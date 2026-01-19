UPCOMING WEBINAR: Decoding India's Union Tax Budget 2026 – Global Implications For Businesses And Investors

Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.

Why This Webinar Matters – For You and the Global Economy

Time: 9am UTC & GMT / 10am CET / 2.30pm IST

India's Union Tax Budget is more than a domestic fiscal exercise—it is a strategic blueprint that influences global trade, investment flows, and cross-border business decisions. As the world's fifth-largest economy and a key player in global supply chains, India's tax and regulatory policies have far-reaching implications for multinational corporations, institutional investors, and businesses engaged in international trade.

The Union Tax Budget 2026 is expected to introduce reforms aimed at sustaining high growth, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing and services hub. These changes will impact not only Indian enterprises but also foreign companies operating in or with India, global investors, and businesses leveraging India for sourcing, technology, and talent.

Who Should Attend?

- Global CFOs, Tax Heads, and Finance Leaders managing India operations or evaluating market entry

- International Investors and Fund Managers seeking clarity on tax incentives and regulatory frameworks

- Supply Chain and Trade Compliance Professionals navigating GST and customs changes

- Legal and Advisory Firms supporting cross-border transactions and structuring

Key Takeaways

- Practical insights into how the Indian Union Tax Budget 2026 impacts global businesses

- Strategic guidance on leveraging new tax incentives and compliance frameworks

- Expert perspectives on emerging opportunities in India's financial and trade ecosystem