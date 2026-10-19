High Court Of Bombay Affirmed That Public Authority Is Not Obliged To Collect Information From A Third Party Under The RTI Act

The High Court of Bombay, in the matter titled Securities and Exchange Board of India v. Yogesh Babulal Mehta & Ors. , through its judgment dated 18.08.2026, held that a public authority is not under an obligation to collect or obtain information from a private body to furnish the same to an applicant seeking information under the Right to Information Act, 2005 (“RTI Act”).

The High Court of Bombay, in the matter titled Securities and Exchange Board of India v. Yogesh Babulal Mehta & Ors.1, through its judgment dated 18.08.2026, held that a public authority is not under an obligation to collect or obtain information from a private body to furnish the same to an applicant seeking information under the Right to Information Act, 2005 (“RTI Act”).

The High Court examined Section 2(f) of the RTI Act and observed that where the information sought is not a part of the record of a public authority, and where such information is not required to be maintained under any law or the rules or regulations of the public authority, then the RTI Act does not cast an obligation upon the public authority to collect or collate such information and then furnish it to an applicant.

Footnote

1. WP No. 1664 of 2009.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.