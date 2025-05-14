Battery Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2025

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued amendments to the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, effective from February 24, 2025.
Key updates include:
- Exemption from Packaging Rules:
- Producers must ensure that all batteries or battery packs are appropriately marked with requisite Labeling requirements as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
- However, the provisions under clause (ia) will not apply to packaging covered under Rule 26 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
- Labelling requirements for Producers:
- Producers can comply with clause (ia) by printing a barcode/QR code with the EPR registration number on the (a) battery or battery pack; or (b) equipment having battery or battery pack; or (c) packaging of battery or battery pack; or (d) packaging of the equipment having battery or battery pack; or (e) bulk packaging of batteries or battery packs, not for retail sale.
- The EPR registration number must be printed on the product information brochure.
- CPCB will maintain and update a public list of compliant producers quarterly.
- The requirement to mark 'Cd' (Cadmium) or
'Pb' (Lead) on batteries does not apply if:
- Cadmium content ≤ 0.002% (20 ppm)
- Lead content ≤ 0.004% (40 ppm)
These amendments aim to streamline compliance and enhance traceability within the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.