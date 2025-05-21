Advancing Arbitration In India: Key Perspectives On The Draft Arbitration And Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Introduction

The Draft Arbitration and Conciliation Bill, 2024 ("Amendment 2024"), seeks to reform India's arbitration system, which has faced criticism for adopting the UNCITRAL Model without sufficient adaptation to the Indian legal context. The Bill proposes amendments to the existing Arbitration Act to address issues like excessive court interference, delays, and complex procedures.

It emphasizes enhancing efficiency by promoting party autonomy, simplifying processes, and integrating technology. Based on the recommendations of an expert committee led by Dr. T.K. Viswanathan, the Bill aims to reduce judicial intervention, improve institutional arbitration, and position India as a global arbitration hub.1

Evolution of Arbitration Law: From the 1996 Act to the 2024 Amendment

The Amendment has proposed many changes to the existing law with a vision to ensure efficacy to Arbitration in comparison to the existing Act. Some of the major changes proposed are:

Sr. No. Draft Arbitration Bill, 20242 Arbitration Act, 1996 (post 2015 Amendment)3 1. Definition of Arbitral Institution: A body or organisation that provides for conduct of arbitration proceedings under its aegis, by an arbitral tribunal as per its own rules of procedure or as otherwise agreed by the parties. There was no clear or specific definition of an Arbitral Institution. 2. Enhanced Powers for Arbitral Institutions: The Draft Bill aims to seek to shift more to arbitral institutions, empowering them to perform several functions such extending timelines for issuing an arbitral award, adjust arbitrators' fees in cases of delays, and even substitute arbitrators. Most of the proposed changes in powers were previously vested with courts. 3. Exclusion of Grading Arbitral Institutions: The Amendment proposes the removal of the Arbitration Council of India's (ACI) responsibility for grading arbitral institutions. Under the previous act, the ACI was responsible for grading, along with other key roles, primarily focusing on policy development and supporting the growth of institutional arbitration in India. 4. Time Limit on Application under Section 8: The Amendment proposes a 60-day time limit for disposing of applications for referring a dispute to arbitration. There was no specific limitation, except that it must be applied no later than the date of submitting the first statement on the substance of the dispute. 5. Time Limit on Application under Section 16: The Amendment introduces a 30-day time frame within which an arbitral tribunal must dispose of jurisdictional objections. The issue of jurisdiction must be raised no later than the submission of the statement of defence. However, no specific timeline exists for the disposal of such an application. 6. Time Limit on Appeal under Section 37(1): The Amendment proposes a 60-day time limit for appeals against orders related to Arbitration. This includes appeals against orders that refuse to refer parties to arbitration, refuse to appoint an arbitrator, or grant or refuse interim measures. Currently, no specific timeline exists within the Act, however such an appeal against an order arising from Arbitration is governed by Art. 117 & Art. 116 of the Limitation Act along with 13(1A) of the Commercial Courts Act. 7. Limiting Court's Role in Interim Measures: The Amendment narrows the scope by restricting the court's role in granting interim measures to the period before the commencement of arbitration or after the rendering of an award. The present Act allows Court to grant interim relief post the constitution of the Arbitral Tribunal and during the pendency of arbitration proceedings. Unless circumstances exist, which may render the Section 17 remedy ineffective. 8. Expedited Commencement of Arbitration Proceedings: The Amendment proposes to start the 90-day time limit from the filing of the interim relief application, rather than from the court order, to address delays caused by prolonged pre-arbitral proceedings and ensure prompt arbitration commencement. Currently, as per Section 9(2) of the current Arbitration Act sets a 90-day time limit for initiating arbitration proceedings after a court-issued pre-arbitral interim measure order. 9. Relief through Emergency Arbitrators: The Amendment proposes the introduction of Section 9-A, permitting parties to seek interim relief from an emergency arbitrator prior to the constitution of the arbitral tribunal. Emergency arbitrator orders will be enforceable in the same manner as those granted by the arbitral tribunal. The existing Act did not include such a provision and assigned the authority for interim measures prior to the constitution of the arbitral tribunal to the Courts. 10. Appellate Arbitral Tribunals (Section 34-A): The Amendment proposes the establishment of an appellate arbitral tribunal to handle challenges to arbitral awards, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce time and costs associated with court litigation. The current Act places challenges under Section 34 within the jurisdiction of Indian Courts, likely to avoid concerns about outsourcing public policy interpretations to private entities. 11. Exclusion of the Fourth Schedule: The Amendment proposes the removal of the Fourth Schedule, which governs arbitrators' fees, as the new criteria would adopt a more nuanced approach, considering factors like case complexity and time spent. The existing Act determines fees solely based on the value of claims, without considering other factors. 12. Stamping of Arbitration Awards (Section 31(1)): The Bill mandates that arbitration awards be stamped in accordance with the Stamp Act of 1899, ensuring proper stamping at issuance to minimize delays and complications during enforcement. The current Act does not include a specific provision requiring the stamping of arbitral awards. However, stamping is necessary for enforcement, and stamp duty varies by state, particularly in states without a specific state stamp act or where the Indian Stamp Act, 1999 applies. 13. Full and Partial Set Aside (Section 34): The Bill amends Section 34 by introducing a bifurcated structure that delineates the grounds for wholly setting aside an arbitral award from those applicable to a partial annulment. This clear distinction enhances the procedural efficiency of challenging arbitral awards. In contrast, the existing Act does not explicitly contemplate the possibility of a partial setting aside, as is now being proposed. Under Section 34 of the current Act, the Court may set aside an arbitral award on specific grounds but does not allow for partial setting aside. However, recent Supreme Court rulings indicate that if arbitrable and non-arbitrable issues can be separated, only the portion of the award related to non-arbitrable matters may be set aside, provided it is independent and does not impact other findings.

