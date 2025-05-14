Enhancing Transparency And Traceability: New Amendments In Plastic Waste Management Rules Notified On 23rd January, 2025

Key amendments to the plastic waste Management Rules, 2016:
- Mandatory Barcode/QR Codes: From 1st July
2025, producers, importers, or brand owners must provide specific
information using one of the following methods:
- Barcode or QR code on the plastic packaging.
- Product information brochure.
- Unique number issued under existing laws, printed on the plastic packaging.
- Quarterly Updates: The Central Pollution Control Board will regularly publish and update lists of compliant entities, enhancing accountability
- Strict Penalties: Non-compliance with these
rules will result in penalties as per Section 15 of the Environment
(Protection) Act, 1986.
- Any violation of the Act, its rules, orders, or directions may result in imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both. Continued violations may incur an additional fine of ₹5,000 per day after the initial conviction.
- If the violation persists for over a year after conviction, imprisonment may extend to 7 years.
This amendment aims to enhance transparency in plastic waste management and enforce stricter penalties for violations
