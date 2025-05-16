Data Privacy And Cyber Security Newsletter | May 2025

April marked a notable evolution in India's regulatory, technological, and policy landscape. Key developments included the launch of a quantum computing system under the National Quantum Mission, advancements in electronics manufacturing, significant recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and landmark directions from the Supreme Court on inclusive digital KYC. These milestones underscore the government's increasing emphasis on fostering innovation, strengthening digital infrastructure, and enhancing regulatory transparency. This update offers a comprehensive overview of pivotal developments across various domains, including science and technology, data protection, influencer regulation, and judicial pronouncements with far-reaching implications for accessibility and digital rights.

I. UPDATES: Industry Updates: India

1. Principal Scientific Adviser unveils report on 'Evaluation of Innovation Excellence Indicators of Public Funded R&D Organizations':

April 29, 2025: In a strategic move to boost India's innovation ecosystem, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India released the second round of its study report titled "Evaluation of Innovation Excellence Indicators of Public Funded R&D Organizations." The report was launched during the 15th CII Global Innovation and IP Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

The report serves as a strategic tool for institutional improvement and policy formulation. It reflects collective aspiration to make Indian science and research globally competitive and socially impactful.

The Confederation of Indian Industry and the Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Economic Research collaborated as knowledge partners, lending technical and analytical support to refine the assessment model.

The evaluation framework examined six core dimensions:

Research output and quality

Technology transfer and commercialization

Collaborations and industry engagement

Intellectual property generation

Societal and policy impact

Human resource development and capacity building

These indicators provide a comprehensive view of innovation performance and serve as a benchmarking tool for public R&D organizations across the country.

Link Here

2. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launches guidelines and portal for Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme:

April 26, 2025: In pursuit of achieving "Atmanirbharta in the electronics supply chain ecosystem", MeitY introduced the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) along with its official portal. This initiative, with a substantial budget of ₹22,919 crore, aims to bolster India's position in the global electronics supply chain by focusing on passive and non-semiconductor components.

The ECMS is structured to provide turnover-linked incentives, capital expenditure (CapEx) support and hybrid incentives for various components, including display modules, camera modules, multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), lithium-ion cells, and enclosures for mobile and IT hardware products. The ECMS is expected to attract investments totaling ₹59,350 crore, leading to the production of electronic components worth ₹4.56 lakh crore over its six-year tenure, which includes a one-year gestation period. Additionally, it aims to generate approximately 91,600 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities.

The launch of the ECMS portal facilitates a transparent and efficient application process for stakeholders, providing detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria.

Link Here

3. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) provides its recommendations on encouraging innovative technologies, services, use cases and business models through regulatory sandbox in digital communication sector:

April 25, 2025: TRAI has issued its response to the back reference received from Department of Telecommunication (DoT) with respect to TRAI's initial recommendations on "Encouraging Innovative Technologies, Services, Use Cases and Business Models through Regulatory Sandbox in Digital Communication Sector" dated April 12, 2024. TRAI has now responded to DoT's prima facie views requesting modifications by TRAI to its previous recommendation. Following are the key recommendations:

A. Licensed telecom service providers (Principal Applicants) are eligible to conduct testing in the regulatory sandbox, subject to specified conditions. Other entities (Applicants) may access the sandbox through collaboration with a Principal Applicant and attach an in-principal approval/consent from a Principal Applicant indicating the latter's consent to test the products on their network. If a licensed service provider applies independently, it must meet the conditions applicable to both Principal Applicant and Applicant(s).

B. The permission granted under the regulatory sandbox should have a validity period of up to 24 months for the Principal Applicant / Applicant to test its product.

C. The Applicant must clearly specify the regulatory exemptions sought for sandbox testing, the proposed duration of such exemptions and the competent authority responsible for granting them. Any additional requirements, such as spectrum or other resource, must also be specified. For exemptions which are required from other ministries, autonomous bodies, or regulators outside the DoT's jurisdiction, the Principal Applicant/Applicant shall obtain the relevant exemptions directly once the case has been duly forwarded by DoT. If required in certain cases, the DoT may facilitate such permissions.

Link Here

4. TRAI provides recommendations on 'the issues related to critical services in the Machine-to-Machine ("M2M") Sector and transfer of ownership of M2M SIMs':

April 22, 2025: TRAI has provided recommendations on 'the issues related to critical services in the M2M Sector and transfer of ownership of M2M SIMs'. Following are the key recommendations made:

A. TRAI has recommended the following twin tests for a service to be classified as 'critical internet of things (IoT) service':

a. Whether the service (application) demands ultra-reliable low latency M2M connectivity with very high availability? and

b. Whether any disruption of the M2M connectivity used for delivering the service (application) will have a debilitating impact on national security, economy, public health, or public safety?

