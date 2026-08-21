Systemic Corruption In Public Procurement: A Legal And Institutional Analysis

The growth of state activities, including infrastructure construction, healthcare, education, and public welfare, has immensely expanded the powers entrusted to administrative governments. But this exercise of power has also resulted in its abuse and misuse, which has taken the form of maladministration and corruption.

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1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background

With the advent of the Welfare State, administration has taken centre stage in determining the socio-economic structure of contemporary governance. The growth of state activities, including infrastructure construction, healthcare, education, and public welfare, has immensely expanded the powers entrusted to administrative governments. But this exercise of power has also resulted in its abuse and misuse, which has taken the form of maladministration and corruption.

In India, these problems have become particularly visible in the domain of public procurement, where vast sums of public money are spent through bureaucratic processes that often lack transparency and accountability. India currently ranks 85th out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), indicating deeply rooted institutional weaknesses.1 High-profile cases such as the Commonwealth Games scam2, COVID-era medical procurement fraud,3 and defense contract irregularities4 expose how procurement corruption not only wastes national resources but also erodes public trust and democratic legitimacy.5

1.2 Definition of Public Procurement

The process by which governments and public sector organizations purchase infrastructure, goods, and services from outside vendors is known as public procurement. It has a direct impact on service delivery, infrastructure expansion, and economic development and is an essentialtool for implementing policies.6 To guarantee value for money, equity, and public accountability, procurement procedures must be effective and transparent.7

1.3 How Corruption Affects Development and Governance

Procurement corruption stifles competition, raises prices, and jeopardizes the promptness and quality of public services. It undercuts development objectives, favours cronies, and restricts access for legitimate bidders.8 Corruption in procurement has a direct impact on people's lives and perpetuates socioeconomic inequality in areas like healthcare, infrastructure, education, and food distribution.9

1.4 Objective and Scope of the Paper

This paper aims to critically examine the systemic nature of corruption in India's public procurement processes, particularly in four key sectors:

Infrastructure, Healthcare, Education, and Public Distribution System (PDS).

1.5 Methodology

This study examines systemic corruption in India's public procurement through a legal and institutional lens. It assesses anti-corruption laws and analyzes sector-specific practices in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public distribution to identify legal loopholes and institutional failures.

2. SECTORS AFFECTED BY PROCUREMENT CORRUPTION

2.1 Infrastructure

The infrastructure sector, with its massive contracts and high-value tenders, presents irresistible opportunities for procurement corruption. Political patronage, bid-rigging, manipulated tenders, and cost escalations have become standard operating procedure. The result? Substandard construction, inflated costs, delayed projects, and serious harm to public welfare and economic growth.

The Commonwealth Games Scandal (2010):

The Commonwealth Games scandal of 2010 exposed procurement corruption so brazen it shocked even seasoned observers. Investigations revealed losses of around ₹70,000 crore due to inflated tenders, diverted funds, and deliberately substandard contracts. To give you a sense of the audacity involved: one contract for timing equipment was valued at ₹141 crore, but investigators later discovered it had been marked up by ₹95 crore for a Swiss company called Swiss Timing.10 Several officials, including the main organizer Suresh Kalmadi, were subsequently charged under provision of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating.11

2.2 Healthcare

Public procurement in healthcare involves acquiring drugs, medical equipment, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Corruption in this sector can lead to severe public health consequences because compromised quality and diversion of funds directly affect vulnerable populations who depend on government healthcare.

The NRHM Scandal in Uttar Pradesh:

Under the National Rural Health Mission, funds were meant for improving rural healthcare was systematically embezzled through ghost employees, fake bills, and irregular tenders. Senior officials were accused of siphoning off ₹10,000 crore that was supposed to provide healthcare to rural communities.12 The scam perfectly underscores the failure of institutional controls and shows the critical importance of transparent procurement in health services.13

2.3 Education

Corruption in educational procurement includes irregularities in the construction of school buildings, supply of textbooks, uniforms procurement, and mid-day meal schemes. These practices undermine access to quality education and erode public trust in the education system.

