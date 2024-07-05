Why Clients Are Looking To Relocate To Dubai And Explore UAE Visa Options

Many clients not dependent on a specific location for income or wealth creation are exploring relocation options due to high taxes and diminishing living standards in their home countries. Dubai's thriving economy and welcoming business environment attract individuals from around the world seeking investment opportunities or to establish new businesses.

Dubai offers a compelling option with 0% personal taxation and only 9% corporate taxation, with a range of exemptions that can potentially reduce it to 0%. Additional benefits include:

High-quality education, schooling, and healthcare services

Beautiful weather for 10 months of the year

Ease of access to domestic help

Attractive real estate market with the opportunity for growth, still providing good value compared to cities like London. For example, 3-5 bedroom villas with outdoor space and swimming pools are available in various developments within 15-30 minutes of the main business hubs for £500k-£1m , with numerous options in higher price brackets.

British Expats Relocating to Dubai

British expats find Dubai particularly attractive due to:

English being the primary used language

A range of high-quality British schools and universities

Many UK-trained and qualified medical practitioners

Familiar brands and comforts, including Waitrose , which stocks much British produce, including pork products

Over 240,000 British expats in Dubai, with a higher number of ex-UK residents

Dubai Visa Options for Relocating

For globally mobile clients, UAE tax residence can be maintained with as little as 90 days spent in the UAE, subject to certain conditions.

Visas & Options for Relocating to Dubai

In order to reside in Dubai, all expats must hold a valid residence visa from a sponsor. For many, this is achieved through their employer. However, for our entrepreneurial and affluent client base, there are a range of "self-sponsored" Dubai visa options available.

Company Ownership or Self-Employment Visas

Establishing a company is one of the easiest options for obtaining self-sufficient residence. All shareholders of a company are eligible for a 2-year investor/partner visa, renewable every 2 years as long as the company is maintained. Alternatively, the company can sponsor employment visas, including for the owners of the business.

A broad range of company license types are available, covering all industries from financial services and consulting to creative arts. Holding companies can also be set up to sponsor visas. Visa holders can sponsor dependents, such as spouses or children.

Property Investment Visas in Dubai

Several Dubai visa options are available to purchasers of ready-made or off-plan properties in Dubai, with different visa lengths depending on the purchase and/or paid-up price. Visas are renewable as long as the property continues to be owned.

10-Year Property Golden Visa

Property in Dubai worth at least 2 million AED

Multiple properties under the applicant's name are accepted

At least 1 million AED of the property's worth paid up if mortgaged

5-Year Retirement Property Investor Visa

Applicants must be over 55

Property in Dubai worth at least 1 million AED

At least 1 million AED of the property's worth paid up if mortgaged

2-Year Property Investor Visa

Property in Dubai worth at least 750,000 AED

At least 750,000 AED of the property's worth paid up if mortgaged

Golden Visa Options for Relocating to Dubai

In addition to the real estate pathway for the 10-year Golden Visa, several alternative routes are available. Many require some history in Dubai (e.g., 3-6 months salary/self-employment earnings), so an initial company-sponsored visa (either Investor or Employment) may be required initially before moving to the Golden Visa.

Eligibility criteria include:

Receiving a salary >30,000 AED per month

Depositing >2m AED into a UAE bank account for 2 years

Outstanding specialized talents, such as doctors, scientists, or inventors

How Cavenwell Can Help You Relocate to Dubai

Relocating involves a period of uncertainty, and having a familiar face in a professional provider you can trust is invaluable. As a British-owned and run business with a team of British expats who have themselves relocated to Dubai, we offer years of experience supporting clients in their move to Dubai. Our services include:

Assisting with company setup and ongoing administration

Visa processing

Private wealth structuring and succession planning

Consultancy services

Access to our partner network covering removals to pet relocations

We provide a private client group chat with the Cavenwell team, where clients can ask questions and seek advice. This service helps clients avoid providers charging exorbitant fees and ensures they have a trusted advisor to consult with on matters like relocation, real estate, schooling, and obtaining domestic helpers.