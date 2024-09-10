ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Amendments To The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SEBI, vide notification dated May 17, 2024, has issued the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024.
Pursuant to the amendment, while determining the offer price, the effect on the price of the equity shares of the target company due to material price movement and confirmation of reported event or information may be excluded as per the framework specified under Regulation 30 (11) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