The Bihar Mid-day Meal Tragedy (2013):

Contaminated food leading to student deaths in Bihar revealed more than just food safety failures, it exposed deep procurement fraud, corrupt relationships between contractors and politicians, and the complete absence of accountability mechanisms in state-funded education programs .14

2.4 Public Distribution System

The PDS aims to ensure food security through subsidized grains for the poor. However, it is plagued by issues like fake ration cards, diversion of supplies, and collusion between officials and distributors. Corruption in this sector directly affects the poorest, completing defeating the system’s core aim of equitable distribution.

Karnataka PDS Scandal:

In Karnataka, officials and fair price shop dealers were caught diverting tonnes of food grains meant for PDS into the open market for profit.15 The scandal involved manipulating computerized rationing systems, which shows that even when we try to use technology to prevent corruption, systemic flaws in monitoring and accountability can still be exploited.16

3. LEGAL FRAMEWORK GOVERNING PUBLIC PROCUREMENT AND ANTI-CORRUPTION IN INDIA

3.1 The Absence of a Central Public Procurement Law

Despite repeated recommendations, India still lacks unified legislation on public procurement. The Draft Public Procurement Bill, 2021, which would have established uniform norms for procurement across all ministries and departments, remains gathering dust.17 In the absence of such a law, procurement is regulated primarily by executive guidelines such as:

The General Financial Rules (GFRs), 201718: It prescribe procedures for government departments to procure of goods and services, including tendering, evaluation, and contract awarding.

The Manual for Procurement of Goods and Works (Ministry of Finance)19: It provides operational guidance on best practices, bidding transparency, and conflict-of-interest safeguards.

3.2 The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) serves as India's primary anti-corruption statute. It criminalizes acts of bribery by both public servants and commercial organizations, covers both the demand and supply sides of corruption and provides for the attachment of property derived from corrupt practices.20

The 2018 amendments introduced corporate liability, making companies accountable for bribery through their associates. However, the Act now requires prior approval before prosecuting public servants, which critics argue dilutes investigative independence.21

PCA, especially after the 2018 amendment, was intended as a comprehensive shield against corruption. Section 7 of the Act makes it an offence for public officials to accept undue advantage in procurement matters, while Section 8 penalizes those offering such advantages. However, Section 17A, being a limiting clause, requires prior government approval before investigating procurement decisions by officials, offering protection for bona fide actions but simultaneously limiting prompt investigation.

3.3 The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013

This Act was a landmark response to widespread public demand for an independent anti-corruption ombudsman following the 2011 anti-corruption movement. It established the Lokpal at the central level to investigate complaints against public functionaries, including ministers and senior bureaucrats, and directed states to set up Lokayuktas. While the institution was designed to be a powerful watchdog with broad investigation and prosecution power, delays in appointments, lack of infrastructure, and limited suo motu powers have seriously impaired its effectiveness.22

The said Act too served as a blanket against procurement-related corruption by empowering the Lokayukta under Section 7 to investigate allegations against public officials involved in procurement. Further, Section 14 enabled the Lokayukta to recommend prosecution. However, this scope of powers is limited by Section 8, which provides certain exemptions, ergo limiting Act’s otherwise coverage of procurement corruption.

4. JUDICIAL INTERPRETATION

4.1 Tata Cellular v. Union of India, (1994) 6 SCC 651

In this landmark case, the Supreme Court established the principle of judicial restraint in matters involving administrative discretion, especially in economic decisions like tenders and contracts. However, the Court also made clear that such discretion is not absolute and must be exercised within the bounds of reasonableness and public interest.

Key Principle: While courts won't substitute their judgment for administrative decisions, they can intervene if decisions are arbitrary, discriminatory, or irrational.23

4.2 Reliance Energy Ltd. v. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, (2007) 8 SCC 1

Here, the Supreme Court emphasized the concept of a "level playing field" in the bidding process. The Court held that terms of tenders must not be tailored to favor specific bidders and that transparency is a constitutional requirement under Article 19(1)(g) and Article 14.24

Key Principle: Public bodies cannot act to promote private interests at the expense of public good. The tender process must be free from favouritism and arbitrariness.

