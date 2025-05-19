Q&A On Industry Standards On Minimum Information To Be Provided For Approval Of RPT (Video)

We conducted 209th webinar on "Industry Standards on Minimum Information to be Provided for Approval of RPT" on 21st February, 2025. Click here to view the recording:
The webinar received an overwhelming response, with over 1,000 participants registered and received more than 100 questions. Due to time constraints in 209th webinar, we have decided to conduct a separate webinar exclusively for Q&A. We have invited members of the ISF Working Group to address participants' queries.
Key Queries for discussion during the webinar:
- Whether the Standards apply only to approvals taken after April 01, 2025, or transactions undertaken after the said date?
- If omnibus approval for transactions pertaining to FY 2025-26 is taken before March 31, do these Standards still apply?
- Whether all RPTs falling under any level of the Applicability Matrix require certification from CEO, CFO, or Promoter Directors?
- Will the Standards apply to quarterly reporting of RPTs to the Audit Committee, or only when approvals are sought?
- Payment of remuneration to a related party or other transaction which is not covered under line items B(2) to B(8), does such a transaction still need to comply with these Standards?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.