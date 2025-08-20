ARTICLE
20 August 2025

No Will, Now What? Understanding Intestate Succession In India (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
What happens when there's no will? In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Darshana Velani to decode the basics of intestate succession in India.
India Family and Matrimonial
IndiaLaw LLP

What happens when there's no will? In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Darshana Velani to decode the basics of intestate succession in India. From who inherits first to why it's important to plan ahead, this conversation clears the fog around one of the most misunderstood areas of law and highlights the simple steps that can prevent family disputes and legal complications down the line. Tune in for practical insights that matter for every family.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndiaLaw LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More