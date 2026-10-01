Rollover Equity In India: How PE Sponsors Should Structure Seller Rollovers

Seller rollover is a familiar feature of private equity deals. In a typical US sponsor-led acquisition, the seller takes most of the price in cash and reinvests the balance in the post-acquisition business. The seller keeps exposure to future upside, and the sponsor keeps continuing shareholders aligned with the new owners.

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Seller rollover is a familiar feature of private equity deals. In a typical US sponsor-led acquisition, the seller takes most of the price in cash and reinvests the balance in the post-acquisition business. The seller keeps exposure to future upside, and the sponsor keeps continuing shareholders aligned with the new owners.

When the selling shareholder is resident in India, that simple proposition sits on a far more complex legal structure. “Rollover” is a commercial label, not a legal mechanism. Depending on the deal, it can mean retaining existing shares, subscribing for new shares, a share swap, an investment into an acquisition vehicle, or a mix of these. Each route triggers a different set of Indian corporate, foreign exchange, tax, valuation, accounting, depository and secretarial requirements.

The problem is sharpest in Indian private companies where historical share records, physical certificates, earlier gifts or transfers, splits, bonus issues, undocumented allotments or old FEMA filings were never fully regularised. Sponsors and their advisers should treat an India rollover as a piece of transaction architecture, not as a percentage of the purchase price.

What does a rollover mean in an Indian transaction?

A rollover can take four main legal forms:

Retention of existing shares. The seller sells 90% of its shares and keeps 10% after completion.

The seller sells 90% of its shares and keeps 10% after completion. Sale followed by subscription. The seller transfers its existing shares to the buyer and subscribes for new shares in the continuing Indian operating company.

The seller transfers its existing shares to the buyer and subscribes for new shares in the continuing Indian operating company. Exchange or share swap. Securities in one entity are exchanged for securities in another.

Securities in one entity are exchanged for securities in another. Rollover into a foreign acquisition or holding company. The Indian resident shareholder receives equity in the sponsor’s offshore acquisition structure.

Each may produce much the same commercial result, but the Indian legal consequences differ. The first question in any deal should be: what security will the seller own immediately after closing, in which entity, and by what legal mechanism will the seller acquire it? Answer it before the rollover percentage is fixed in the transaction documents.

Why does it matter where the rollover equity sits?

A rollover into an Indian operating company is a different regulatory exercise from a rollover into a US acquisition vehicle.

If the continuing investment is in an Indian company, the deal may engage the Companies Act, 2013, FEMA’s foreign investment rules, RBI reporting, valuation requirements, tax and the Indian depository regime.

If an Indian resident receives shares in a foreign acquisition vehicle, the analysis moves into India’s overseas investment framework. The nature of the foreign entity, the type of security, how the investment is funded, and the applicable limits and reporting all need to be checked.

US sponsors often approach an India deal with the rollover documents and assumptions from a domestic US acquisition. Those assumptions do not transplant. The legal form of the rollover has to be tested separately against Indian law.

How does FEMA apply to a rollover?

Where an Indian company has foreign shareholders, or an Indian resident acquires securities outside India, FEMA will usually sit at the centre of the analysis.

For investment into Indian companies, the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 and the RBI framework on foreign investment govern entry routes, sectoral restrictions, pricing, permitted instruments, transfer mechanics and reporting. That matters most where the rollover involves issuing Indian securities to a non-resident, or transferring securities between residents and non-residents.

A share swap needs separate attention. The RBI framework recognises swaps in specified circumstances, but a swap route does not remove the need to show that the underlying transaction meets the pricing, sectoral, reporting and other conditions. From a regulatory point of view, cash consideration and rollover consideration are not interchangeable.

Which RBI filings does a rollover trigger?

Depending on the structure, the parties may need to file:

FC-TRS for specified transfers of equity instruments between residents and non-residents; and

for specified transfers of equity instruments between residents and non-residents; and FC-GPR for specified issues of equity instruments to persons resident outside India.

Both run through the authorised dealer bank and, depending on the deal, need supporting documents such as valuation reports, KYC documents, transaction agreements and evidence of consideration.

Treat RBI reporting as a transaction workstream from signing, not a post-closing filing exercise. The buyer, seller, Indian company, company secretary, valuer, tax adviser and authorised dealer bank should agree before closing on the documents and information each filing will need.

How should valuation be handled when part of the price is rolled?

A rollover usually raises several valuation questions at once.

Suppose the parties agree an enterprise value of US$52 million, with US$47 million paid in cash and US$5 million rolled into equity. That US$5 million is not necessarily the only figure Indian law cares about. Separate valuations may be needed for:

the negotiated purchase price;

FEMA pricing requirements;

an issue of shares by the Indian company;

a transfer of shares;

tax purposes;

accounting and purchase-price allocation; and

financial reporting.

Indian tax law prescribes valuation methods for specified transactions in unquoted shares, including the fair market value rules that apply where unquoted shares are transferred for less than their fair market value (section 79 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, formerly section 50CA, read with the prescribed valuation rules that replaced Rules 11UA and 11UAA).

