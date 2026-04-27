OAPI And WIPO Launches Regional TISCS

During late February, a delegation from WIPO and the Funds-In-Trust Japan Industrial Property Global met with African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) officials in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

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During late February, a delegation from WIPO and the Funds-In-Trust Japan Industrial Property Global met with African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) officials in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the launch of innovation networks across the OAPI region. The network of the Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) is due to be a significant tool in supporting innovation and research in the OAPI region.

OAPI Director General, Denis Loukou Bohoussou, explained that the TISCs are intended to go beyond traditional documentation services and would rather play an active role in enhancing knowledge-sharing between the various stakeholders for technical support, as well as commercialisation. The next step will be to collaborate with national authorities to facilitate the creation of the network.

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