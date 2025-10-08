EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 122

COMPETITION & STATE AID

European Commission launches first review of Forei Subsidies Regulation (see here) On 12 August 2025, the Commission opened its first public consultation on the 2022 Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which became applicable on 13 July 2023. To recall, the FSR affords the European Commission with extensive new powers to counteract alleged distortive effects of subsidies granted by non- EU countries and which fall outside of the existing EU State aid and Trade Defense framework (see also Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No. 105 of 31 August 2023 and Jones Day Alert, "EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation Filings Mandatory Starting in October 2023" of December 2022). First review. The Commission seeks feedback from interested parties in view of preparing its first FSR review report to the European Parliament and the Council, to be delivered by 13 July 2026. The FSR requires the Commission to review its practice of implementing and enforcing the Regulation every three years, accompanied, if appropriate, by relevant legislative proposals. The Commission notes, in particular, that since the FSR is a new instrument with new requirements for businesses based on novel legal concepts, the Commission must aim to maintain high standards of transparency regarding its actions. The review report will focus on areas such as: - Application of the balancing test (i.e., whether positive effects of the foreign subsidy counterbalance its distortive effects); - Notification thresholds; and - The level of complexity of the rules and the costs incurred by businesses. Next steps. Interested parties may provide feedback until 18 November 2025. A summary of the online public consultation will be published on the Commission's "Have your say" website.

European Commission updates on NextGeneration disbursements its anticipated closure in 2026 (see here) On 8 August 2025, the Commission reported on recent disbursements of nearly €43 billion to Member States under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the cornerstone of the unprecedented €800 billion EU NextGenerationEU package created in December 2020 to support Europe's and pandemic recovery. The RRF will disburse up to €650 billion in grants and loans to EU Member States, which must allocate a significant part of RRF funding to measures for Europe's green and digital transitions. The Commission highlighted latest disbursements to five Member States under the RRF, based on implementation of reforms and investments outlined in each country's recovery and resilience plan: - Cyprus: €76 million disbursement (out of total allocated RRF funding of €1.22 billion), e.g., for expanding online government services and digitalizing health care services, notably in cross-border contexts. - Italy: €18.3 billion disbursement (out of total allocated RRF funding of €194.4 billion), e.g., for building and modernizing substations to enhance the grid's ability to distribute clean energy. - Malta: €48.7 million disbursement (out of total allocated RRF funding of €328 million), e.g., for boosting sustainable mobility by signing contracts for the procurement of electric vehicles for use in the public sector. - Portugal: €1.34 billion disbursement (out of total allocated RRF funding of €22.2 billion), e.g., for key reforms and investments in healthcare, housing, forest fire management, and renewable energy. - Spain: €23.1 billion disbursement (out of total allocated RRF funding of €163 billion), e.g., for boosting the uptake of and investment in renewable energy, ensuring that clean energy sources are better connected to the power grid, and reinforcing cybersecurity resilience by supporting the cybersecurity industry and innovative companies. Looking ahead. The Commission released a Communication on NextGenerationEU - The road to 2026 on 4 June 2025, which assesses the RRF's implementation and provides guidance to Member States in view of ensuring its successful closure in end-2026. - Status of disbursements. According to the Communication, by end- May 2025, disbursements had reached €315 billion (some 49% of total) comprising 1073 investments and 1145 reforms, e.g., for cleaner and safer energy supply, improved public transport networks, better public services, and greater digitalization of businesses. However, over €335 billion in RRF funding is still available to Member States. - Revising national recovery plans. The Communication emphasizes that Member States must accelerate the RRF's implementation by promptly revising their national recovery plans in view of ensuring that all milestones and targets can be implemented by 31 August 2026. Revised national plans should notably replace measures that cannot be timely achieved, and instead takes actions such as scaling up existing measures and supporting the creation of financial instruments to spur private investment. - Last payment requests. Member States must submit their last payment requests for assessment by 30 September 2026. The Commission must make payments by 31 December 2026. No payments will be made in 2027.

European Commission adopts Communicati Clean Indust Deal State Ai Framework ( here) On 25 June 2025, the Commission adopted its Communication on the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), a key component of the Commission's Clean Industrial Deal: A joint roadmap for competitiveness and decarbonization of 26 February 2025, which aims to support the EU manufacturing industry's competitiveness and resilience, while accelerating decarbonization. The CISAF replaces the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF)* and sets out streamlined rules for the simplified and swifter approval of priority State aid measures aimed at accelerating Europe's competitiveness and green transition goals, including for:

- Accelerating renewable energy rollout (e.g., supporting renewable energy, low-carbon fuels, and electricity storage).

