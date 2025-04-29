GST Registration Fees By Business Type Explained

Know GST registration fees by business type, CA charges, late penalties & online payment methods. Start at ₹499. Avoid fines & stay compliant.

GST registration is a crucial step for businesses in India, ensuring compliance with tax laws. The GST registration fees vary depending on factors like the business structure and the type of registration required. For instance, Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), individual proprietors, LLPs, and private limited companies all face different charges for GST registration.

In general, the fees are affordable, with many services offering GST registration starting as low as ₹499. The cost may vary depending on the complexity of your business, additional professional services required, and any state-specific regulations. Understanding these fees and how they differ based on your business structure will help you plan your expenses better. Whether you're a startup, an established business, or a non-resident taxable person, it's essential to know the costs involved and the benefits of being GST-registered.

In this blog, we will break down GST registration fees, including professional charges, compliance costs, and penalties. We will also explore how businesses can optimize GST-related expenses while ensuring tax compliance and avoiding financial liabilities.

The cost of GST registration starts @₹499/- only with Vakilsearch. The following are the charges of GST registration for different categories,

Particulars GST Registration Fees Hindu Undivided Family ( HUF) ₹499/- Sole Proprietors and Individuals Partnerships and LLPs Private Limited & Registered Companies

GST Registration Fees

Failure to Register for GST Can Result in Penalties:

A fine of 10% of the tax due, with a minimum of ₹10,000/-

For cases involving tax evasion, the penalty is 100% of the unpaid tax.

Its essential for any business dealing with goods crossing Rs 40 lakhs or services crossing Rs 20 lakhs annually. In special category states, turnover for services is ₹20 lakhs.

What are the GST Registration Fees by CA?

CAs offer a range of GST-related services, and their fees typically include:

GST Return Filing: Fees range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the complexity and volume of transactions.

depending on the complexity and volume of transactions. Consultancy Services: Charges apply for compliance assistance, registration, and audit services. These fees vary based on the scope of work.

GST Renewal Fees

Renewal of GST registration itself does not attract any additional fee. GST registration is valid for life long meaning that once a business has registered, it only needs to file returns regularly and remain GST compliant, there are no renewal fees needed.

What are the GST Late Fees and Penalties?

Failure to file GST returns on time results in daily penalties that accumulate until the return is filed. Below is the late fee structure for GST filing:

Condition GST Late Fee (₹) Breakdown Delay in filing with tax liability ₹50 per day ₹25 per day for CGST + ₹25 per day for SGST Delay in filing with no tax liability (NIL Return) ₹20 per day ₹10 per day for CGST + ₹10 per day for SGST

Even for filing what is known as "Zero returns," you may be charged penalties for being late. For instance, when sales or transactions need to be reported under the GSTR-3B, there is no sales or transaction and hence no GST liability; but the late fee is applicable.

GST Appeal Fees & Process

If a taxpayer disagrees with a GST ruling, they can file an appeal with the Appellate Authority.

Facts About GST Appeal Fees:

Appeals must be filed within 3 months from the date of the disputed order.

from the date of the disputed order. An additional 1-month extension may be granted if a valid reason is provided.

The appeal fee includes:

The total amount of tax, interest, fine, and penalty as per the disputed order.

as per the disputed order. 10% of the disputed tax amount (for cases under appeal). No fee is required if the appeal is filed by a GST officer or Commissioner.

(for cases under appeal).

Conclusion on GST Registration Charges

GST registration is free on the government portal, but businesses often incur professional fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 for CAs, consultants, and compliance services. Additional costs include DSC registration, GST return filing, and advisory fees, depending on business type and complexity.

While there are no renewal fees, businesses must ensure timely GST return filings to avoid penalties. Late fees, appeal charges, and tax fines apply for non-compliance. Understanding GST registration costs, exemptions, and compliance obligations helps businesses minimize financial risks and maintain regulatory adherence.

By optimizing GST-related expenses, businesses can ensure smooth tax compliance, better cash flow, and legal security. Engaging professional assistance for GST registration, filings, and advisory support ensures accuracy, preventing penalties while maintaining a high GST compliance rating and smooth business operations.

FAQs on GST Registration Fees

What is the fees for GST registration?

The GST registration process is free of charge through the official portal. No fees are required for registration, and businesses can complete the entire process online without incurring any costs.

What are the additional costs for hiring professional GST services?

Hiring a Chartered Accountant or tax consultant for GST-related services can incur additional costs, which vary depending on the complexity of services such as registration, return filing, and compliance. Professional fees generally range from ₹1,000 to ₹15,000, depending on the business size and nature of the services.

How do I pay GST appeal fees online?

To pay GST appeal fees, log in to the GST portal, navigate to the Payments section, and select the relevant appeal. Then, follow the prompts to pay the fee through available payment methods like Net Banking or Credit/Debit Cards.

Are there any waivers for GST late fees under special circumstances?

In certain cases, GST late fees may be waived or reduced if the delay was due to genuine reasons, such as system outages or natural calamities. Businesses must provide valid proof of these circumstances to request a waiver or reduction in fees.

Can I adjust overpaid GST fees against future payments?

Yes, if you have overpaid GST fees, you can adjust the excess amount against future GST liabilities. This can be done through the GST portal, where the system allows you to apply the overpaid amount to the next return or payment.

