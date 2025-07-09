RBI Announces A New Market-Based Mechanism For Securitisation Of Stressed Assets

The Reserve Bank of India , on April 09, 2025, in its Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies, and by way of the Governor's Statement has proposed to enable securitisation of stressed assets through a market-based mechanism.

The Reserve Bank of India ('RBI'), on April 09, 2025, in its Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies, and by way of the Governor's Statement has proposed to enable securitisation of stressed assets through a market-based mechanism. This is in addition to the existing asset reconstruction company ('ARC') route under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ('SARFAESI Act').

This was one of the measures originally recommended in the Report of the RBI constituted Task Force on the Development of Secondary Market for Corporate Loans, issued on September 03, 2019, of which our Founding Partner, Bahram Vakil, was a member. The RBI had also released a draft discussion paper with guidelines for such securitisation (of stressed accounts) on January 25, 2023 ('Discussion Paper').

Pursuant to this, a draft framework for securitisation of stressed assets by way of this new route has been released by the RBI, on April 09, 2025, for comments ('Draft Framework'). The Draft Framework is proposed to supplement the specific areas covered under the SARFAESI Act. Set out below are some salient features of the Draft Framework.

Applicability The Draft Framework is applicable to scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks), All India Financial Institutions ('AIFIs') (NABARD, NHB, EXIM Bank, SIDBI, and NaBFID), small finance banks, non-banking financial companies ('NBFCs') including housing finance companies ('HFCs') and overseas branches of Indian banks. Stressed Loan Portfolio Portfolio of stressed loans where sum of squares of the relative shares (outstanding balance of each stressed loan ('L') to the total outstanding balance of the portfolio ('OB') is 0.30 or less; The Draft Framework does not clarify if OB will include the non-stressed loans which form part of the 'portfolio'; Sum of outstanding exposures in the underlying pool classified as non-performing asset must be equal to or higher than 90% of the total outstanding amount; If standard assets are added to the pool, then the negative list of assets prescribed under the RBI (Securitisation of Standard Assets) Directions, 2021 ('Standard Assets Securitisation Directions') needs to be adhered to; and While stressed loans have not been defined under the Draft Framework, the term 'stressed loan' has been defined under the RBI (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021, to mean loans classified as non-performing assets and special mention accounts. Homogeneity of

the Pool The underlying loans in each pool must be homogenous. The following two categories of loans should not be mixed as a part of the same pool: loans to micro enterprises, and personal loans and business loans to individuals not exceeding INR 50 Crores (approximately USD 5,900,000) ('Para 6(a) Loans'); and all other loans. Negative List Lenders must not undertake securitisation activities or assume securitisation exposures as mentioned below: Re-securitisation exposures; and Securitisation of following assets:

Exposures to other lending institutions;

Refinance exposures of AIFIs;

Farm credit;

Education loan;

Accounts identified as fraud/red flagged account; and

Accounts identified as or being examined for willful default. As mentioned above, the standard assets negative list will additionally apply for standard assets forming part of this securitisation. Risk Retention Maximum retention of 20% of the total securitisation exposure of any scheme or structure by the originator; Any exposure of the originator above 10% and not exceeding 20% to be recognised as a first loss piece for prudential purposes; and No mandatory requirement of maintaining Minimum Risk Retention (except where the originator is the resolution managers ('ReM'). Eligible Investors Investors in securitisation portfolios whose underlying loans are not Para 6(a) Loans should: not be disqualified under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC'); and not be related parties of the borrowers. Conditions, Representations

and Warranties to

be Satisfied/Provided by the SPE Special Purpose Entity ('SPE') must ensure: compliance with Part G (Condition to be satisfied by the SPE) of the Standard Assets Securitisation Directions; and compliance with Part H (Representations and Warranties) of the Standard Assets Securitisation Directions. Resolution Managers Inclusion of ReMs as facility providers responsible for administering resolution/recovery of the underlying stressed exposures; ReM to effectively resolve the stressed assets and maximise the realisation of value; ReM shall not be a related party of the originator (expect as provided in (a) below) or a person disqualified under Section 29A of the IBC; and Appointment of ReM:

Securitisation transactions with underlying assets comprising of Para 6(a) Loans:

SPE to mandatorily appoint an RBI regulated entity (scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks), ARCs, and NBFCs including HFCs);

Originator may also undertake responsibility of ReM in respect of loan exposures transferred by it (subject to retention of atleast 5% of the total securitisation notes. Securitisation transactions with underlying assets comprising of other loans:

In addition to the entities mentioned above, SPE may also appoint any entity registered with a financial sector regulator in India, insolvency professionals registered with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India or an insolvency professional entity. Process Sale of assets to SPE only on cash basis, as per mutually determined price, and the sale consideration should be received not later than the transfer of the assets to the SPE; The loans can be taken out of the books of the transferor only on receipt of the entire sale consideration; The originator must incorporate price discovery methodology as part of their policy to ensure that the realisable value of underlying stressed loans is reasonably estimated in a fair and transparent manner; and The originator must obtain two external valuation reports before securitisation of pool of assets (which do not pertain to Para 6(a) Loans). Capital Requirements on Securitisation Notes Based on risk weights corresponding to ratings issued by credit rating agencies. Credit Enhancement Supporting facilities in form of credit enhancement, liquidity facilities, and servicing facilities to securitisation of stressed assets available, subject to the provisions contained in Standard Assets Securitisation Directions. Credit enhancement (other than contractual risk retention or permissible first loss default guarantee) to be restricted to losses of senior tranche only. Disclosure and Reporting The Draft Framework specifies reporting requirements on the SPE to the RBI. The Draft Framework additionally specifies disclosure norms to be complied with as part of the offer documents as well as disclosure to investors in the structure on an ongoing basis.

This is a long awaited measure which is expected to improve investment by foreign investors into non-performing loans, enable differential risk allocation, and provide pricing flexibility. We will be tracking developments in this space leading up to the release of the final directions.

Originally published May 06, 2025

