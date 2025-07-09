RBI Announces A New Market-Based Mechanism For Securitisation Of Stressed Assets

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
The Reserve Bank of India , on April 09, 2025, in its Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies, and by way of the Governor's Statement has proposed to enable securitisation of stressed assets through a market-based mechanism.
Applicability
The Draft Framework is applicable to
scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks), All
India Financial Institutions ('AIFIs')
(NABARD, NHB, EXIM Bank, SIDBI, and NaBFID), small finance banks,
non-banking financial companies ('NBFCs')
including housing finance companies
('HFCs') and overseas branches of Indian
banks.
Stressed Loan
Portfolio
Portfolio of stressed loans where sum of squares of the
relative shares (outstanding balance of each stressed loan
('L') to the total outstanding balance of
the portfolio ('OB') is 0.30 or less;
The Draft Framework does not clarify if OB will include the
non-stressed loans which form part of the 'portfolio';
Sum of outstanding exposures in the underlying pool classified
as non-performing asset must be equal to or higher than 90% of the
total outstanding amount;
If standard assets are added to the pool, then the negative
list of assets prescribed under the RBI (Securitisation of Standard
Assets) Directions, 2021 ('Standard Assets
Securitisation Directions') needs to be adhered to;
and
While stressed loans have not been defined under the Draft
Framework, the term 'stressed loan' has been defined under
the RBI (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021, to mean
loans classified as non-performing assets and special mention
accounts.
Homogeneity
of the Pool
The underlying loans in each pool must be homogenous. The
following two categories of loans should not be mixed as a part of
the same pool:
loans to micro enterprises, and personal loans and business
loans to individuals not exceeding INR 50 Crores (approximately USD
5,900,000) ('Para 6(a) Loans'); and
all other loans.
Negative List
Lenders must not undertake securitisation activities or assume
securitisation exposures as mentioned below:
Re-securitisation exposures; and
Securitisation of following assets:
Exposures to other lending institutions;
Refinance exposures of AIFIs;
Farm credit;
Education loan;
Accounts identified as fraud/red flagged account; and
Accounts identified as or being examined for willful
default.
As mentioned above, the standard assets negative list will
additionally apply for standard assets forming part of this
securitisation.
Risk Retention
Maximum retention of 20% of the total securitisation exposure
of any scheme or structure by the originator;
Any exposure of the originator above 10% and not exceeding 20%
to be recognised as a first loss piece for prudential purposes;
and
No mandatory requirement of maintaining Minimum Risk Retention
(except where the originator is the resolution managers
('ReM').
Eligible
Investors
Investors in securitisation portfolios whose underlying loans
are not Para 6(a) Loans should:
not be disqualified under Section 29A of the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC'); and
not be related parties of the borrowers.
Conditions,
Representations and Warranties to be Satisfied/Provided by the SPE
Special Purpose Entity ('SPE') must
ensure:
compliance with Part G (Condition to be satisfied by the
SPE) of the Standard Assets Securitisation Directions;
and
compliance with Part H (Representations and
Warranties) of the Standard Assets Securitisation
Directions.
Resolution
Managers
Inclusion of ReMs as facility providers responsible for
administering resolution/recovery of the underlying stressed
exposures;
ReM to effectively resolve the stressed assets and maximise the
realisation of value;
ReM shall not be a related party of the originator (expect as
provided in (a) below) or a person disqualified under Section 29A
of the IBC; and
Appointment of ReM:
Securitisation transactions with underlying assets comprising
of Para 6(a) Loans:
SPE to mandatorily appoint an RBI regulated entity (scheduled
commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks), ARCs, and NBFCs
including HFCs);
Originator may also undertake responsibility of ReM in respect
of loan exposures transferred by it (subject to retention of
atleast 5% of the total securitisation notes.
Securitisation transactions with underlying assets comprising
of other loans:
In addition to the entities mentioned above, SPE may also
appoint any entity registered with a financial sector regulator in
India, insolvency professionals registered with Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Board of India or an insolvency professional
entity.
Process
Sale of assets to SPE only on cash basis, as per mutually
determined price, and the sale consideration should be received not
later than the transfer of the assets to the SPE;
The loans can be taken out of the books of the transferor only
on receipt of the entire sale consideration;
The originator must incorporate price discovery methodology as
part of their policy to ensure that the realisable value of
underlying stressed loans is reasonably estimated in a fair and
transparent manner; and
The originator must obtain two external valuation reports
before securitisation of pool of assets (which do not pertain to
Para 6(a) Loans).
Capital Requirements on
Securitisation Notes
Based on risk weights corresponding
to ratings issued by credit rating agencies.
Credit
Enhancement
Supporting facilities in form of credit enhancement, liquidity
facilities, and servicing facilities to securitisation of stressed
assets available, subject to the provisions contained in Standard
Assets Securitisation Directions.
Credit enhancement (other than contractual risk retention or
permissible first loss default guarantee) to be restricted to
losses of senior tranche only.
Disclosure and
Reporting
The Draft Framework specifies reporting requirements on the SPE
to the RBI.
The Draft Framework additionally specifies disclosure norms to
be complied with as part of the offer documents as well as
disclosure to investors in the structure on an ongoing basis.
This is a long awaited measure which is expected to improve
investment by foreign investors into non-performing loans, enable
differential risk allocation, and provide pricing flexibility. We
will be tracking developments in this space leading up to the
release of the final directions.
Originally published May 06, 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.