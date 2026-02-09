ARTICLE
9 February 2026

SC on NCLTs Juridiction in Fraud and Mismanagement Cases: Mrs. Shailja Krishna v. Satori Global Limited & Ors.

A
Acuity Law

Contributor

Acuity Law logo
We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.
Explore Firm Details
In Shailja Krishna v. Satori Global Limited, the Supreme Court of India held that the NCLT has the jurisdiction to decide allegations of fraud...
India Criminal Law
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular:
  • in India
Acuity Law are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Technology and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Technology, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

In Shailja Krishna v. Satori Global Limited, the Supreme Court of India held that the NCLT has the jurisdiction to decide allegations of fraud that are integral to oppression and mismanagement petitions under the Companies Act. By ruling so, the Supreme Court reversed the view of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") that such cases related to determination of fraud must go to civil courts. The case arose after Mrs. Shailaja Krishna, who held over 98 % of the shares in Satori Global Ltd., alleged that in 2010, her resignation as director was accepted without proper notice, and her shares were fraudulently transferred to her mother-in-law via a gift deed in board meetings held without quorum. She contended that these actions were fraudulently executed leading to oppression and mismanagement under Sections 397 and 398 of Companies Act, 1956. The NCLT originally agreed and restored her position, but the NCLAT overturned this stating that NCLT did not have the requisite jurisdiction to examine matters relating to fraud. The Supreme Court, however, reinstated the NCLT's order, finding that the contested gift deed, share transfer and board actions were central to proving oppression and mismanagement and thus within the wide remedial powers of NCLT.

(To get more insights on this judgement, please read our Article published here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More