutions (DFIs) and private sector partners in Abidjan on 19 November 2025, following earlier consultations with African securities exchange heads. The platform is expected to harmonize project pipelines, technical standards, and implementation timelines, helping DFIs close financing gaps and accelerate regional development.

Participants including the Eastern & Southern African Trade and Development Bank, West African Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, Africa Finance Corporation, and Shelter Afrique—welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of synergy, shared resources, and capacity-building. They highlighted tools such as callable capital guarantees, syndication, co-lending schemes, and standby liquidity mechanisms to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Dr Ould Tah underscored that stronger DFIs, supported by multilateral partners with AAA credit ratings, are critical for driving large-scale transformation projects. A task force will now be set up to address key priorities including equity strengthening, risk mitigation, concessional financing, and avoiding duplication. The AfDB plans to engage further with the private sector and credit rating agencies in London in mid-December 2025, following the Seventeenth Replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), to mobilize partners and ensure the platform maximizes its impact across Africa.

Tanzania

TPC limited unveils USD 52 million investment to transform Tanzania's sugar industry

TPC Limited has announced a USD 52 million investment to modernise Tanzania's sugar industry by upgrading the sugarcane value chain and expanding into ethanol and technical alcohol production. CEO Jaffari Ally made the announcement ahead of the foundation stone ceremony in Arusha Chini, Moshi District. The project marks a shift from selling raw molasses to producing multiple value-added products that will create jobs, increase government revenue, and strengthen the economy through industrial output, alternative energy, and locally sourced raw materials. Construction is 30% complete, with 70% of materials delivered, and the facility is expected to be finished by December 2026. Once operational, TPC will produce 16.3 million litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ethanol) and 400,000 litres of technical alcohol annually, supporting energy-saving cooking stoves and reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal. The plant will also generate 8,000 tonnes of potassium fertiliser from molasses by-products and 400,000 litres of carbon dioxide for industrial use.

The investment includes a 6 MW power plant, raising TPC's electricity contribution to TANESCO from 2–3 MW to 7 MW. The foundation stone ceremony celebrates 25 years of public-private partnership between the government and Sukari Investment Limited. TPC workers' representative Bilali Mchomvu noted the creation of around 1,800 new jobs, while former Moshi Urban MP Priscus Tarimo highlighted reduced import dependence, foreign exchange savings, and increased tax revenue. Since the government sold 75% of TPC shares to Sukari Investment in 2000, sugar production has grown from 36,000 to 120,000 tonnes annually, government revenue has risen significantly, and sugarcane yields have more than doubled, making TPC one of Africa's most productive plantations and among the top three globally.

Kenya

Kenya Unveils USD 37.5 Billion Plan to Accelerate Development and Investment

President William Ruto, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament in Nairobi, unveiled an ambitious USD 37.5 billion development plan aimed at transforming Kenya from a developing to a developed nation. The strategy is anchored on four national priorities: massive investment in education, skills, science, and innovation; a nationwide water harvesting and irrigation drive; an aggressive scale-up of power generation; and a ten-year transport and logistics upgrade, including roads, ports, airports, and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). Importantly, the funding will come from domestic revenue, privatisation proceeds, and a Sovereign Wealth Fund, rather than relying on heavy external debt. The President highlighted major economic gains since 2022, including stabilised inflation, a stronger shilling, rising foreign reserves above USD 12 billion, increased GDP from USD 1.15 trillion to USD 1.36 trillion, and a surge in foreign direct investment. On agriculture, over 7.1 million farmers are now registered in the national digital system, fertiliser subsidies have boosted maize harvests, and irrigation projects—including 50 mega dams and thousands of micro-dams—are planned to reduce dependence on rain-fed farming.

In energy, Kenya plans to add 10,000 megawatts over the next seven years from geothermal, solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear sources, while major road, port, and railway expansions aim to cement Kenya's position as the region's transport and logistics hub. Key social infrastructure initiatives include delivering USD 1.73 billion worth of 230,000 affordable homes, expanding student housing, modernising markets, and strengthening healthcare coverage under Universal Health Coverage, reaching 27 million Kenyans. Ruto also underscored youth empowerment and digital transformation, highlighting the Hustler Fund, NYOTA youth programme, digital skills training for nearly two million young people, and expansion of fibre networks and e-government services. Consulting across the political spectrum, the President emphasised ambition, strategic investment, and disciplined implementation as Kenya charts a path toward industrialisation, economic resilience, and investor-friendly growth.

Uganda

Uganda's cassava value chain transforms with USD 50M industrial investment

Uganda is set for a major leap toward pharmaceutical self-reliance as Dei Biopharma commissions a USD 50 million cassava starch manufacturing plant in Namasagali, Kamuli District this month. The facility, which President Yoweri Museveni will officially launch on November 20, 2025, forms the first phase of the company's ambitious Dei Group Advanced Agro-processing Park, a hub designed to supply locally produced excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients to its Matugga manufacturing complex. Positioned along the River Nile with strategic access to major cassava-growing regions, the plant will process up to 500 metric tonnes of cassava per day, creating a stable and lucrative market for over 3,000 registered farmers, many of whom will earn nearly three times more compared to sugarcane farming. Beyond starch, Dei Biopharma will produce glucose, malt sugars, fructose, sorbitol, mannitol, and eventually more than 100 high-value derivatives used in pharmaceuticals, beverages, and food manufacturing. The project supports a wider 5,000-acre industrial ecosystem that includes an organic fertilizer plant and a biotechnology complex for veterinary vaccines, positioning Uganda as a future regional hub for biopharmaceutical innovation. With the company aiming for FDA certification to enable exports across Africa and beyond, the Namasagali plant marks a decisive shift from reliance on imported pharmaceutical inputs to building a competitive, integrated value chain that strengthens local industry, boosts farmer incomes, saves foreign exchange, and enhances Uganda's capacity to produce affordable essential medicines.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC's industry fund courts Singapore partners to expand industrial financing

