Why High-Net-Worth Investors Trust Singapore Despite Rising Tariffs

At a time when global trade tensions are raging high and tariff regimes are rapidly evolving, Singapore continues to attract high-net-worth individuals. Those looking for stability in wealth management are consistently turning to Singapore, considering certain strategic benefits.

Looking broadly, the investment environment across the globe seems unpredictable. The US has imposed a baseline tariff of 10% on global imports, and sector-specific duties have soared up to 3,403.9%.

For HNWIs, institutional investors, and multi-generational wealth planners, this instability calls for a reassessment of safe jurisdictions. In this environment, Singapore emerges as a viable alternative. It is a preferred global hub for asset preservation, diversification, and long-term strategy. The rise in the number of single family office in Singapore further contributes to its stability and appeal.

Singapore – A Safe Harbour amid a Storm of Tariffs

In early April 2025, the trade disruptions announced had significant implications for major economies in Southeast Asia. During the 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs from May 14 to July 9, countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand still faced potential tariffs of up to 49%, 46%, and 36%, respectively.

However, Singapore avoided such tariffs. Even with the blanket 10% tariff applied during this pause, exempted sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals remain relatively protected.

These advantages of Singapore in wealth and infrastructure continue to outweigh short-term trade pressures.

Financial Stability Integrated into Policy and Trust

The enduring appeal of Singapore to HNWIs lies in its institutional resilience. Its AAA sovereign credit ratings across major international agencies set it apart, as many large economies face downgrades. Other factors that fuel the confidence of investors in Singapore include:

The political consistency of the country

Strategic fiscal policies

Healthy foreign exchange reserves

In Singapore, the legal and regulatory systems also strengthen the trust of investors. Based on English common law principles, disputes are resolved quickly in Singapore, often within 10 months.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is responsible for the regulatory oversight in the country. Thus, it seamlessly balances innovation with financial security. The compliance with FATF recommendations and international transparency standards like FATCA further reinforce its global credibility.

The number of single family office in Singapore witnessed a phenomenal 42.9% increment, rising from 1,400 in 2023 to 2,000 in 2024. Established advisory partners like the IMC Group continue to offer valuable consultation solutions to family offices. The country is consolidating its position as a major wealth management hub in Asia.

A Tax Regime Tailored for Growth

The tax environment in Singapore is another critical aspect that draws global wealth.

With no capital gains tax, a territorial tax system, and an extensive network of Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs), private investors and family offices enjoy both clarity and efficiency.

As per Sections 13O and 13U of the Income Tax Act, qualifying funds, including those operated by a single family office in Singapore, can enjoy tax exemptions on specified income.

Singapore's approach to OECD BEPS 2.0, through mechanisms like Refundable Investment Credits, demonstrates a controlled commitment to both compliance and competitiveness.

These policies encourage substantial economic activity. With mandated local spending and the employment of investment professionals, the country appeals to wealthy families and investors.

The favourable tax environment, along with strategic policy foresight, has been deepening the impact of family offices on private wealth management in Singapore. It empowers intergenerational planning and capital preservation across volatile market cycles.

A Government That Moves with the Market

The intelligible leadership of Singapore has responded decisively to evolving threats to trade. For instance, in April 2025, the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) was established. It speaks a ton about Singapore's proactive approach to policies.

The MAS has also allowed a calibrated adjustment in the exchange rate policy band. The goal is to balance inflation and economic activity. On the other hand, programs like the Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) and Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) continue to help businesses transform.

Singapore, responding to US tariffs, has strengthened its focus on the ASEAN market. This region boasts a strong block of 680 million consumers, where businesses can carry out tariff-free trade through the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) and RCEP. These 27 FTAs reduce tariffs by up to 100% on eligible goods, a stark contrast to the Western markets.

Additionally, the technological innovation of Singapore gives it a strategic edge in terms of value proposition. MAS-led fintech sandboxes and AI integration in finance help the country come up with innovative digital wealth solutions.

Green finance is another rising trend in Singapore. Initiatives like the Green Finance Action Plan and the Green Finance Industry Taskforce (GFIT) support the country's ambition to evolve into a sustainable finance hub in Asia.

Growing Reputation Among Global Wealth Leaders

The impact of family offices on private wealth management Singapore has been phenomenal, as evident from the rising number of family offices in recent years. Wealth managers prioritise the strategic value of Singapore due to geographic diversification and access to alternative investments.

Gold and real estate continue to be the safe options for investors. Many family offices are also reallocating capital from the US to Asia and Europe, considering the more predictable policymaking environments in these regions.

The IMF recently endorsed the banking sector in Singapore as "sound and resilient". International credit agencies also maintained the AAA ratings for the country. Listing interest from Chinese firms in the Singapore Exchange also reflects growing confidence. Moreover, the S$5 billion equity market development program from MAS is further likely to strengthen liquidity.

Structures like the Variable Capital Company (VCC) have further empowered fund managers and single family office operations with a greater degree of flexibility and confidentiality. Along with established trust laws, these structures ensure that Singapore remains at the forefront of asset protection without compromising regulatory alignment.

Consultation for Single Family Offices in Singapore

In the face of rising global tariffs, Singapore is not merely surviving, but flourishing. With prudent governance, adaptable policies, tax reforms, and strategic global engagement, Singapore is the preferred hub for wealth creation in Asia.

Emerging financial organisations like single family offices can consult established professionals like the IMC Group for strategic advisory solutions. The trusted wealth advisory experts can help family offices expand in the evolving financial environment in Singapore.