B. The classification of critical IoT services of a particular domain/ sector should be done by the ministry/ regulatory body concerned in consultation with DoT.

C. An institutional mechanism shall be devised for the assistance of concerned ministries/regulatory bodies for classification of critical IoT services which may include the following aspects:

a. The classification shall be based on recommendations of a standing committee comprising of one or more officers nominated by the ministry/ regulatory body concerned and an officer nominated by DoT.

b. After considering the standing committee's recommendations, the concerned ministry/regulatory body should notify regulatory requirements including the telecommunication service performance benchmarks (such as latency, reliability, availability etc.) for each critical IoT service, separately.

c. An online repository of sector-wise critical IoT services which shall be accessible to the general public and corresponding regulatory requirements shall be established by the concerned ministries/ regulatory bodies.

Link Here

5. Startup selected under National Quantum Mission (NQM) launches one of India's most powerful quantum computers:

April 15, 2025: Bangaluru based QpiAI, one of the 8 startups selected under the National Quantum Mission, coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology announced the launch of one of India's most powerful quantum computers featuring 25 superconducting qubits, on the occasion of World Quantum Day.

QpiAI-Indus, the quantum computer launched, is the first full-stack quantum computing system in the country and combines advanced quantum hardware, scalable control, and optimized software for transformative hybrid computing. It integrates advanced quantum processors, next-generation Quantum-HPC software platforms, and AI-enhanced quantum solutions.

With this milestone, QpiAI is driving deep-science and deep-tech innovation across life sciences, drug discovery, materials sciences, mobility, logistics, sustainability, and climate action.

Link Here

6. Self-regulatory body introduces 'Code of Standards for influencers':

April 15, 2025: The Indian Influencer Governance Council, a self-regulatory body has introduced the 'Code of Standards for influencers' (Code) which establishes a guided framework for influencers to follow in the creation of digital content and ensuring that the content produced is legal, honest and transparent. This also aims to protect consumer interests, uphold responsible content creation and promote fairness in influencer marketing while preventing misleading or harmful messaging. Following are the key principals under the Code:

A. Transparency: Mandatory disclosure of paid partnerships (#Ad, #Sponsored) and organic brand appreciation (#Admiration).

B. Authenticity: No false claims, misleading promotions, or engagement manipulation.

C. Ethical Content: Prohibits hate speech, misinformation and exploitative content.

D. Fair Practices: Ensures timely payments, legal compliance and responsible AI usage.

E. Consumer Protection: Covers child safety, health, finance and data privacy regulations.

F. Responsible Criticism: Encourages factual, constructive brand feedback while preventing malicious smear campaigns.

Furthermore, the Code also provides guidelines with regards to AI driven influencers including fully virtual or hybrid (partially AI-enhanced) accounts of influencers, wherein AI influencers must adhere to the same standards as human influencers while ensuring clear disclosure of their non-human nature to avoid misleading audiences.

Link Here

7. Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) urge repeal of Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) as it undermines the Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act):

April 10, 2025: Over 120 MPs from the Opposition INDIA bloc submitted a joint letter to the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking the repeal of Section 44(3) of DPDP Act, 2023 as it threatens to weaken the public's right to access crucial information under the RTI Act.

Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act exempts all "personal information" from disclosure, enabling authorities to deny access to important data simply because it includes personal details—regardless of public interest. The MPs expressed concern that this Section 44(3) of DPDP Act, 2023 effectively amends Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act by exempting personal information from disclosure.

In response, on April 10, 2025, Mr. Vaishnaw, on social media platform X, clarified that any personal information that is subject to disclosure under legal obligations under various laws governing public representatives and welfare programmes, etc., will continue to be disclosed under the RTI Act. The DPDP Act will not restrict disclosure of personal information, rather it aims to strengthen the privacy rights of the individuals and prevent the potential misuse of the law.

Link Here

8. TRAI cautions public against fraudulent calls impersonating the Authority:

April 7, 2025: TRAI has issued a public advisory clarifying that it does not contact customers regarding mobile number disconnection for being involved in illegal activities; through messages or any other means. Furthermore, clarifying that no third-party agency has been authorized to communicate with customers for such purposes. Accordingly, any communication—whether via call, message, or notice—claiming to be from TRAI and threatening disconnection of a mobile number shall be treated as potentially fraudulent and must not be acted upon. To prevent such misuse, TRAI urges citizens to report any suspicious or fraudulent communications using the Chakshu facility available on the DoT's Sanchar Saathi platform. In cases where cybercrime is confirmed, individuals are advised to report the incident by calling the Cybercrime Helpline at '1930' or by visiting the official portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in.