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Industry Promotion Fund (FPI) is actively seeking new partnerships in Singapore to diversify financing for its industrial projects. From November 1 to 8, 2025, FPI Director General Hervé Claude Ntumba Batukonke met with key institutions including the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), the Economic Development Board (EDB), and Enterprise Singapore (ESG), at the invitation of EFGH Singapore. Discussions focused on industrial governance, digital solutions, skills transfer, and attracting new investors to Congolese projects. The SCE welcomed ongoing DRC reforms, while the EDB identified opportunities in technology, finance, industry, and biotechnology. Enterprise Singapore highlighted nearly USD 20 billion committed to African projects and offered support for small and medium enterprises through financing, technical assistance, and training. Following the mission, both parties agreed to develop a bilateral cooperation framework, prepare FPI's participation in the 2027 International Conference with priority projects, and establish a follow-up mechanism to ensure implementation of investment commitments, showcasing the DRC as a promising destination for industrial investment.

Somalia

Somalia moves to standardise project evaluation as demand for transparency rises

Somalia has opened its Second National Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Conference in Mogadishu, bringing together government ministries, development partners, civil society groups, and technical experts to strengthen oversight of public resources. Organised by the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development (MoPIED), the conference seeks to establish a unified national framework for evaluating government projects, a gap officials say has long hindered accountability and performance. Mahamuud Ali Nuur, Acting Chairperson of the National Evaluation Association, noted that many projects fail to meet their intended goals due to the absence of national evaluation standards. The discussions also focused on improving tracking of public expenditure and reinforcing institutions responsible for oversight. Planning Minister Mahamuud Abdirahman underscored the need for transparency, emphasising that taxpayer funds must be used exactly as intended. Now in its second edition, the conference aims to identify weaknesses, measure progress, and align federal and state institutions around clearer evaluation mechanisms, reflecting Somalia's broader commitment to strengthening governance and ensuring public programmes deliver measurable results.

South sudan

UK announces USD 26 million package to strengthen South Sudan's health system

The United Kingdom has announced a USD 26 million support package to strengthen South Sudan's health sector, with the goal of improving access to primary healthcare services across the country. Speaking in Juba, UK Ambassador David Ashley said the funding reflects the UK's continued commitment to South Sudan and will be channeled through the World Bank–led multi-donor trust fund supporting the Health Sector Transformation Project. The investment will enhance primary healthcare delivery, improve service quality, and support South Sudanese health professionals working on the frontlines. Ashley emphasized that while international partners remain willing to assist, the government must prioritize health in its national budget, particularly for children. The UK also announced additional support through the deployment of eight technical health experts who will assist the Ministry of Health at national and state levels with system strengthening and emergency preparedness. Since 2017, South Sudan has received USD 350 million from the Global Fund to combat malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV. UK Development Director Seb Fouquet added that the new funding will help build a more resilient health system and improve the country's ability to respond to outbreaks such as cholera, underscoring the importance of strong partnerships in achieving sustainable progress.

Upcoming events

Punit Valves — 6th International Indo Africa Trade Expo 2025

Date: Tuesday, 25 November – Thursday, 27 November 2025

Time: 20:00 (Day 1 kick-off event) – 20:00 (Final day)

Venue: Visa Oshwal Community Centre, Nairobi, Kenya

Agenda: A three-day trade expo bringing together African and Indian industry leaders to explore business opportunities, showcase innovations, and build global partnerships.

How to register:

Visit the event registration page and complete the sign-up form to secure your spot via this link – https://luma.com/huhkbaz9

Who should attend:

Business owners and entrepreneurs

Manufacturers and distributors

Investors and trade professionals

Industry leaders exploring Africa–India partnerships

Anyone interested in global trade and industrial innovation

Key features:

Networking sessions with industry experts

Showcases of the latest valve and industrial solutions from Punit Valves

Access to business opportunities across Africa and India

Insightful discussions and market exploration

A vibrant opening evening filled with networking and celebration

Opinion of the week

"Estimates show that 21 out of the 30 fastest growing cities in the world by 2035 will be in Africa. This will further drive demand for infrastructure, especially energy, water, sanitation, transport, and urban housing. Africa will need about USD 2.1 trillion to meet the rising demand for urban housing"- Akinwumi Adesina, former President of the African Development Bank

Conclusion

East Africa is clearly positioning itself as a hub for strategic investment, innovation, and sustainable growth. From large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects to agricultural transformation, healthcare improvements, and strengthened financial coordination, the region offers diverse opportunities for investors seeking long-term returns. With governments emphasizing transparency, public-private partnerships, and local capacity building, the current wave of projects not only promises economic growth but also signals a more resilient, competitive, and investor-friendly environment across the continent. East Africa's momentum is set to accelerate, making now an opportune time for stakeholders to engage and participate in its growth story.

Resources

Africa Development Bank (2025)

https://www.afdb.org/en/news-and-events/press-releases/african-development-bank-group-moves-bridge-financing-gap-new-financial-coordination-platform-88782

Chini mandi (2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.