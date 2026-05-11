AfCFTA Trade Update BROCHURE Q4 2025 – Q1 202

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement entered into force in January 2021, marking a transformative moment for continental commerce. As member states work to prepare for expanded intra-African trade volumes, what key developments have shaped the trade landscape? This pamphlet examines critical trade developments across African nations during the Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 period.

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The AfCFTA Agreement officially came into effect on January 1st, 2021. Ever since, its member states have undertaken several steps toward preparedness for increased volumes of intra-African trade.

This pamphlet identifies key trade developments across all African countries within the Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 period

Introduction

The AfCFTA Agreement officially came into effect on January 1st, 2021. Ever since, its member states have undertaken several steps toward preparedness for increased volumes of intra-African trade. This pamphlet identifies key trade developments across all African countries within the Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 period.

ALGERIA

Population Size - 47.4 million (estimated).

System of Government - Semi-presidential republic. The President is the head of state, with the Prime Minister as the head of government.

Ratification Status under the AfCFTA: - Ratified 23/06/2021.

Latest significant developments in intra-Africa trade –

In late 2025, Algeria formally launched the Western Mining Railway Line, a 950 km rail corridor linking Béchar, Béni Abbès, Tindouf, and the Gara Djebilet iron ore deposit, as part of efforts to strengthen logistics connectivity with Mauritania and West African markets.

The project is designed to transport iron ore and other bulk industrial cargo from the Gara Djebilet mining basin to Algeria ‘snational rail network and northern ports, while also facilitating cross-border trade flows toward the Algerian Mauritanian border via Tindouf.

Once operational, the railway is expected to reduce transportation costs, increase bulk freight capacity, and strengthen Algeria’s role in emerging North & West African trade corridors linking mineral production zones to export markets.

The project will also support the development of the Tindouf Free Trade Zone, a joint initiative between Algeria and Mauritania aimed at strengthening cross-border commerce and positioning the region as a regional trade hub linking North Africa with West Africa1.

ANGOLA

Population size – over 39.7 million (estimated)

System of government – Unitary republic presidential democracy

Ratification status under the AfCFTA - Ratified 4/11/2020

Latest significant developments in intra-African trade –

As of November 2025, the Lobito Corridor project (which is a commercial route that connects 3 countries, namely Zambia, the DRC and Angola) has received an estimated $6 billion, positioning the corridor as a major route for critical minerals and regional trade flows.

Angola in December 2025 commissioned its first non associated gas project, “the Soyo Gas Treatment Plant”, producing an estimated 400 million cubic feet of LNG for Angola per day, and demonstrating rapid monetisation aligned with export demand.

In November 2025, the President inaugurated the Mocamedes Bay Integrated Development Project in Namibe province of southern Angola. About $600 million (571 million euros) has been committed to the project by Japan. 2

Sonangol (Angola’s state-owned oil company) signed a contract worth about $245 million for the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. The vessel’s capacity is 174,000 cubic metres, and it’s scheduled for delivery in 2028. The vessel will be used to export LNG produced in Angola to international markets.

Angola recently drilled its first gas-only well under its National Gas Master Plan in December 2025.3

BENIN

Population size – over 14.7 million (estimated)

System of government – It is a multiparty democratic presidential republic.

Ratification status under the AfCFTA – Not ratified

Latest significant developments in intra-African trade –

On 2 August 2025, the governments of Benin and Nigeria issued a joint statement following a bilateral meeting, announcing an agreement to revitalise commercial cooperation, with a special focus on facilitating trade at the SèmèKraké border post. This represents a major turning point in economic relations between the two West African countries, as there have been tensions since Nigeria’s unilateral border closures in 2019. 4

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