IPR Weekly Highlights (75)

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC GRANTS INJUNCTION TO BHARATPE

BharatPe (Plaintiff), filed a lawsuit against BharatPay (Defendant) for trademark infringement and passing off in the Delhi HC. In January 2025, Plaintiff discovered that Defendant had adopted a mark similar to its own "BHARATPAY", along with the domain name "www.bharatpay.net" and a mobile application offering services identical to those of Plaintiff. Justice Amit Bansal, presiding over the case, observed that the Defendant's mark was deceptively similar to the Plaintiff's registered mark, presenting a clear risk of consumer confusion.

Consequently, the HC, recognizing the Plaintiff's rights, granted them an ad-interim injunction against the Defendant. Further, to protect the Plaintiff's intellectual property, the HC ordered the suspension of the infringing domain name and blocking of the Defendant's associated phone number. Additionally, the Court directed internet service providers to block access to the infringing website.

1. Resilient Innovations (P). Ltd. v. M/s Bharat Pay & Ors, CS(COMM) 267/2025

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC CANCELS REGISTRATION OF MARK "PURPLLE TREE"

Manash Lifestyle (Petitioner), an online beauty and wellness store, filed a rectification petition in classes 4 and 14 against Viraj Harjai (Respondent) for infringing its registered mark "PURPLLE". During a routine search on the trademark registry, the Petitioner discovered the Respondent had filed a trademark application for the mark "PURPLLE TREE" in class 3, which was objected to due to the Petitioner's existing mark. Further investigation revealed that the Respondent had sought registration of the same mark in classes 4 and 14 on a proposed-to-be-used basis. The Petitioner argued that "PURPLLE TREE" was deceptively similar to its well-established "PURPLLE" mark, which could lead to consumer confusion and unfair competition.

The Delhi HC, agreeing with the Petitioner's contention, observed that a comparison of the two marks revealed that the Respondent's mark was deceptively similar and could mislead consumers into believing there was an association with the Petitioner. Additionally, the HC ruled that the Respondent's mark was a dishonest adoption with only minimal distinguishing features and was registered on a "proposed-to-be-used" basis, without evidence of actual use. As a result, the Delhi HC ordered the Registrar of Trademarks to remove the "PURPLLE TREE" mark from the register.

1. Manash Lifestyle Private Limited vs. Viraj Harjai, C.O. (COMM.IPD-TM) 212/2024

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC RULES IN FAVOR OF L'ORÉAL

L'Oréal, a French multinational personal care company, through its Indian subsidiary L'Oréal India Pvt. Ltd. (Plaintiff), filed a lawsuit in the Delhi HC against the Defendants for infringing its registered trademark "L'Oréal". The Defendants were operating a domain under the name "www.lorealglobal.in" which was a replica of the Plaintiff's domain. Additionally, the Defendants used professional email addresses to impersonate themselves as the Plaintiff's employees. Plaintiff alleged that the Defendants were committing fraud and misleading potential consumers and businesses by posing as the official representatives of the Plaintiff.

The Delhi HC passed a decree in favor of the Plaintiff, directing NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India) not to permit any domain registration under extensions related to the "L'Oréal" mark. Additionally, the Plaintiff was awarded costs of one lakh rupees.

1. L'Oréal S.A vs. Ashok Kumar and & Ors., CS(COMM) 474/2021, I.A. 12603/2021, I.A. 12608/2021, I.A. 12609/2021 & I.A. 47983/2024

COPYRIGHT

UK AUTHORS WRITE TO THE GOVERNMENT AGAINST META

The Society of Authors has written an open letter to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, urging the UK government to hold Meta accountable for alleged copyright infringement. The letter is in response to an article published by The Atlantic on March 20, 2025, detailing claims that Meta used pirated works from the Library Genesis database to train its AI model, Llama 3, without authors' consent or remuneration. This infringement affects UK authors, including writers, illustrators, and translators, who are concerned about the unauthorized use of their works. The authors have called for immediate government action to ensure that global tech companies like Meta are held responsible for exploiting copyrighted material. They are demanding that Meta executives be summoned before Parliament to address the allegations and provide assurances that authors' rights will be respected in the future. The letter is signed by prominent authors, including Richard Osman, Val McDermid, Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, and many others.

1.https://www.change.org/p/protect-authors-livelihoods-from-the-unlicensed-use-of-their-work-in-ai-training?recruiter=1252463513&recruited_by_id=f1fc2070-89ae-11ec-b54c-89d6001d50bd&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard&utm_medium=copylink%20

PATENT

NOKIA & AMAZON SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE

Nokia and Amazon have settled their worldwide patent dispute over the alleged misuse of Nokia's streaming video technology in Amazon's Prime Video and Twitch services. The settlement resolves all patent litigation between the two companies, including Amazon's countersuit in the U.S. claiming Nokia infringed its cloud computing patents.

The dispute started with Nokia filing lawsuits against Amazon in multiple countries, accusing them of using its technology for high-quality video streaming without proper licensing. In response, Amazon filed a countersuit regarding its cloud computing technology. Both companies, now given the settlement, have signed a multi-year patent agreement. However, the terms of the settlement remain confidential.

1.https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/amazon-nokia-settle-international-patent-dispute-2025-03-31/

PATENT

INITIAL VICTORY FOR FUJIFILM, BUT KODAK WINS ON REVOCATION

In a recent ruling, the Mannheim local division of the Unified Patent Court (UPC), Germany, FujiFilm secured an initial victory against Kodak, with the Court ruling that Kodak must cease selling its SONORA XTRA-3 printing plates in Germany, due to infringement of FujiFilm's patent EP 35 11 174. The Court also ordered Kodak to pay damages in Germany. However, the Court ruled that FujiFilm cannot claim damages for infringement of this patent in other European countries where the patent protection had lapsed before 1st June 2023.

In a mixed result, Kodak succeeded in its counterclaim for revocation of FujiFilm's patent EP 3476616, with the Court revoking the patent due to a lack of inventive steps. While Kodak has appealed the injunction issued by the Mannheim Court in EP 3511174, the outcome reflects a balance of victories for both companies. The next round of proceedings will determine whether the ruling on EP 35 11 174 will also apply to the UK part of the patent.

1.https://www.juve-patent.com/cases/upc-grants-fujifilm-and-hoyng-rokh-monegier-injunction-against-kodak/

PATENT

NIKE AWARDED $ 355,000 AS DAMAGES

In January 2023, Nike initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against Lululemon Athletica, alleging that Lululemon's Chargefeel Mid, Chargefeel Low, Blissfeel, and Strongfeel shoe designs violated Nike's patents, specifically concerning advancements in athletic shoe design and its Flyknit technology. On 10th March, a New York (NY) federal jury reached a verdict, finding that Lululemon's Chargefeel, Strongfeel, and Blissfeel shoe lines did infringe upon Nike's patent related to general athletic shoe design innovations. However, the jury rejected Nike's claims regarding the alleged infringement of its Flyknit technology patent. Consequently, the Court awarded Nike $355,000 in damages for the infringement claims.

1. https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2025/03/12/nike-secures-partial-win-over-lululemon-in-patent-infringement-case/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.