This case is significant for public procurement law as it strengthens judicial scrutiny over malpractices like bid manipulation and tailored eligibility criteria.

4.3 Centre for Public Interest Litigation v. Union of India, (2G Spectrum Case), (2012) 3 SCC 1

In this monumental decision, the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecom licenses granted in 2008, holding that the first-come-first-served policy adopted by the government was arbitrary and unconstitutional. The Court declared that natural resources are public property and must be distributed through fair and transparent means like competitive bidding.25

Key Principle: The state holds natural resources in trust for the people, and its allocation must follow principles of equity and public interest.

The judgment had far-reaching implications on government discretion in contract awarding, signalling zero tolerance for procedural manipulation and collusion.

4.4 State of Jharkhand v. CWE-SOMA Consortium, (2016) 14 SCC 172

The Supreme Court held that even without a specific clause in the tender document, the government has the inherent power to blacklist an errant contractor to protect the public interest.26

Key Principle: Blacklisting is not just a government right but a necessary tool to maintain integrity in public contracts.

This decision highlights the importance of institutional remedies for corruption in procurement and reinforces the need for accountability in bidder conduct.

5. INSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGES IN COMBATING PROCUREMENT CORRUPTION

Despite having legal frameworks and oversight bodies on paper, India continues struggling with systemic corruption in public procurement.

5.1 Fragmentation and Overlapping Jurisdictions

India's anti-corruption efforts are hampered by multiple agencies working in silos, leading to coordination issues, accountability gaps, and bureaucratic delays.27 Even Lokayuktas at the state level are often ineffective due to political interference or limited powers, making the system inefficient.28

5.2 Delays and Underutilization of the Lokpal

The Lokpal, despite being a significant reform, has been slow to take off. Delayed appointments and lack of resources have hindered its effectiveness, reducing it to a symbolic institution rather than a powerful anti-corruption body that can make a real impact.29

5.3 Political Patronage and Collusive Bidding

Procurement corruption often stems from cozy relationships between politicians, contractors, and bureaucrats, enabling bid-rigging, favoritism, and cartelization. In high-value sectors like infrastructure and defense, procurement decisions get manipulated to benefit cronies.30 Institutional checks like internal audits or vigilance inquiries are often bypassed or compromised through political pressure.31

5.4 Weak Whistleblower Protection and Fear of Retaliation

India's Whistleblowers Protection Act, 2014 has failed to safeguard those who expose corruption. Without proper rules and protection, whistleblowers face retaliation, threats, and even violence, silencing potential informants and perpetuating a culture of secrecy and impunity.32 RTI activists also face threats for revealing procurement irregularities.

5.5 Inadequate Digitalization and E-Procurement Enforcement

While e-procurement platforms were introduced to improve transparency, their implementation remains patchy. Several state departments still conduct manual tenders, especially for smaller contracts, which are more vulnerable to manipulation.33 Moreover, digital procurement data rarely gets subjected to real-time audits or public scrutiny, limiting its deterrent value.34

5.6 Capacity Deficits in Investigative Agencies

Agencies like the CBI and Anti-Corruption Bureaus struggle with staff shortages, political meddling, and poor conviction rates.35 Even big scams lead to lengthy investigations with rare convictions, giving the impression that corruption often goes unpunished.

6. DISCUSSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

6.1 Discussion

Despite digital platforms and vigilance mechanisms, informal networks between contractors, bureaucrats, and political actors continue to dominate the procurement landscape. 36 Collusion in bidding, price manipulation, and exclusion of genuine competitors are sustained through non-transparent practices that are rarely challenged. 37

Collusion in bidding, price manipulation, and exclusion of genuine competitors are sustained through non-transparent practices that are rarely challenged. Institutions such as the CBI, Lokpal, and state vigilance bodies are hamstrung by procedural delays, lack of autonomy, and underfunding. 38 Investigations into procurement scams often take years, and the conviction rate in corruption cases remains abysmally low. 39 The politicization of appointments further reduces trust in enforcement mechanisms. 40

Investigations into procurement scams often take years, and the conviction rate in corruption cases remains abysmally low. The politicization of appointments further reduces trust in enforcement mechanisms. High-spending sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, and education present recurring patterns of procurement fraud. 41 As seen in the Uttar Pradesh NRHM scam, defense procurement scandals, and PDS-related irregularities, the absence of independent procurement oversight makes these sectors especially prone to rent-seeking and wasteful expenditure.

As seen in the Uttar Pradesh NRHM scam, defense procurement scandals, and PDS-related irregularities, the absence of independent procurement oversight makes these sectors especially prone to rent-seeking and wasteful expenditure. The Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment), 2018 has introduced a controversy by requiring prior approval to prosecute public officials, even retired ones.42 This change has raised concerns about shielding bureaucrats and has slowed down investigations, particularly in sensitive cases.43

6.2 Recommendations

India should enact a comprehensive public procurement law that standardizes procedures, outlines blacklisting norms, mandates open competitive bidding, and establishes independent grievance redressal mechanisms. The lapsed 2012 Public Procurement Bill can serve as a template for this legislation.

Institutions like Lokpal, CVC, and CBI should be shielded from political interference with merit-based appointments. They need dedicated procurement monitoring cells, timely budget support, and legal powers for prosecution and enforcement to effectively oversee public procurement.

All government departments should adopt e-procurement systems with features like real-time dashboards, open-access bid data, and algorithms to detect manipulation. This would enhance transparency and prevent corruption in public procurement.

The Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014 should be urgently operationalized through formal rules and protected reporting channels. A specialized body within the Lokpal could be entrusted to handle anonymous complaints with time-bound redressal.

7. CONCLUSION

Corruption in public procurement is a pervasive issue that stems from deeper systemic flaws in India's governance structures. While the country has made notable strides in establishing anti-corruption institutions and laws, such as the Lokpal, the lack of political will, inadequate resources, and ineffective implementation have severely limited their impact.

To address this challenge, it is essential to strengthen institutional frameworks, enact a comprehensive public procurement law, and promote a culture of transparency and accountability. Furthermore, ensuring the independence and autonomy of anti-corruption bodies, protecting whistleblowers, and fostering citizen engagement are critical to promoting good governance. By tackling corruption in public procurement, India can ensure efficient delivery of public services, safeguard public resources, and restore citizens' trust in the system, ultimately contributing to the country's development and growth.

The question isn't whether we can afford to make these changes—it's whether we can afford not to.

Footnotes

1. Transparency Int’l, Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2023/index/ind.

2. Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Report No. 6 of 2011-12 on Commonwealth Games 2010, https://cag.gov.in.

3.Central Bureau of Investigation, Press Release on Chargesheet in CWG Scam, CBI.gov.in (May 26, 2011), https://cbi.gov.in/sites/default/files/press-pdf/press-cwg-charge-sheet-english-26052011.pdf.

4. Radhika Bordia, Gujarat Bought PPE Kits at Inflated Prices Amid COVID, Scroll.in (June 2020), https://scroll.in/latest/965342.

5. Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Report No. 20 of 2019 – Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force, https://cag.gov.in/uploads/download_audit_report/2019/Report_No_20_2019_Air_Force_Union_Government_Defence.pdf.

6. OECD, Government at a Glance 2021: Public Procurement, https://www.oecd.org/governance/government-at-a-glance-22214399.htm.

7. World Bank, A Framework for Disclosure in Public Procurement (2016),

https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/545521467995295413.

8. Transparency Int’l, Corruption in Public Procurement: Risks, Reform and Remedies (2021), https://www.transparency.org/en/news/corruption-in-public-procurement.

