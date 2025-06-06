NRIs & Potential Tax Benefit: The India-Singapore Capital Gains Perspective

India's dynamic and rapidly growing economy, supported by a robust capital market, continues to attract Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) seeking to diversify their portfolios and participate in the country's growth story. Indian equities and mutual funds present compelling long-term wealth creation opportunities, backed by a strong regulatory framework, accelerating digitization and the increasing global visibility of Indian companies.

NRIs earning income from investments in shares, mutual funds, or other instruments in the Indian capital market are subject to tax under Indian income-tax law, specifically the Income-tax Act, 1961 (IT Act). However, taxation for NRIs is often moderated by the provisions of the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the country of residence of NRI. DTAA offers relief in specific scenarios, particularly with respect to investment income such as dividends and capital gains.

NRIs are increasingly turning to Indian capital markets as a viable avenue for long-term wealth creation. Investments are typically made through equity shares and mutual funds, both of which offer the potential for attractive returns. However, these investments also come with corresponding tax obligations under IT Act.

Capital gains taxation under Article 13 of India-Singapore DTAA

Article 13(4B) provides that in case of capital gains arising to resident of a contracting state (say, Singapore) on account of transfer of shares (which are acquired on or after April 1, 2017) held in a company located in the other contracting state (say, India), such gains shall be taxable in state in which such company is resident, i.e. in India.

However, Article 13(5) provides that gains arising from alienationof "any other property"shall be taxable only in the state in which seller is resident (i.e. in Singapore).

Further, Singapore does not levy any tax on capital gains under its domestic tax law.

Shares vs Mutual Fund units: Treaty Interpretation