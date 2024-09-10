Amendments To The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

SEBI, vide notification dated May 17, 2024, has issued the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024. Pursuant to the amendment, while determining the offer price, the effect on the price of the equity shares of the target company due to material price movement and confirmation of reported event or information may be excluded as per the framework specified under Regulation 30 (11) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