India's Arbitration Practices in the Landscape of Global Arbitration Institutions

India is undergoing a significant transformation in its arbitration regime, driven by the proposed 2024 amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. These reforms underscore the nation's ambition to emerge as a leading international arbitration hub by aligning its legal framework with global best practices observed in jurisdictions such as Singapore, London, and other prominent Arbitration Institutions.

A key feature of the proposed amendments is the introduction of mandatory institutional arbitration for certain categories of disputes, intended to enhance procedural efficiency, neutrality, and professionalism. Additionally, the reforms envisage the establishment of a dedicated regulatory body to accredit arbitrators, ensuring competence and impartiality in accordance with international standards set by institutions like the LCIA, ICC, and HKIAC.

To address the persistent issue of excessive judicial interference, the amendments aim to curtail court involvement in arbitral proceedings—particularly in matters of interim relief and enforcement. They also emphasize time-bound procedures and cost-effective mechanisms, building on the foundations laid by earlier amendments in 2015 and 2019.

Significantly, the reforms seek to improve the enforcement of arbitral awards—especially foreign ones—by narrowing the grounds for challenge and aligning more closely with the provisions of the New York Convention. Collectively, these measures signal a decisive move toward a more autonomous, efficient, and investor-friendly arbitration ecosystem. The amendments also introduce distinctive features designed to give India a competitive edge, including the replacement of Schedule IV for Arbitration fee with a more nuanced fee structure based on various factors rather than the value of the claim, expedited resolution of jurisdictional objections within a fixed timeline, and the proposal to establish an appellate tribunal—a mechanism not currently provided for by most foreign arbitral institutions.

Conclusion

The Draft Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, marks a significant step in modernizing India's arbitration framework. It aims to address key issues such as delays, judicial interference, and the lack of institutional support by empowering arbitral institutions and improving process efficiency. While the Bill enhances India's potential as a global arbitration hub, challenges remain regarding appellate tribunals' costs and arbitrator fees. With ongoing development of the Arbitration Council of India (ACI) and refinement of the Bill, India is aiming to benchmark itself as a leader in global arbitration by prioritizing efficiency, transparency, and best practices.

Footnotes

1 https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2066081

2 https://infralive.com/web/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Report-of-the-Expert-Committee-Members-on-Arbitration-Law-2.pdf

3 Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 (post 2015 Amendment)

