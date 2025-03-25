IPR Weekly Highlights (73)

TRADEMARK

DELHI TRADEMARK OFFICE REVOKES ACCEPTANCE OF 'CHUTIYARAM'

A major and befuddling blunder committed by the Delhi Trade Marks Registry (TMR), in its 'acceptance' for registration of the word 'CHUTIYARAM' under Class 30 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, has come to public light. The TMR however has withdrawn its approval of the mark citing an error. A notification on 18th March 2025 stated that the mark, intended for namkeen and biscuits, was mistakenly accepted and is now subject to objections under Sections 9 and 11 of the Act. The Registrar has initiated proceedings under Section 19 and Rule 38 of the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, scheduling a hearing. Applicant Sadhna Goswami previously sought to register similar marks, all of which were objected to or refused, indicating a consistent stance against potentially abusive and offensive trademarks. The acceptance of the mark in question has raised serious concerns among intellectual property experts, about the functioning of the Registry.

1. https://www.business-standard.com/companies/news/was-a-mistake-trademark-office-cancels-profane-biscuit-brand-name-125031801096_1.html

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC DECLARES 'TAJ' A WELL-KNOWN TRADEMARK

In a no-surprises move, the Delhi HC has recognized 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark under Section 2(1) (zg) of the Trademarks Act, granting it protected status for hotels and related services in the hospitality sector. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the TATA Group, filed a suit against multiple individuals for trademark infringement, copyright violations, and passing off their services under the IHCL brand. The HC ruled in IHCL's favor, citing the company's global presence, widespread recognition, and strong goodwill associated with the 'TAJ' brand.

Justice Amit Bansal's bench highlighted the brand's extensive promotion, revenue generation, and historical significance, fulfilling the criteria under Sections 11(6) and 11(7) of the Act. Earlier, IHCL's 'VIVANTA' mark had been previously recognized as a well-known trademark in 2022. The ruling reinforces the TAJ brand's prominence and ensures legal protection against misuse.

1. https://legal.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/litigation/taj-recognized-as-well-known-trademark-in-hospitality-by-delhi-hc/119203422

TRADEMARK

COACH & TAPESTRY SUE SHEIN

Coach and its parent company, Tapestry, have filed a lawsuit against Shein, accusing the fast-fashion giant of trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and unfair competition. The lawsuit, filed on 13th March 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, claims Shein is responsible for counterfeit Coach goods being sold on the Shein website. According to Tapestry, Shein facilitates these sales by providing logistical support, including warehousing, packaging, and shipping and collects a selling fee from third-party vendors. Coach and Tapestry argue that Shein deliberately blurs the distinction between its own products and those from third-party sellers, making it difficult for consumers to differentiate between genuine and counterfeit items.

The lawsuit also alleges that when consumers search for "Coach" on Shein's website, they are not clearly informed that products come from third-party sellers, creating confusion and misleading consumers into believing Shein is the direct seller of these items.

The plaintiffs have sought injunctive relief to prevent Shein from selling counterfeit goods, as well as monetary damages, including profits from counterfeit sales, and recall and destruction of all infringing products.

1. Tapestry Inc. et al. v. Zoetop Business Co. Limited, 2:25-cv-02224 (C.D. Cal.)

COPYRIGHT

CBFC DENIES SATELLITE RIGHTS FOR MALAYALAM FILM 'MARCO'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied television satellite rights for the Malayalam film "Marco" due to its excessive violence. CBFC's Thiruvananthapuram Regional Officer confirmed that even after significant cuts, the film failed to meet television broadcast standards.

Initially certified 'A' for theatrical release, the makers sought a category conversion to 'UA' or 'U' for TV screening. However, CBFC rejected the application, citing the film's pervasive violence, including scenes depicting brutality against women and children. The board noted that at least 40 minutes of content would need to be removed for reclassification, which would impact continuity. Before its theatrical release, a ten-member CBFC revising committee reviewed "Marco" and granted it an 'A' certificate after cutting extreme scenes and adding warning cards. Marketed as Malayalam cinema's most violent film, "Marco" has sparked debates in Kerala about the impact of violent films on society, particularly in influencing youth behavior.

1.https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/cbfc-blocks-marco-streaming-release-seeks-ott-ban-over-violent-content/article69292993.ece

COPYRIGHT

OVER 400 HOLLYWOOD STARS SIGN LETTER AGAINST AI GIANTS OVER COPYRIGHT USE

OpenAI and Google have proposed to the U.S. government that their AI models be permitted to train on copyrighted material without obtaining permission or providing compensation to rights holders, in order to maintain US AI leadership against China.

This proposal, however, has ignited a fierce backlash from the entertainment industry. More than 400 Hollywood celebrities have responded with an open letter, arguing that granting such exemptions would severely undermine the economic and cultural strength of the entertainment sector which relies on copyright to protect human expressions. "We firmly believe that America's global AI leadership must not come at the expense of our essential creative industries," the letter states, emphasizing the potential damage to artists, writers, and other creatives.

The celebrities maintain that tech giants should not be granted special privileges to exploit copyrighted works for AI training, as this would weaken copyright laws and inflict substantial harm on the entertainment industry and other knowledge-based sectors.

1.https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/ben-stiller-paul-mccartney-and-more-than-400-hollywood-celebrities-send-complaint-letter-against-google-openai-to-the-us-government/articleshow/119193238.cms

PATENT

DELHI HC UPHOLDS REJECTION OF PATENT ON INDEFINITE CLAIMS

Abhishek Sharma's patent application, titled "Innovative Change to Solve Any Dispute, Unexpected Business Loss, Closures, Financial Loss, Unexpected Accidents", purported to describe an invention related to the influence of clothing color and its associated energies, on the brain and interpersonal interactions, was rejected by the Assistant Controller of Patents. The Controller cited Sharma's failure to provide a sufficient description of the technical structure and functional features of the alleged invention, rendering the claims not definite and non-compliant with Section 10 of the Patents Act, 1970.

Subsequently, Sharma filed an appeal before the Delhi HC, after a significant delay of 701 days, asserting that the same invention had been granted patent protection in Germany. The HC noted that Sharma failed to furnish any evidence substantiating his claim of German patent registration. Moreover, the HC found the Controller's rejection to be a well-reasoned order. Consequently, Sharma's application for condonation of the substantial delay in filing the appeal was also dismissed.

1.Mr. Abhishek Sharma & Anr. vs Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs; CA(COMM.IPD-PAT)4/2025, I.A. 3781/2025

PATENT

EPO (b) PATENT APPLICATION MUST BE JUDGED ON MERITS

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., a U.S. based RNA medicine biotechnology company, faced rejection of its patent application, "Ionizable Cationic Lipid For RNA Delivery," by the Indian Patent Controller for its failure to submit written arguments within the stipulated timeframe. The Controller, citing outstanding objections from a prior hearing notice and the absence of pre-grant representations under Section 25(1) of the Patents Act, refused the patent grant under Sections 15 and 43 of the Patents Act.

Arcturus appealed this decision to the Delhi HC, arguing that the delay in submitting written arguments was due to the time-consuming process of conducting empirical studies required to provide comparative data as directed by the Controller in the hearing notice dated January 11, 2023.

The Delhi HC, in its ruling, acknowledged that rejecting a patent application based solely on a procedural deficiency could severely impact the applicant's invention. Emphasizing the principles of natural justice and the value of patent rights, the HC directed the Controller to issue a fresh hearing notice and reconsider Arcturus Therapeutics' application on merits.

1.Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. vs Assistant Controller of Patents And Designs; CA(COMM.IPD-PAT) 40/2023)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.