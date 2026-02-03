SC Holds That Amounts Paid Towards Preference Shares Are Not Loans And Do Not Qualify As Debt Under IBC

The SC, in EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.,1 has, inter alia, held that preference shares are part of a company's share capital and therefore, the amounts paid towards preference shares are not loans and consequently do not qualify as 'debt' under IBC. The Court also held that non-redemption of preference shares does not make the preference shareholder a financial creditor of the company.