9. World Bank, Curbing Fraud, Corruption, and Collusion in Public Procurement (Policy Note 2012), https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/725971468165847573.

10. Id.

11.Central Bureau of Investigation, Press Release on Chargesheet in CWG Scam, CBI.gov.in (May 26, 2011), https://cbi.gov.in/sites/default/files/press-pdf/press-cwg-charge-sheet-english-26052011.pdf.

12. Indian Express, CBI files chargesheet in Rs 10,000 cr NRHM scam, Sept. 9, 2016, https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-news-india/cbi-files-chargesheet-in-rs-10000-cr-nrhm-scam-3023809/.

13. Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Performance Audit of National Rural Health Mission, https://cag.gov.in/uploads/download_audit_report/2017/Union_Performance_National_Health_Mission_Report_22_2017.pdf.

14. BBC News, Bihar school lunch food poisoning: 22 children die, July 17, 2013, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-23337438.

15. Times of India, Karnataka food scam: 14 suspended for pilfering PDS foodgrains, Jan. 21, 2021, https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/karnataka-food-scam-14-suspended-for-pilfering-pds-foodgrains/articleshow/80378690.cms.

16. Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Performance Audit on PDS in Karnataka, Report No. 5 of 2015, https://cag.gov.in/uploads/download_audit_report/2015/Union_Civil_Performance_Food_Civil_Supplies_31_2015.pdf.

17. The Public Procurement Bill, 2012, Bill No. 57 of 2012, Ministry of Finance, https://prsindia.org/billtrack/public-procurement-bill-2012.

18. Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, General Financial Rules, 2017 (GFRs), https://doe.gov.in/sites/default/files/GFR2017_0.pdf.

19. Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, Manual for Procurement of Goods 2022, https://doe.gov.in/procurement-policy-division.

20. Prevention of Corruption Act, supra note 1, Sections 7–13.

21. Id. Section 19

22. Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, No. 1 of 2014, Acts of Parliament, 2013 (India); see also Common Cause v. Union of India, W.P. (C) No. 245 of 2014.

23. Tata Cellular v. Union of India, (1994) 6 SCC 651.

24. Reliance Energy Ltd. v. Maharashtra State Road Development Corp., (2007) 8 SCC 1.

25. Centre for Pub. Interest Litig. v. Union of India, (2012) 3 SCC 1.

26. State of Jharkhand v. CWE-SOMA Consortium, (2016) 14 SCC 172.

27. Central Vigilance Commission, Annual Report 2022, https://cvc.gov.in ; Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Audit Reports on Public Sector Undertakings, https://cag.gov.in.

28. Maja Daruwala et al., Lokayuktas in India: A Review, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (2016), https://humanrightsinitiative.org/publications.

29. Lokpal Website, Annual Reports and Updates, https://lokpal.gov.in.

30. Transparency Int’l, Corruption in Public Procurement, supra note 08.

31. Comptroller & Auditor Gen. of India, Audit Report on Implementation of PMGSY, Report No. 31 of 2016, https://cag.gov.in.

32. India:Protect Activists From Attacks, Human Rights Watch (2020), https://www.hrw.org/news/2020/03/20/india-protect-activists-attacks.

33. World Bank, Benchmarking Public Procurement 2017, https://bpp.worldbank.org.

34. Ministry of Finance, Central Public Procurement Portal Data Analytics, https://eprocure.gov.in.

35. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Report on CBI & Anti-Corruption, Rajya Sabha Secretariat (2021), https://rajyasabha.nic.in.

36. Ministry of Finance, Central Public Procurement Portal Data Analytics, supra note 42.

37. Transparency Int’l, Corruption in Public Procurement, supra note 8.

38. Lokpal Website, Annual Reports, supra note 36.

39. Parliamentary Standing Committee on CBI & Anti-Corruption, supra note 43.

40. Common Cause, supra note 32.

41. CAG, Audit Reports on NRHM and Infrastructure Projects, supra note 38.

42. Id. Section 19.

43. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Report on CBI & Anti-Corruption, supra note 43.

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