ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Battery Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2025

CP
Corporate Professionals

Contributor

Corporate Professionals logo
Corporate Professionals (CP) is a group of dedicated professionals providing innovative business solutions since 2003. We offer integrated legal, techno-legal, and financial consulting services through specialized firms. CP's expertise includes Company Law, Insolvency Law, Securities Laws, FEMA, Corporate Restructuring, Taxation, Business Setup, Compliance, and Regulatory Approvals. Additionally, we provide Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, Corporate Funding, Valuation, and Business Modeling services through our SEBI Registered Merchant Banker and IBBI registered Valuer Entity. we deliver high-quality, research-oriented solutions for diverse corporate needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued amendments to the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, effective from February 24, 2025.
India Environment
Corporate Professionals
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued amendments to the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, effective from February 24, 2025.

Key updates include:

  1. Exemption from Packaging Rules:
    • Producers must ensure that all batteries or battery packs are appropriately marked with requisite Labeling requirements as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
    • However, the provisions under clause (ia) will not apply to packaging covered under Rule 26 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
  2. Labelling requirements for Producers:
    • Producers can comply with clause (ia) by printing a barcode/QR code with the EPR registration number on the (a) battery or battery pack; or (b) equipment having battery or battery pack; or (c) packaging of battery or battery pack; or (d) packaging of the equipment having battery or battery pack; or (e) bulk packaging of batteries or battery packs, not for retail sale.
    • The EPR registration number must be printed on the product information brochure.
    • CPCB will maintain and update a public list of compliant producers quarterly.
    • The requirement to mark 'Cd' (Cadmium) or 'Pb' (Lead) on batteries does not apply if:
      • Cadmium content ≤ 0.002% (20 ppm)
      • Lead content ≤ 0.004% (40 ppm)

These amendments aim to streamline compliance and enhance traceability within the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Corporate Professionals
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More