ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Enhancing Transparency And Traceability: New Amendments In Plastic Waste Management Rules Notified On 23rd January, 2025

CP
Corporate Professionals

Contributor

Corporate Professionals logo
Corporate Professionals (CP) is a group of dedicated professionals providing innovative business solutions since 2003. We offer integrated legal, techno-legal, and financial consulting services through specialized firms. CP's expertise includes Company Law, Insolvency Law, Securities Laws, FEMA, Corporate Restructuring, Taxation, Business Setup, Compliance, and Regulatory Approvals. Additionally, we provide Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, Corporate Funding, Valuation, and Business Modeling services through our SEBI Registered Merchant Banker and IBBI registered Valuer Entity. we deliver high-quality, research-oriented solutions for diverse corporate needs.
Explore Firm Details
Mandatory Barcode/QR Codes: From 1st July 2025, producers, importers, or brand owners must provide specific information using one of the following methods
India Environment
Corporate Professionals
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Key amendments to the plastic waste Management Rules, 2016:

  • Mandatory Barcode/QR Codes: From 1st July 2025, producers, importers, or brand owners must provide specific information using one of the following methods:
    1. Barcode or QR code on the plastic packaging.
    2. Product information brochure.
    3. Unique number issued under existing laws, printed on the plastic packaging.
  • Quarterly Updates: The Central Pollution Control Board will regularly publish and update lists of compliant entities, enhancing accountability
  • Strict Penalties: Non-compliance with these rules will result in penalties as per Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
    1. Any violation of the Act, its rules, orders, or directions may result in imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both. Continued violations may incur an additional fine of ₹5,000 per day after the initial conviction.
    2. If the violation persists for over a year after conviction, imprisonment may extend to 7 years.

This amendment aims to enhance transparency in plastic waste management and enforce stricter penalties for violations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Corporate Professionals
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More