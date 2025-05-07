GST Update

Introduction

The amendment that was introduced via the finance bill is going to be a game changer in certain way as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) most recent Notification1, which announced the effective date of the adjustments made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act) and related laws through the Finance (No.2) Act, 2024, the Government of India has officially announced the effective date for the amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws introduced under the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024. These amendments are designed to streamline GST compliance, enhance transparency in tax administration, and address procedural challenges faced by taxpayers and businesses.1

I. Amendment effective from 27 September 2024:

The expansion of the Appellate Tribunal's powers to include the review and resolution of anti-profiteering cases under the GST regime is a significant step toward ensuring fair pricing practices and safeguarding consumer interests. Previously, the anti-profiteering mechanism had limitations, as cases were handled primarily by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), which faced challenges such as delayed resolutions, resource constraints, and restricted appellate recourse. Businesses often struggled with prolonged uncertainty, and consumers faced delays in receiving the benefits of reduced tax rates or enhanced input tax credits, with the Tribunal now authorized to oversee these cases, it offers a structured appellate platform for businesses and consumers alike, expediting case resolution and reducing litigation bottlenecks. The Tribunal's role in adjudicating these matters introduces a higher degree of legal oversight, ensuring uniformity in decision-making and fostering confidence in the system. By holding businesses accountable for passing on tax benefits, this measure deters profiteering practices

and promotes a level playing field. Furthermore, this development aligns with the government's aim to enhance transparency and fairness in the GST framework, encouraging compliance and protecting consumer rights while bolstering public trust in the taxation system.

Amendment effective from 1 November 2024:

Significant changes in CGST law to come into effect from November 2024

Significant changes have been made to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) law with the goal of making compliance easier, expediting processes, and resolving important operational issues that taxpayers confront. These modifications represent an important step in improving the GST structure in India, with the majority going into effect on November 1, 2024.

An overview of the most important changes and their effects may be found below,2

Correction of section 109 optimizes the GST appeal court's appeal process. Appeals for conflicts on the hall are booked exclusively for the main bench. The President of the Tribunal was empowered to assign the case to the Chamber subject to this limitation.Further, Article 112 was amended to provide that the period for filing an appeal shall be three months from the date of notification by the Government or the date of communication of the impugned order.

This will ensure clarity and predictability in the appeals process. These changes came into effect on September 27, 2024. Reduction in advance deposits for appeals

Simplified filing for TDS deduction:

A registered person who is liable to deduct tax at source (TDS) must file the return within ten days of the deduction month, according to Section 39(3) of the current CGST Act. With the CGST Rules, the government can now determine the timing thanks to the replacement of this clause. Notably, in order to ensure complete compliance, these returns must be filed even if no deductions were made during the month.For TDS deductors, the revisions are intended to increase reporting clarity and decrease compliance uncertainty. Consistent due dates for penalties and claims Section 74A, which establishes a single deadline for the issuance of demand letters and demand orders starting in the fiscal year 2024–2025, is a significant reform. Demand orders must be issued within 12 months of the demand notice, which must be sent out within 42 months of the applicable annual return's filing date. The time limits in cases of fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation, and non-fraud are standardized by these regulations. The current provisions of sections 73 (non-fraud cases) and 74 (fraud cases) will remain in effect for tax years up until the fiscal year 2023–2024. Enhancing the appeals process before the court To reduce the financial burden on taxpayers filing appeals, the requirement of advance deposits under Articles 107 and 112 has been relaxed. The revised structure is as follows:

The recent amendments to the CGST Act are set to significantly reduce litigation costs for businesses by clarifying ambiguous provisions and introducing measures to resolve disputes efficiently. One notable reform is the conditional exemption from interest and penalties for taxpayers who rectify errors, make voluntary disclosures, or comply within stipulated timelines. This proactive approach incentivizes compliance while offering relief from punitive consequences, reducing the financial strain on businesses. By promoting dispute avoidance and fostering a cooperative tax environment, these changes align with the government's vision of creating a more taxpayer-friendly ecosystem, encouraging timely adherence to regulations and minimizing litigation risks.

