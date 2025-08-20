No Will, Now What? Understanding Intestate Succession In India (Video)

What happens when there's no will? In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Darshana Velani to decode the basics of intestate succession in India. From who inherits first to why it's important to plan ahead, this conversation clears the fog around one of the most misunderstood areas of law and highlights the simple steps that can prevent family disputes and legal complications down the line. Tune in for practical insights that matter for every family.
