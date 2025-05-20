A Comprehensive Legislative Framework Of Winding Up And Liquidation Of Companies In India

Winding Up of a Company under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016: A Detailed Legislative Overview.

Introduction

Winding Up of a Company under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016: A Detailed Legislative Overview. The dissolution of a company, a process formally known as winding-up, marks the legal end of a corporate entity's existence. In Indian law, the regime governing winding-up has undergone significant restructuring with the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (hereinafter “IBC”). While the Companies Act, 2013 continues to provide a framework for winding-up, the IBC now governs most cases of insolvency-led closure. This article presents a thorough analysis of winding-up as a legal process under both statutes, with an emphasis on statutory provisions, institutional mechanisms, and procedural intricacies.

Traditionally, under the Companies Act, winding up could be either voluntary or compulsory. Voluntary winding-up occurred when a company's members or creditors resolved to dissolve the company, whereas compulsory winding-up involved a tribunal (then High Court, now the NCLT) ordering closure on grounds such as inability to pay debts, fraudulent conduct, or acting against public interest. However, with the enactment of the IBC, many of these provisions have either been omitted or overridden. Notably, Section 271 to Section 275 of the Companies Act, 2013 remain applicable, but only in limited circumstances where the company is not covered by the IBC—for example, winding up on just and equitable grounds or under public interest concerns where insolvency is not the issue.

Under the IBC, the process begins with a default of Rs. 1 crore or more (the threshold revised by notification in 2020). The affected creditor or the debtor itself may file an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Once admitted, a moratorium is imposed to halt all legal actions against the company, and an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) is appointed to take charge. If resolution fails, the NCLT orders liquidation and appoints a liquidator, often the same professional, who then assumes control of the company's affairs.

What is Winding Up?

Winding Up is a legal process through which a company's business operations are ceased, its assets are sold, its liabilities settled, and any remaining funds are distributed to its shareholders. The company's existence is formally ended following the completion of this process. Winding up may be initiated voluntarily or through a court order, depending on the circumstances surrounding the company's financial health. The Companies (Winding Up) Rules, 2020 came into effect to streamline residual winding-up under the Companies Act for small and non-IBC eligible companies. This includes companies with a paid-up capital less than Rs. 1 crore and total outstanding loans, deposits, and liabilities not exceeding Rs. 1 crore. In such cases, the Regional Director, not the NCLT, may oversee the process.

A critical amendment through the IBC (Amendment) Act, 20201 also introduced pre-packaged insolvency resolution (PIRP) for MSMEs, enabling quicker and more efficient settlements while allowing promoters a greater role in restructuring. Furthermore, personal guarantors to corporate debtors were brought under the insolvency umbrella, ensuring accountability for promoters and directors.

Cases like Essar Steel India Ltd., Bhushan Steel, and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) showcase the effectiveness of IBC mechanisms, where creditors managed significant recovery—far higher than what would have been possible under the traditional winding-up model. The landmark ruling in Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel v. Satish Kumar Gupta underscored the sanctity of the commercial wisdom of the CoC and clarified the treatment of dissenting financial creditors and operational creditors, despite its strengths, the IBC framework is not without criticism. Large, complex insolvency cases like IL&FS, Jet Airways, and Videocon have suffered delays, largely due to litigation, asset complexity, and valuation disputes. Fraudulent transfers and siphoning of funds before insolvency filings also complicate liquidation, necessitating stronger investigative powers and inter-agency coordination.

Procedure

Winding Up under the Companies Act, 2013

Statutory Framework

Under the Companies Act, 20132, the winding-up of companies is governed by Part II, Chapter XX (Sections 270 to 365), although post-IBC, several provisions have been either omitted or rendered inapplicable.

As of today, winding-up under the Companies Act primarily falls under two categories:

Compulsory Winding Up by Tribunal (Section 271) Voluntary Winding Up (which has now been omitted with effect from 15 November 2016)

Grounds for Compulsory Winding Up (Section 271)

According to Section 271 of the Companies Act, 2013, a company may be wound up by the Tribunal if:

The company has, by special resolution, resolved that it be wound up by the Tribunal (Clause (a))

The company has acted against the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality (Clause (b))

The company has not filed financial statements or annual returns for the preceding five consecutive financial years (Clause (c)).

The Tribunal is of the opinion that it is just and equitable that the company be wound up (Clause (e)), Clause (d), which provided for winding-up due to inability to pay debts, has been omitted post-enactment of the IBC.

Procedure for Winding Up by Tribunal (Sections 272–275)

The process commences with a petition for winding up under Section 272, which may be presented by:

The company itself.

