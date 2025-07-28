ARTICLE
28 July 2025

CBDT Grants Relief To Deductors/ Collectors In Case Of Inoperative PAN

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. logo

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.

The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.

Explore Firm Details
The CBDT, earlier through Circular No. 03/2023 dated 28/03/2023 specified the consequences of PAN becoming inoperative as per Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.
India Tax
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

The CBDT, earlier through Circular No. 03/2023 dated 28/03/2023 specified the consequences of PAN becoming inoperative as per Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. Subsequently, the CBDT, through Circular No. 06/2024 dated 23.04.2024 provided relief to deductors/collectors from applicability of higher TDS/ TCS rates under section 206AA/206CC of the Act for transactions entered into upto 31.03.2024, where PAN becomes operative post linkage of Aadhar on or before 31.05.2024.

Now, in order to resolve the grievance raised by the several deductors/ collectors, against whom demand has been raised due to short deduction/ collection of TDS/TCS while carrying out the transactions, the CBDT through partial modification and in continuation of consequences prescribed through Circular No. 03/2023, through Circular No. 9/2025 dated 21/07/2025, specifies as under:

There shall be no liability on the deductor/collector to deduct/collect the tax under section 206AA/206CC of the Act, in the following cases:

  1. Where the amount is paid or credited from 01.04.2024 to 31.07.2025 and the PAN is made operative post linking with Aadhar on or before 30.09.2025
  2. Where the amount is paid or credited on or after 01.08.2025 and the PAN is made operative post linking with Aadhar within 2 months from the end of the month in which amount is paid or credited.

For detail, please refer:

a. Circular No. 9/2025 dated 21st July, 2025

https://incometaxindia.gov.in/communications/circular/circular-9-2025.pdf

b. Circular No. 06/2024 dated 23rd April, 2024

https://incometaxindia.gov.in/communications/circular/circular-6-2024.pdf

c. Circular No. 03/2023 dated 28th March, 2023

https://incometaxindia.gov.in/communications/circular/circular-03-2023.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More