Link Here

9. TRAI releases pre-consultation paper on "review of existing TRAI regulations on interconnection matters":

April 3, 2025: Pursuant to section 11(1)(b) of the TRAI Act, 1997, TRAI is responsible for "ensuring technical compatibility and effective interconnection between different service providers". In light of this responsibility, TRAI is undertaking a review of the existing interconnection framework to ensure that the same have continued relevance and effectiveness in the evolving telecom landscape. This review necessitates a comprehensive analysis and balanced consideration of key objectives, including the facilitation of interconnection, enhancement of competition, promotion of non-discriminatory practices and the long-term sustainability and viability of the telecommunication sector.

Accordingly, TRAI has enlisted certain key considerations to be focused on by the stakeholders while participating in the pre-consultation process by submitting their issues, concerns and suggestions related to the current interconnection framework.

Link Here

II. Judgements:

Supreme Court

1. Supreme Court mandates Digital KYC/eKYC process accessible to persons with disabilities:

April 30, 2025: In Amar Jain V Union of India and Others (W.P.(C) No. 49/2025) & Pragya Prasun Vs. Union of India (W.P.(C) No. 289/ 2024), the Hon'ble Supreme Court emphasized on the obligation of the State to design an inclusive digital ecosystem which is accessible to all, including the vulnerable and marginalised sections.

The Apex Court observed that the current Know Your Customer (KYC) framework has significant barriers for persons who suffer from facial and eye disfigurements due to acid attacks and visual impairments. These barriers include CAPTCHA tests, requirement of fine motor control (e.g., precise selfie or signature capture), performing of visual tasks such as blinking, moving the head, or positioning their face within specified frames—tasks, which they are unable to accomplish due to their visual impairments and facial disfigurements.

Recognizing that persons with visual disabilities and acid attack survivors are entitled to protections under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Supreme Court issued 20 directions to ensure that the Digital KYC/ eKYC process is made accessible and non-discriminatory, thereby facilitating inclusive access to digital services. Following are the key directions issued:

A. All relevant regulators including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, DoT, and TRAI must formulate comprehensive guidelines to ensure digital KYC procedures are accessible to individuals with various disabilities, particularly visual and facial impairments.

B. Regulatory entities must adopt non-visual alternatives for verifying the 'liveness' of a customer—such as voice commands, gesture recognition, or verbal cues that reliance on eye movement or blinking is no longer a discriminatory prerequisite.

C. Each regulator is tasked with the ongoing oversight and enforcement of these accessibility standards and must conduct regular audits to ensure compliance. Entities must also establish a human review mechanism to reassess cases where KYC authentication fails due to accessibility-related false negatives.

D. Regulated entities must create dedicated and accessible grievance redress systems for persons with disabilities, staffed by trained officers capable of handling accessibility-related complaints.

E. Paper-based or physical modes of KYC must be made available to users who are unable to complete digital verification, thereby restoring equitable access to financial and government services.

F. All personnel involved in the KYC and customer support process must undergo training to understand accessibility issues and to assist users with disabilities in a non-discriminatory manner.

Link Here

High Court

2. Delhi High Court affirms influencers' right to fact-based critique of consumer products:

April 28, 2025: In San Nutrition Private Limited Vs. Arpit Mangal (CS(COMM) 420/2024), the Delhi High Court refused to grant permanent injunction in favor of San Nutrition Private Limited (Plaintiff) in its plea against alleged defamation, disparagement, trademark infringement and unfair trade practices by four social media influencers (Defendants) who had published videos reviewing the Plaintiff's nutraceutical and healthcare products.

The Delhi High Court cited that criticism of consumer brands, when backed by scientific evidence —in this case, laboratory reports—does not amount to defamation. It accepted the Defendants' plea of 'truth' and 'fair comment' as valid defenses. The Court further clarified the distinction between the torts of defamation and disparagement, stating that defamation protects an individual's or entity's reputation, whereas disparagement pertains to the economic interests of a business and involves false or misleading statements about goods or services. In the present matter, the Plaintiff failed to establish that the Defendants' statements were either false or made with malice. The Plaintiff merely questioned the credibility of the laboratories used for testing on the ground that they were not registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). However, the Court observed that the admissibility and reliability of such laboratory reports may be examined during trial and cannot be disregarded solely for lack of FSSAI recognition.

The Court ultimately held that Defendants are permitted to display brand names in the course of critique without attracting liability for trademark infringement. It concluded that the balance of convenience favored the Defendants and that granting an injunction would unjustifiably restrict their right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution. Moreover, such a restraint would also deprive the right of the public at large to receive information on matters of health.

Link Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.