Any creditor or creditors.

Any contributory or contributories.

The Registrar.

Any person authorized by the Central Government.

Upon filing, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) may dismiss the petition or make any interim order under Section 273, including the appointment of a provisional liquidator.

If the Tribunal is satisfied, it may pass a winding-up order under Section 273(1)(b) and appoint a Company Liquidator from the panel maintained by the Central Government under Section 275. The liquidator assumes control of the company's assets and is responsible for conducting the winding-up process.

Role of the Company Liquidator (Sections 281–289)

The duties of the Company Liquidator are detailed under Section 290, which include:

Taking control of the company's assets and books.

Preparing a report on the company's affairs.

Realizing assets and distributing proceeds according to the order of priority.

Submitting regular reports to the Tribunal.

The winding-up process involves preparing a report of assets and liabilities (Section 281), convening of creditors and contributories' meetings (Section 287), and distribution of proceeds. Finally, under Section 302, the Tribunal may, after the affairs are completely wound up, pass an order for dissolution. The Registrar is required to strike the company's name off the register.

Winding Up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

The IBC, notified in 2016, was a landmark statute that fundamentally changed the landscape of corporate insolvency in India. With its focus on creditor-driven resolution, the Code superseded multiple laws including provisions under the Companies Act relating to insolvency. Now, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and liquidation under the IBC are the predominant methods through which companies are wound up in cases involving financial distress.

Initiation of CIRP (Sections 7, 9 & 10 of IBC)3

The CIRP may be initiated when a company defaults on a debt of Rs. 1 crore or more (revised threshold as per notification dated 24.03.2020):

Section 7 4 allows financial creditors to file an application.

allows financial creditors to file an application. Section 9 permits operational creditors to file after delivering a demand notice.

Section 10 permits corporate applicants (the debtor company itself) to initiate CIRP voluntarily.

On admission, the NCLT5 appoints an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) under Section 16, and a moratorium is imposed under Section 14, staying all legal actions and proceedings. The IRP constitutes the Committee of Creditors (CoC) under Section 21, which decides the fate of the company—revival or liquidation—within a maximum of 330 days (including legal extensions, as per the 2019 amendment).

Liquidation Process (Sections 33–54)

If no resolution plan is approved or the CoC votes for liquidation, the company proceeds to liquidation under Section 33. The NCLT then appoints a liquidator (usually the Resolution Professional).

The liquidator's powers are enumerated under Section 35, including:

Verification of claims.

Taking custody of all assets.

Carrying on the business (if necessary) for beneficial liquidation.

Selling assets and distributing proceeds.

The liquidation estate is formed under Section 36, comprising all assets belonging to the company. The liquidator prepares an asset memorandum and information memorandum.

Distribution of Assets – The Waterfall Mechanism (Section 53)

The distribution of liquidation proceeds follows a strict order of priority:

Insolvency resolution process and liquidation costs. Secured creditors who have relinquished security interest. Workmen's dues for the preceding 24 months and wages due to employees. Unsecured creditors. Government dues (along with unpaid secured creditors). Preference shareholders. Equity shareholders or partners.

Dissolution (Section 54)

Once the liquidation is complete, and proceeds have been distributed, the liquidator files an application for dissolution under Section 54. Upon approval, the NCLT issues a dissolution order, which is then filed with the Registrar of Companies to remove the entity from official records.

III. Residual Jurisdiction under Companies Act Post-IBC

Following the notification of the IBC, the Companies (Second Amendment) Act, 2016 and subsequent amendments have limited the applicability of winding-up provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 to certain cases:

Where the company has not commenced business within one year.

Where it is just and equitable to do so (Section 271(e)).

Where the Tribunal orders winding up under public interest (Section 271(d)).

Small companies that fall below the IBC threshold (as per Companies (Winding Up) Rules, 2020).

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) and Regional Directors may now handle some of these cases, especially those involving small and inactive companies, thereby easing the NCLT's burden.

Recent Judicial Interpretations and Developments

Judicial decisions have clarified and strengthened the role of the IBC in winding-up. For instance, in Swiss Ribbons6 Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India [(2019) 4 SCC 17]7, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the IBC and reiterated the centrality of creditor-led resolution. In Essar Steel v. Satish Kumar Gupta [(2020) 8 SCC 531], the Court emphasized that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is paramount.

Further, the 2020 Amendment introduced Section 10A, suspending insolvency initiation for defaults occurring during the COVID-19 period, thereby protecting businesses during economic disruptions.

