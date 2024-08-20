Marketing & Promotion

At the start of the year, the Board intensified its promotional efforts for the jurisdiction through strategic partnerships and sponsorships with international media outlets and financial organizations. This collaborative approach enhanced visibility and reaffirmed The Bahamas' position as a leading jurisdiction for financial services.

International Events

The Board actively engaged in prominent international conferences, leveraging these platforms to showcase The Bahamas' strengths in wealth management, its robust regulatory framework, and its stable political and economic environment. Notable events included:

The Bahamas Landfall in London, UK, and

Executive Club Lunch Briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

These events provided excellent opportunities for knowledge exchange and valuable insights, which will be shared in our upcoming Landfall Review. Other key conferences attended by BFSB included:

World Captive Forum in Orlando, United States

Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA) in Scottsdale, Arizona

Risk Insurance Management Society (RIMS) in San Diego, California

Posidonia in Athens, Greece

Publications

BFSB published articles in international journals such as STEP Journal, IFC Review, and WealthBriefing Reports. These articles featured regulatory partners and corporate sponsors, highlighting The Bahamas' dedication to legislative innovation and service excellence. Topics ranged from wealth planning and management tools to sustainable investments in blue carbon credits and advancements in the captive insurance sector.

Additionally, The Board launched the:

These initiatives featured regulatory leaders from the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, alongside industry experts. The focus was on recent legislative advancements and innovative products like the D.A.R.E. Act and Sanddollar Digital Currency, as well as highlighting global connectivity and lifestyle amenities such as modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art communication facilities, world-class medical services, luxury properties, and international schools.

Future

Looking forward to the remainder of 2024, the Bahamas Financial Services Board aims to sustain its proactive approach through stakeholder engagement, identifying growth opportunities, and reimagining the way forward. The Board remains committed to reinforcing The Bahamas' status as a leading global financial hub. Noteworthy upcoming events include:

STEP LATAM – September 26 th -27 th

Miami Landfall – October 24 th

Family Office Investment Summit – November 13th

Also, stay tuned for other initiatives from BFSB's Marketing team coming in the second half of the year, including:

BFSB Brand Refresh: Updates as we revitalize our brand to reflect our value proposition better.

Updates as we revitalize our brand to reflect our value proposition better. Launch of BFSB New Website: Our newly designed website will feature enhanced user experience and updated resources.

Our newly designed website will feature enhanced user experience and updated resources. Introduction of the FinGen Society: Engaging the next generation and fostering future leaders in financial services.

With upcoming events and new projects on the horizon, we are poised to strengthen our industry further and support our members in navigating the evolving financial landscape. We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to a productive and innovative future.

