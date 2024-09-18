Reverse Flips - Fast Tracked?

As mentioned above, the Amendment seemingly paves the way for RBI's ‘Deemed Approval' to extend to FTMs involving foreign companies. However, this straightforward interpretation faces a potential roadblock. Regulation 4 of the Cross Border Merger Regulations, when read strictly, appears to limit its scope to NCLT-approved mergers under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act. This creates uncertainty, and one can ponder whether the mergers approved by the RD under Section 233 of the Companies Act are excluded from the ambit of a Deemed Approval, thereby potentially negating the efficiency of the FTM process.

If a separate RBI approval is required for foreign company FTMs covered through the Amendment, it could extend timelines, undermining the speed and efficiency it is trying to achieve. A clarification from the RBI on whether ‘Deemed Approval' covers these new Fast-Track Inbound Mergers could be very helpful in shaping the future of cross-border corporate restructuring in India.

As India continues to refine its regulatory framework with this Amendment, despite some questions that remain, the overall trajectory is clear: India is actively working to position itself as a more attractive destination for global businesses and investments.