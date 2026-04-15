Cbsa Investigating Plywood Imports Again

On April 10, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (“CBSA”) issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act (“SIMA”) in respect of the alleged dumping...

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On April 10, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (“CBSA”) issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act (“SIMA”) in respect of the alleged dumping of certain Plywood originating in or exported from the Peoples’s Republic of China (“China”). This investigation was prompted by complaints filed by Columbia Forest Products and the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, and it is the second such investigation by the CBSA scrutinizing imports of plywood from China.

The Subject Goods

The goods under investigation are more specifically defined as:

Decorative and other non-structural plywood, whether or not surface coated or covered, and veneer core platforms for the production of decorative and other non-structural plywood, originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China. Decorative and other non-structural plywood is defined as a flat, multilayered plywood or other veneered panel, consisting of two or more layers or plies of wood veneers and a core, with the face and/or back veneer made of wood. The veneers, along with the core are glued or otherwise bonded together. Decorative and other non-structural plywood include products that meet the American National Standard for Hardwood and Decorative Plywood, ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2024 (including any revisions to that standard).

There are also a number of specific exclusions from the Subject Goods definition here.

Parallel CITT Investigation

The CITT is expected to issue a notice initiating a preliminary injury inquiry in respect of the same Subject Goods, which is a parallel process to determine whether the alleged dumping has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry.

Why Do I Care?

If the CBSA and CITT ultimately conclude that dumping of the Subject Goods has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, Anti-Dumping Duties (“ADDs”) or Countervailing Duties (“CVD”) will be imposed, effectively increasing the costs of the Subject Goods.

Anti-dumping investigations offer Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers the opportunity to participate in the CBSA investigation and obtain their own specific Normal Values, which are preferable to the ADDs payable on imports from producers who do not have Normal Values.

It may also be possible to request a product exclusion from the CITT on the basis that certain goods are unique and the Canadian industry is incapable of manufacturing a substitutable or competing product.

What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

Under the Special Import Measures Act (“SIMA”), the matter will proceed along two parallel tracks:

The CBSA will send out Requests for Information: Importer must respond by May 1st and exporters by May 19th; and

The CITT will require any interested participants and their counsel to file Forms with the CITT, with opposing submissions also needing to be filed.

The CBSA’s preliminary determination is expected by July 9, 2026, followed by a Statement of Reasons 15 days later.

How Do I Get Involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CBSA and CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps – regardless of whether you have received a questionnaire!

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.