Prepare a valuation matrix that records, for each valuation, its purpose, method, valuation date, valuer and regulatory consequence. Do not assume the negotiated deal value satisfies every statutory valuation requirement.

Why is dematerialisation now a closing issue?

Dematerialisation has become one of the most significant operational points in Indian private-company M&A.

Rule 9B of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 requires private companies, other than small companies, to issue securities only in dematerialised form and to facilitate dematerialisation of their existing securities. The rule was notified on 27 October 2023, and after one extension the compliance deadline passed on 30 June 2025; registrars have since begun issuing penalty orders. A holder who wants to transfer securities after the compliance date must dematerialise them first.

Before closing, counsel should confirm:

whether the target is subject to Rule 9B;

whether the company has an ISIN;

whether each selling shareholder has a demat account;

whether the shares have been dematerialised;

whether demat holdings reconcile with the register of members;

whether any physical certificates remain outstanding;

whether any transmission or transposition is needed; and

whether the buyer’s securities can be credited through the depository system.

A deal can be fully agreed and signed and still be unable to close on the planned date because one seller has not finished dematerialising. Put dematerialisation on the critical path.

What if the cap table does not match the share history?

Cross-border acquisitions often expose share history problems that never surfaced in day-to-day operations. A shareholder may have received an original allotment, later gifted or transferred shares, and then appear to hold far more shares after a purported split, bonus issue or further allotment.

The latest cap table is only the starting point. The transaction team should reconstruct the chain:

original allotment → transfer or gift → later issue or corporate action → register of members → share certificates → demat records → tax records → financial statements → regulatory filings.

Keep these concepts separate:

registered ownership;

beneficial ownership;

commercial entitlement;

accounting presentation;

depository ownership; and

regulatory reporting.

For example, an individual shareholder not being named in the audited financial statements does not by itself prove that no transfer took place. An informal understanding between shareholders does not by itself establish legal title either. A PE buyer should ask for a share-title audit trail, not just the latest cap table.

How should the rollover be implemented under the Companies Act?

The transaction documents should state exactly how the rollover will be implemented.

Retention of existing shares. The seller keeps a minority block. This is operationally efficient if the seller has valid title and all transfer restrictions are met.

The seller keeps a minority block. This is operationally efficient if the seller has valid title and all transfer restrictions are met. New issue. The Indian company issues new shares to the seller, which brings its own valuation, corporate approvals, allotment and filings.

The Indian company issues new shares to the seller, which brings its own valuation, corporate approvals, allotment and filings. Share exchange. The seller transfers existing shares and receives securities in another entity. Map the FEMA and tax consequences carefully.

The seller transfers existing shares and receives securities in another entity. Map the FEMA and tax consequences carefully. Deferred transfer. Where one block cannot be transferred by closing, the buyer acquires the undisputed shares and defers the rest.

For physical securities, section 56 of the Companies Act and Rule 11 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 set out the transfer process, including Form SH-4. Once Rule 9B applies to a company, physical transfers are no longer available, so SH-4 now matters mainly for small companies and others outside the rule.

Review the Articles of Association closely. Pre-emption rights, transfer restrictions, board discretion, tag-along and drag-along rights and other constitutional provisions can all affect closing.

What secretarial work does a rollover closing need?

The company secretary’s role goes well beyond routine filings. The secretarial workstream can include:

review of the Articles;

verification of the register of members and of allotment and transfer records;

board and shareholder resolutions;

share certificates and transfer instruments;

statutory registers and beneficial ownership records;

allotment filings and an updated cap table;

dematerialisation and depository instructions; and

post-closing statutory filings.

A good closing checklist lists every deliverable with the responsible party, the legal dependency and the deadline. This matters most where a deal has several shareholders and only one of them has an unresolved historical issue.

How can escrow bridge a title or regulatory gap?

Escrow works well where the buyer is comfortable with the deal but one piece cannot complete at the same time as the rest. For example, 95% of the consideration is paid at closing, 5% goes into escrow, and the escrow is released once specified title, regulatory, tax or dematerialisation conditions are met. That is often better than delaying the whole acquisition.

The escrow agreement should cover:

the escrow amount and release conditions;

the long-stop date;

interest and investment of the escrow funds;

joint or unilateral release instructions;

consequences of failure and what happens if the regulatory outcome cannot be achieved;

tax treatment; and

dispute resolution.

A contractual M&A escrow is different from the statutory escrow arrangements that apply to regulated securities transactions, and the two should not be confused.

Can the deal close in two stages?

A well-drafted SPA does not assume every shareholding issue must be fixed before anything closes. Where the problem is confined to one shareholder, the parties can split the closing:

Closing A: the buyer acquires the undisputed shares. Interim period: the parties complete title regularisation, dematerialisation, valuation, FEMA filings or other remedial steps. Closing B: the remaining shares are transferred.

Alternatively, the buyer can agree to replace the affected rollover with cash. Either approach turns a deal-wide closing problem into a contained workstream. The SPA should set an objective long-stop date and say clearly what happens if the issue is still unresolved by then.

What tax and accounting points shape the structure?