Winding Up vs. Insolvency

Insolvency and winding up are often mistakenly used as interchangeable terms, but they represent distinct concepts within corporate law. Insolvency refers to a financial condition in which a company is unable to pay its debts as they become due. It signifies a situation of financial distress where the liabilities exceed the assets or where the company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its obligations. On the other hand, winding up is the legal process that is typically initiated when a company has become insolvent and there appears to be no reasonable prospect of revival. Winding up involves the formal closure of the company through the liquidation of its assets, repayment of creditors in a prescribed order, and ultimately, the dissolution of the entity. In essence, insolvency is the financial state of default, whereas winding up is the legal procedure employed to address and resolve that state by bringing the company's existence to an end.

Timeline and Deadlines:

The IBC mandates that the winding-up process should ideally be completed within 12 months. In exceptional cases where the process extends beyond this period, the NCLT can grant an extension, but the timeline ensures faster resolution compared to the prolonged procedures under the Companies Act.

Grounds for Winding Up Under IBC

The IBC provides several grounds on which winding up can be initiated. These include:

Insolvency :

When a company defaults on its debt repayments and is unable to repay its creditors, winding-up is initiated. For example, in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. v. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., creditors filed for winding up after Dewan Housing defaulted on significant payments.

: When a company defaults on its debt repayments and is unable to repay its creditors, winding-up is initiated. For example, in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. v. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., creditors filed for winding up after Dewan Housing defaulted on significant payments. Unlawful Activities :

A company engaged in fraudulent or illegal activities can be wound up by the NCLT. For example, the Sahara Group was ordered into liquidation due to its illegal activities and misappropriation of investor funds.

: A company engaged in fraudulent or illegal activities can be wound up by the NCLT. For example, the Sahara Group was ordered into liquidation due to its illegal activities and misappropriation of investor funds. Failure to Commence Business :

If a company fails to commence its business within a year of incorporation, or has ceased business for an extended period, it can be wound up. The Tata Teleservices case (closure of operations in certain circles) is a notable example.

: If a company fails to commence its business within a year of incorporation, or has ceased business for an extended period, it can be wound up. The Tata Teleservices case (closure of operations in certain circles) is a notable example. Public Interest:

In cases where a company's continuation is harmful to public interest, authorities can seek liquidation. For example, Unitech Ltd. was ordered to wind up after failing to deliver homes to buyers.

Advantages and Challenges of Winding Up Under IBC

The IBC offers several key advantages over the previous liquidation processes:

Time-bound Process :

The IBC sets a 12-month timeline for resolving insolvency cases, ensuring quicker resolutions compared to the Companies Act, which often saw cases dragging on for years.

: The IBC sets a 12-month timeline for resolving insolvency cases, ensuring quicker resolutions compared to the Companies Act, which often saw cases dragging on for years. Priority to Creditors :

The IBC ensures that creditors' claims are paid in a clear order of priority—secured creditors first, followed by unsecured creditors, and then equity shareholders. The case of Essar Steel is a prime example, where creditors were able to recover over 80% of their dues, a result that would have been challenging under previous frameworks.

: The IBC ensures that creditors' claims are paid in a clear order of priority—secured creditors first, followed by unsecured creditors, and then equity shareholders. The case of Essar Steel is a prime example, where creditors were able to recover over 80% of their dues, a result that would have been challenging under previous frameworks. Efficiency and Transparency:

The involvement of NCLT and professional liquidators ensures a transparent and efficient process. The Bhushan Steel case demonstrated how a well-managed liquidation could benefit creditors and give companies a chance to recover from financial distress.

Delays:

Cases like IL&FS demonstrate how the complexity of a company's assets and liabilities can cause delays in the resolution process.

Fraudulent Asset Transfers :

Companies sometimes engage in asset stripping before initiating winding-up proceedings, complicating the recovery of funds. The Videocon Group case highlights these issues.

: Companies sometimes engage in asset stripping before initiating winding-up proceedings, complicating the recovery of funds. The Videocon Group case highlights these issues. Small Creditors:

Smaller creditors8 often face difficulties in recovering the full amount owed to them, particularly when a company's assets are insufficient.

Conclusion

The legal framework for winding-up in India today is a composite of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. While the Companies Act continues to govern 9non-insolvency-related dissolutions, the IBC has taken the lead in handling financially distressed companies. Both frameworks offer structured procedures and legal safeguards, but the IBC, with its time-bound process, defined creditor hierarchy, and institutional mechanisms, has significantly improved the efficiency of winding-up in India. Going forward, the evolving jurisprudence and regulatory fine-tuning will continue to determine the effectiveness of these statutes in managing corporate exits.