A new section 128A has been introduced to provide for conditional exemption from interest and penalty on tax claims relating to financial years 2017-18 to 2019-20. To avail this exemption, taxpayers will need to pay the tax liability in full as per the statement issued or give a show cause notice or order by a specified date. This provision provides much-needed relief to taxpayers and encourages voluntary compliance.

Profit Control Authority Transition

With effect from April 1, 2025, the Profit Control Authority will no longer accept new applications for compliance reviews under section 171(2). Cases involving anti-profiteering will be decided by the Appellate Tribunal's Principal Bench. These changes are intended to remove overlapping authorities and streamline the anti-profiteering system. Certain commodities are not subject to GST.

Section 9 of the CGST Act currently excludes "undenatured extra neutral spirits or conditioned spirits used in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages for human consumption" from GST tax.

Similar amendments have been made to the IGST and UTGST Acts to make the treatment of these goods uniform across the laws. Regulating non-collection and under-collection of tax

Section 11A gives the government the authority to regularly regulate instances of under-collection or non-collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a result of usual business practices, depending on the GST Council's recommendations. This adjustment will solve real- world problems for taxpayers and facilitate compliance with previous disparities. Explanations of Refund Limitations.

There have been important changes to the refund claims under Section 16(5) of the IGST Act and Section 54(3) of the CGST Act. Refunds of unutilized Input Tax Credits (ITC) or Integrated Taxes paid on zero-rated supplies are now limited to goods subject to export duty.

Supplies to SEZ developers or units in similar circumstances will also be subject to these restrictions. These amendments ensure that the reimbursements are not misused and are consistent with broader trade policy objectives. Reinstating and cancelling registrations

Conditions and restrictions for deregistration are provided by new provisions in Article 30(2), which guarantee that the procedure is not abused and is in line with the government's goal of encouraging lawful business.

Other Changes:

● Co-insurance and Reinsurance Services: As long as the relevant GST has been paid, transactions in which insurers allocate co-insurance premiums and services to

reinsurers are now classified as "no supply" under Schedule III.3

● Penalty Provisions for E-Commerce Operators: Only e-commerce operators that are obligated to collect tax at source under Section 52 will be subject to penalties under Section 122(1B). phone-approved statement: In order to streamline phone calls, Article 70 (1a) will be implemented for individuals created by authorized representatives.

Conclusion:

The latest amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act underscore a pivotal shift toward a more efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-friendly GST framework in India. These reforms aim to simplify compliance processes, eliminate interpretational ambiguities, and foster a business environment that prioritizes transparency and ease of operation. One of

the critical changes involves rationalizing procedural requirements, such as streamlining return filings and improving the reconciliation process between invoices and returns, thus significantly reducing the compliance burden on taxpayers. Moreover, the amendments introduce clear provisions to address long-standing ambiguities that often led to disputes and litigation, ensuring greater certainty in tax administration. This is particularly evident in areas like the input tax credit mechanism, where specific conditions for claiming credits have been clarified, reducing instances of denial or delay. Additionally, the reforms emphasize the adoption of technology to automate compliance and reporting, enhancing accuracy and efficiency while minimizing human intervention and errors. Measures such as real-time tracking of e-invoices and e-way bills further bolster transparency and curb tax evasion. The government's focus on resolving procedural inefficiencies, coupled with taxpayer-friendly dispute resolution mechanisms like amnesty schemes and reduced penalties for voluntary compliance, reflects a commitment to fostering trust between taxpayers and authorities. These changes are also designed to align India's GST framework with global best practices, thereby attracting foreign investment and reinforcing India's position as a preferred destination for business. Taxpayers, however, must proactively adapt their operations to meet these revised provisions by leveraging digital tools, upskilling their compliance teams, and ensuring timely updates to their accounting and tax management systems. The reforms not only offer a path to improved compliance but also present opportunities for businesses to optimize tax planning and operational strategies, ultimately contributing to a robust and simplified indirect tax regime. By addressing key pain points and emphasizing ease of doing business, the amendments to the CGST Act mark a significant milestone in India's journey toward an inclusive, transparent, and growth-oriented tax ecosystem.