Do not assume a rollover is tax-neutral because the seller receives little or no cash for the rolled portion. India replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961 with the Income-tax Act, 2025 from 1 April 2026, so check provision references against the new Act. The analysis may need to cover:

capital gains, cost of acquisition and period of holding;

fair market value and the deemed-income and deemed-consideration rules for shares transferred below fair market value (sections 79 and 92(2)(m) of the 2025 Act, formerly sections 50CA and 56(2)(x) of the 1961 Act);

withholding;

valuation;

treaty considerations and indirect transfer issues; and

the character of the securities received.

Indian tax law has specific rules for the holding period and cost of acquisition of securities held in dematerialised form, including a first-in, first-out rule for securities held through an Indian depository (section 67(7)(c) of the 2025 Act).

On the accounting side, the buyer and target may need to consider purchase-price allocation, fair value, goodwill, non-controlling and continuing shareholder interests, transaction expenses, acquisition accounting and post-closing consolidation. Settle the accounting treatment before the structure is locked.

What should the SPA say about the rollover?

The acquisition agreement should define the rollover as precisely as the cash consideration. It should identify:

the rollover securities, entity, class, and percentage or value rolled;

the issue or transfer price and the applicable valuation;

completion mechanics and regulatory conditions;

dematerialisation requirements;

tax treatment;

escrow arrangements;

an alternative cash consideration;

deferred closing mechanics, the long-stop date and failure consequences; and

seller title representations and indemnities for historical non-compliance.

The alternative consideration clause earns its keep. If the rollover cannot lawfully complete by the long-stop date, the documents can provide for an agreed cash alternative, subject to applicable law, so the parties do not have to reopen the economics of the whole deal.

How should the India workstream be organised?

For sponsors and international counsel, the India workstream can run as eight parallel tracks:

Track What it covers Corporate and secretarial Articles, registers, resolutions, transfers, allotments and statutory filings FEMA and RBI Entry route, pricing, permitted instruments, reporting, AD bank coordination and historical compliance Depository ISIN, demat accounts, securities credit, reconciliation and transfer mechanics Tax Capital gains, valuation, withholding, fair market value, treaty analysis and historical exposure Valuation Commercial, FEMA, tax and corporate-law valuations Accounting Purchase-price allocation, fair value, continuing interests, NCI and consolidation Documentation SPA, rollover agreement, subscription or share-exchange documents, escrow and shareholders’ agreement Closing Cash consideration, securities transfer or issue, dematerialisation, filings, escrow and the post-closing cap table

Running the tracks together means a problem found by one adviser is immediately tested against its effect on the others.

What is the practical takeaway for sponsors?

For a US private equity sponsor buying an Indian business, agreeing that an Indian shareholder will “roll 5% or 10%” is the easy part. The work lies in how that continuing interest will be legally created, held, transferred, valued, reported and eventually realised.

The hardest cases tend to involve apparently simple historical arrangements that were never regularised, more often than complex structures: a commercial understanding between shareholders, financial statements that do not name individual holders, a cap table that misses a historical transfer, a physical certificate still in a drawer, a gift that was intended but not completed, or a split that was never properly documented. Each of these becomes material when a sponsor runs diligence just before a US$50 million-plus closing.

The answer is not necessarily to delay the whole deal. A well-structured acquisition separates undisputed from disputed ownership, uses escrow or a deferred closing where needed, provides an alternative cash consideration and sets a clear remediation path. Design the commercial rollover only after the legal ownership, regulatory route and closing mechanics are settled. At closing, the SPA, cap table, register of members, demat records, FEMA filings, tax position, accounting records and post-closing ownership should all tell the same story.

How can KSK help with India rollovers?

King Stubb & Kasiva advises sponsors, sellers and international counsel on the Indian side of PE transactions, from rollover design and share-title diligence to FEMA filings, dematerialisation and closing. Bring Indian M&A counsel in early, before the rollover percentage is agreed, so the India structure is designed rather than retrofitted. US sponsors can reach us through our USA Desk, and our guide to setting up and investing in India covers the FDI and FEMA basics. For related reading, see our guide to sponsor-side M&A in India and how ESOPs are treated in M&A transactions.

Frequently asked questions

Is a seller rollover tax-neutral in India?

Not automatically. Rolling part of the consideration into equity can still be a taxable transfer, and deemed-income and fair-value rules can apply where shares change hands below fair market value. Tax advice on the specific structure is needed before signing.

Can an Indian resident roll over into a US acquisition vehicle?

Yes, but it is an overseas investment by an Indian resident and must fit India’s overseas investment framework, including its limits, pricing and reporting. It is a different analysis from a rollover into the Indian operating company.

Do shares in an Indian private company have to be dematerialised before a sale?

For private companies other than small companies covered by Rule 9B, yes. A holder who wants to transfer securities after the compliance date must dematerialise them first, which can delay closing if it is left late.

What happens if one seller’s share title is unclear?

The parties can close on the undisputed shares, hold part of the price in escrow, defer the affected shares to a second closing, or replace that seller’s rollover with cash, with a long-stop date for the fix.

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