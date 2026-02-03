SC Holds That Amounts Paid Towards Preference Shares Are Not Loans And Do Not Qualify As Debt Under IBC

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
The SC, in EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., has, inter alia, held that preference shares are part of a company's share capital and therefore, the amounts paid towards preference...
The SC, in EPC Constructions India Ltd. v.
Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.,1 has,
inter alia, held that preference shares are part of a
company's share capital and therefore, the amounts paid towards
preference shares are not loans and consequently do not qualify as
'debt' under IBC. The Court also held that non-redemption
of preference shares does not make the preference shareholder a
financial creditor of the company.
1 EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers &
Chemicals Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2293.
Originally published 30 January 2026
