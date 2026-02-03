ARTICLE
3 February 2026

SC Holds That Amounts Paid Towards Preference Shares Are Not Loans And Do Not Qualify As Debt Under IBC

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The SC, in EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., has, inter alia, held that preference shares are part of a company's share capital and therefore, the amounts paid towards preference...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The SC, in EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.,1 has, inter alia, held that preference shares are part of a company's share capital and therefore, the amounts paid towards preference shares are not loans and consequently do not qualify as 'debt' under IBC. The Court also held that non-redemption of preference shares does not make the preference shareholder a financial creditor of the company.

Footnote

1 EPC Constructions India Ltd. v. Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2293.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More