Madrid video updates: Cómo prepararse para la nueva normativa de producto defectuoso

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Cómo prepararse para la nueva normativa de producto defectuoso

Joaquín Fernández, asociado senior en la práctica de litigación de seguros, ADR y arbitraje, analiza en este video las implicaciones de la nueva Directiva Europea de Responsabilidad por Producto Defectuoso, que entrará en vigor en diciembre de 2026 y amplía el concepto de producto para incluir software, servicios digitales y actualizaciones conectadas. A través de este análisis, pone de relieve el cambio en la gestión del riesgo, la prueba técnica y la atribución de responsabilidades, y ofrece orientación práctica para la adaptación a este nuevo marco.

How to prepare for the new Defective Product Regulations

In this video, Joaquín Fernández, senior associate in the insurance litigation, ADR and arbitration practice, analyses the impact of the new European Product Liability Directive, which will enter into force in December 2026 and broadens the concept of product to include software, digital services and connected updates. He goes on to highlight changes to risk management, technical evidence and the allocation of liability, and offers practical guidance to help adapt to the new framework.

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