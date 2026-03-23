Vietnam – Hanoi Media Group Interviewing Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann On The Recent Election In Vietnam And Action Plan For The Newly Elected Leaders

The recent successful elections mark a pivotal moment for Vietnam’s socio-economic trajectory. As the country steps into this new era of development, my expectations for the newly...

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The recent successful elections mark a pivotal moment for Vietnam’s socio-economic trajectory. As the country steps into this new era of development, my expectations for the newly elected leadership are highly focused on swift, decisive action in two critical areas of economic governance and legal reform.

First, the immediate priority must be completing the rigorous regulatory homework required to secure Vietnam’s upgrade to Emerging Market status by FTSE Russell this September. This upgrade is not just a prestigious milestone; it is a vital catalyst for attracting significant institutional foreign capital. To achieve this, leaders must accelerate the implementation of market accessibility reforms. This includes definitively resolving pre-funding bottlenecks for foreign investors and finalizing clearing mechanisms—building decisively upon crucial regulations like Circular 08/2026/TT-BTC. Demonstrating a seamless, transparent trading environment is the exact action needed to cross the finish line.

Second, the administration must prioritize active and transparent information exchange regarding EU Tax Compliance to meet the strict October 2026 deadline. As Vietnam’s global economic integration deepens, aligning our tax transparency and cross-border information-sharing protocols with European standards is absolutely essential. Implementing robust mechanisms for this exchange fulfills critical international obligations and protects the immense gains we have achieved under international trade frameworks.

By successfully navigating these impending September and October milestones, the new leadership will immediately demonstrate their commitment to modern, transparent governance. These targeted actions will fortify international confidence and solidify Vietnam’s position as the premier, legally sound destination for global investors.

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Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

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