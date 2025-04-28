How To File A GST Complaint Online: Step-By-Step Guide

The GST Council established a GST complaint or grievance redressal platform via which taxpayers or complainants can obtain answers to GST fraud related concerns. Read this article to know more.

Filing GST complaints and grievances online is a straightforward process designed to address issues related to GST registration, filing errors, or any disputes regarding the GST system. The GST Grievance Redressal Portal provides a platform for taxpayers to file complaints related to GST returns, payments, and refunds.

To file a complaint, users must provide relevant details such as the GSTIN, nature of the issue, and supporting documents. The online process ensures transparency, making it easier for taxpayers to resolve issues without needing to visit physical offices. This guide will walk you through the steps to file a complaint and effectively track its status, ensuring a quick and efficient resolution.

What is the GST Complaints Portal?

GST complaint portal is designed for taxpayers and other stakeholders to lodge grievances. Instead of sending emails to the Helpdesk, taxpayers, and stakeholders can file a complaint here, describing the concerns or challenges when working on the GST portal. It has been developed so that the user can explain issues encountered (also regarding GSTIN verification and GST number check), and upload screenshots of pages where they met the problem, allowing for the speedy redressal of grievances.

Since GST is a new architectural framework, taxpayers may be unsatisfied with their new surroundings in an altered taxation environment. In light of this, the GST council established a GST complaint or grievance redressal platform via which taxpayers or complainants can obtain answers to GST-related concerns. You can also submit any GST fraud complaints and inquiries to our free GST helplinewebsite or mobile app, available 24/7.

Providing you with a basic explanation of GST complaint filing, this procedure comprises individuals objecting to the new taxation environment in which they live. It is possible to file GST complaint against shopkeeper or grievances online, and taxpayers can voice their unhappiness with the GST system using these portals.

How to File a Grievance on the GST Complaints Portal?

Below are the steps to file a grievance on GST complaint portal,

Visit https://selfservice.gstsystem.in/. Click on 'Report Issue' from the sidebar. Use 'Advance Search' to choose a category/sub-category. Review the FAQ solution provided. Click 'Yes' if resolved, or

Click 'No, I want to Lodge My Complaint' to proceed. Fill in the online grievance form. Upload screenshots (optional). Describe the issue (within 500 words), include GSTIN/ARN/CPIN. Enter the Captcha. Click 'Submit'.

How to File GST Payment Complaints Online?

To raise a GST payment grievance (Form GST PMT-07), taxpayers can lodge a complaint directly on the GST portal. Below are the steps to file GST payment complaint(GST PMT-07):

Visit https://www.gst.gov.in. Log in using your GST username and password. Navigate to Services → Payments → Grievances against Payments (GST PMT-07). Choose the appropriate Grievance Type from the dropdown. Select the relevant complaint scenario. Fill in details such as name, grievance description, and CPIN. Submit using either DSC or EVC. Enter OTP received on your registered mobile/email. Click 'Validate OTP'. Upon submission, note down the Ticker Reference Number for tracking.

How to Check GST Complaint Status Online?

You can track the status of your GST complaint using the Ticket Reference Number on the GST Self-Service Portal. Below are the steps to check GST complaint status (PMT-07 or General Issues),

Visit: https://selfservice.gstsystem.in/IssueStatus.aspx Enter your Ticket Reference Number. Fill in the captcha code. Click on 'Search' to view your complaint status.

Conclusion

By following the simple steps outlined on the GST Grievance Redressal Portal, you can ensure that your concerns are addressed in a timely manner. Whether it's about errors in GST returns, delays in refunds, or disputes over GST payments, the online grievance system helps maintain transparency and accountability.

However, if you're facing complex issues or need expert guidance, Vakilsearch's team of experts can assist you in navigating the process smoothly. Contact Vakilsearch today to ensure your GST complaints are resolved in the most efficient manner, with professional support every step of the way. For detailed guidance on GST registrationand to ensure accurate GST filing, you can refer to our dedicated pages to streamline your GST compliance process.

FAQs

How do I file complaints related to my GST payments?

Log in at gst.gov.in, go to Services > Payments > Grievance Against Payment (GST PMT-07), and submit your complaint.

How to register GST-related complaints via call?

Call GST toll-free: 1800-103-4786. You'll receive an acknowledgment number and ticket reference via SMS and email.

How to check GST grievance status on Self-Service Portal?

Visit selfservice.gstsystem.in, click 'Check Status', enter your Ticket Reference Number and Captcha, then click 'Search'.

How do I file a GST complaint against a shopkeeper?

If you need to file a complaint against a shopkeeper for GST-related issues, you can do so by calling the toll-free helpline at 1800-1200-232. The helpdesk@gst.gov.in email address for GST fraud complaints has been deactivated, so all inquiries should be directed to the helpline for faster resolution.