- Facilitating industrial decarbonization and energy-efficiency projects, regardless of the technology used (e.g., electrification, hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage).

- Ensuring sufficient EU manufacturing capacity for net-zero technologies (e.g., supporting projects to produce, including with critical raw materials, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps).

- Easing private investment risk (e.g., through aid in the form of equity, loans, and/or guarantees provided to a dedicated fund or special purpose vehicles (SPVs)).

The Framework complements the 2024 Net-Zero Industry Act and the 2022 Climate, Energy & Environmental Aid Guidelines (CEEAG).

Looking ahead. The CISAF, applicable since 25 June 2025, will remain in force until 31 December 2030. For further details, see also remarks announcing the CISAF by Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition (here). * The TCTF was established in 2022 to support the EU economy in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and in sectors key to accelerating the green transition and reducing fuel dependencies.

European Commission releases State aid Scoreboard 2024 (see here) On 8 April 2025, the Commission published the latest State aid Scoreboard, its benchmarking tool for State aid. The annual Scoreboard, launched in 2001, offers transparency on the Commission's State aid control activities and how Member States support industries and sectors through public funding. The Scoreboard also highlights the EU's evolving policy priorities, and notably towards fulfilling the EU's commitment to a green and digital transition.

The 2024 Scoreboard, based on State aid expenditures by the Member States in 2023, identified key developments, such as:

- Reduction in crisis aid, with total State aid expenditure by EU Member States decreasing by 23% in 2023 to €186.78 billion (from €243.27 billion in 2022), reflecting the phase-out of COVID-19 and Ukraine crisis measures;

- Focus on non-crisis objectives, which accounted for 73% of total State aid spending in 2023, with environmental protection, renewables and energy savings as the leading policy objectives, reaching €55.3 billion, a 20% increase compared to 2022;

- Increased support for innovation, with State aid for research, development, and innovation rising by 33% in 2023 to €15.95 billion;

- Direct grants remain the main instrument, accounting for 59% of total State aid expenditure, followed by tax advantages and guarantees; and

- Sustained increase in streamlined procedures, with the majority of new aid measures implemented under block exemption regulations for simplified approval (General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER); Agricultural Block Exemption Regulation (ABER); and Fishery Block Exemption Regulation (FIBER)).

For additional details on the State aid Scoreboard 2024, as well as past Scoreboards, see here.

TRADE / EXPORT CONTROLS

EU and US release Joint Statement on Framework on Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade (see here) On 21 August 2025, the EU and US released a Framework on an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade (Framework), which redefines the parameters for the EU-US trade relationship and seeks to restore an important measure of stability and predictability in EU-US trade. The transatlantic relationship is the world's most valuable economic relationship. EU-US trade has doubled over the last decade, exceeding €1.6 trillion in 2024 (€867 billion of trade in goods and €817 billion of trade in services). Total bilateral investment reached $5.6 trillion in 2022. The Framework's key commitments notably include: - A US tariff regime that applies a maximum, all-inclusive 15% tariff ceiling for EU products; - A US commitment to apply the 15% ceiling to EU exports of cars, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber; - Exemptions to the 15% tariff ceiling (US commits to apply only Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariffs, which are effectively zero or close to zero) to the following EU products: unavailable natural resources (including cork), all aircraft and aircraft parts, generic pharmaceuticals and their ingredients and chemical precursors. The EU and US will work on expanding this list further in the future; - Strengthened cooperation in the area of economic security, including cooperation on investment screening and export controls; and - Increased supply chain resilience, cooperation on critical minerals and transatlantic purchases, notably concerning energy and AI chips. Next steps: The EU and US intend this Framework to be a first step in a process that can be further expanded over time to cover additional areas and continue to improve market access and increase their trade and investment relationship. Both sides now aim to rapidly engage to implement key commitments contained in the Framework. The EU and US will also engage in negotiating an Agreement on fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade with the US, in line with the Framework. The Commission's Q&A provides further details on the Framework (see here).

