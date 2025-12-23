Inheriting Property In India As A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) (Video)

- in India
In this episode, host Divya Pandey is joined by Shweta Tiwari from Indialaw LLP to discuss the legal complexities of inheriting property in India as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI). Inheriting immovable property across borders involves navigating specific Indian laws, FEMA regulations, and tax obligations. This session provides a clear roadmap for NRIs to understand their rights and the procedures required to secure their inheritance.
