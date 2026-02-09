Webinar: Decoding India's Union Tax Budget 2026 – Global Implications For Businesses And Investors

- within Government, Public Sector, Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)
- in India
Why This Webinar Matters – For You and the Global Economy
India's Union Tax Budget is more than a domestic fiscal exercise—it is a strategic blueprint that influences global trade, investment flows, and cross-border business decisions. As the world's fifth-largest economy and a key player in global supply chains, India's tax and regulatory policies have far-reaching implications for multinational corporations, institutional investors, and businesses engaged in international trade.
The Union Tax Budget 2026 is expected to introduce reforms aimed at sustaining high growth, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing and services hub. These changes will impact not only Indian enterprises but also foreign companies operating in or with India, global investors, and businesses leveraging India for sourcing, technology, and talent.
Who Should Attend?
- Global CFOs, Tax Heads, and Finance Leaders managing India operations or evaluating market entry
- International Investors and Fund Managers seeking clarity on tax incentives and regulatory frameworks
- Supply Chain and Trade Compliance Professionals navigating GST and customs changes
- Legal and Advisory Firms supporting cross-border transactions and structuring
Key Takeaways
- Practical insights into how the Indian Union Tax Budget 2026 impacts global businesses
- Strategic guidance on leveraging new tax incentives and compliance frameworks
- Expert perspectives on emerging opportunities in India's financial and trade ecosystem