Council of the European Union extends sanctions against Russia (see here) The EU employs restrictive measures, commonly known as sanctions, as a key instrument to advance its Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) objectives. These objectives include safeguarding the EU's values, fundamental interests, and security; preserving peace; and supporting democracy and the rule of law. Sanctions encompass a range of measures, including travel bans that prohibit entry or transit through EU territories, asset freezes, and restrictions on EU citizens and companies from providing funds and economic resources to listed individuals and entities. Additionally, sanctions may include bans on imports and exports, such as prohibiting the export to Iran of equipment that could be used for internal repression or telecommunications monitoring, as well as sectoral restrictions. Russia: Among recent developments: (i) On 18 July 2025, the Council adopted the 18th package of sanctions,* focusing on measures such as: · Diminishing Russia's energy revenues, e.g.: - Introducing an import ban on refined oil products derived from Russian crude that are processed abroad and delivered into the EU. - Imposing a full transaction ban on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines (built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom), including for the provision of goods or services, thus preventing the completion, maintenance, operation, and any future use of Nord Stream 1 and 2. Intensifying financial sector measures , g.: A full transaction ban from doing any business with listed banking entities (now also expanded from 23 to 45 Russian banks), which widens the ban on providing EU-based specialized financial messaging services to certain Russian banks. Key types of banking software are now included in the prohibition on provision of services and software to the Russian Government and to Russian companies.

, g.: Expanding measures against military industry , g.: Addition of 26 entities to the list of those providing direct or indirect support to Russia's military industrial complex or engaging in sanctions These comprise 15 entities established in Russia and 11 in other third countries (4 in Turkey and 7 in China/Hong Kong). Broadened transit ban to cover selected economically critical goods used for construction and transport, including certain of direct relevance to the energy industry. Such goods can no longer transit the territory of Russia when exported from the EU to third

, g.: On 15 July 2025, the Council imposed additional restrictive measures against nine individuals and six entities responsible for Russia's destabilizing actions abroad (see here), including through Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI). The new measures target, for example, the BRICS Journalists Association (BJA) and the Foundation to Battle Injustice (R-FBI), both created by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin and former head of the Wagner Group, which have been involved in many FIMI operations targeting France and Ukraine. Altogether, EU restrictive measures in view of Russia's destabilizing activities now apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities. On 30 June 2025, the Council renewed EU restrictive measures for another six months (until 31 January 2026) in view of Russia's continuing actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine (see here). These economic measures encompass a wide array of sectoral measures, notably including limitations on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods, as well as further enabling the EU to counter the circumvention of sanctions. Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2,500 individuals and entities. The Council's overview of EU sanctions against Russia over Ukraine (since 2014) is also available here. To recall, EU restrictive measures taken against Russia, as first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, have significantly expanded following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, starting on 23 February 2022 in adopting the so-called first package of sanctions (see here). * An in-depth analysis of the 18th package is available from the authors of the EU Geopolitical Risk Update (see contact details below for Nadiya Nychay (Brussels) and Rick van 't Hullenaar (Amsterdam)).

European Commission releases proposed Regulation on phasing out Russian gas imports (see here) On 17 June 2025, the European Commission published its proposed Regulation on phasing out Russian gas imports and improving monitoring of potential energy dependencies. Backdrop. Russia's war against Ukraine exposed the severe repercussions of the EU's overdependencies on Russian energy imports, especially gas. The war has heavily disrupted global supply chains and triggered significant increases in energy prices and market volatility.

In response, the EU has significantly reduced dependencies and energy imports from Russia under the REPowerEU Plan launched in 2022 (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 98 of 1 March 2023). For instance, the share of gas imports into the EU from Russia (both LNG and pipeline) has fallen significantly from 45% in 2021 to 19% in 2024.

Key provisions. Under the proposed Regulation, the EU will phase out the import of Russian gas and oil by end-2027, while pursuing the clean energy transition and limiting impacts on prices and markets. Notable provisions include:

· For Russian gas imports:

- Prohibition on new contracts as of 1 January 2026.

- Halting of imports under existing short-term contracts by 17 June 2026 (except those for pipeline gas delivered to land-locked countries and linked to long-term contracts, which may continue until end-2027).

- Stopping imports under long-term contracts by end-2027.

· For LNG terminal services for customers from Russia or controlled by Russian undertakings

- Prohibition on long-term contracts as of 1 January 2026.

- For long-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025, the prohibition would apply as of 1 January 2028.

These prohibitions would ensure that terminal capacity can be re- oriented to alternative suppliers, in view of strengthening energy market resilience.

Member State diversification plans would be required by 1 March 2026, with precise measures and milestones for the progressive elimination of Russian gas and oil imports.

Next steps. The proposed Regulation will be discussed and negotiated between the European Parliament and the Council for its adoption.