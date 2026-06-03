Liberia Waives IP Fees For The Sports Sector

Recent developments in Liberia highlight targeted measures to strengthen IP protection and commercialisation in the sports sector.

The Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), has introduced a one month waiver of administrative fees for IP registrations by sports stakeholders, with immediate effect. The initiative aims to lower financial barriers and encourage the protection and commercialisation of sports related IP assets.

Announced during Liberia’s World IP Day celebrations, LIPO highlighted the role of IP in safeguarding sporting talent, branding, content and events, and in supporting key revenue streams such as licensing, merchandising, sponsorship and broadcasting.

The fee waiver forms part of broader efforts to increase IP awareness, address low registration levels and support the formalisation and economic development of Liberia’s sports sector.