23 December 2025

Inheriting Property In India As A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) (Video)

In this episode, host Divya Pandey is joined by Shweta Tiwari from Indialaw LLP to discuss the legal complexities of inheriting property in India as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI).
Divya Pandey
In this episode, host Divya Pandey is joined by Shweta Tiwari from Indialaw LLP to discuss the legal complexities of inheriting property in India as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI). Inheriting immovable property across borders involves navigating specific Indian laws, FEMA regulations, and tax obligations. This session provides a clear roadmap for NRIs to understand their rights and the procedures required to secure their inheritance.

Divya Pandey
