The DRHP Is Not A Marketing Document: Managing Disclosure Liability In Indian IPOs

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This is Part-IV of the Capital Markets articles series.

Introduction

In a content driven economy, promotion and marketing are key for influencing the consumers to buy/ subscribe to products or services. If a marketing tool clicks with the consumer, and if the product or service tends to meet their demands, they end up buying the same. As a result, the way a product or service is presented, positioned, and promoted has become critical for companies seeking to drive sales. However, the dynamics shift significantly when a company seeks to raise capital or sell securities in the open market. Unlike consumer products or services sold at varied platforms, the purchase of securities carries specific legal rights, duties, and obligations. With a security, investors impart their capital on the hope of future returns, rather than a tangible product or service they can use today. Hence an Offer Document of a company raising capital from the market is structured in such a way that it is a disclosure of true facts and figures and not a promotional artefact.

Critique on the Offer Document

An Offer Document is a comprehensive disclosure manuscript published by a company issuing securities to the public. It serves as a vital repository of information, detailing the company’s business operations, the industry it serves, its financial health, and the strategic rationale behind the capital raise. But currently in an erratic global economy, coupled with India’s frenetic IPO market wherein retail subscriptions often exceed 100 times the issue size and grey market premiums have become online chatter, a tendency has arisen to treat the Offer Document as an elaborate sales pitch or a brochure/ pamphlet dressed in regulatory clothing.

Schedule VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2019 (ICDR) regulations require the Offer Document to contain, in granular detail information about the issuer’s business, financials, management, promoter group, related party transactions, litigation, regulatory compliance history, objects of the issue, and the risks that a prospective investor must evaluate. The underlying intent of the legislation is to foster informed investing rather than speculative gambling. It envisions an investor who thoroughly reviews the disclosure manuscript to analyse the company’s internal workings, weigh its operational pros and cons, and evaluate its long-term industry potential. The goal is to ensure that an investment decision is a calculated, strategic decision taken by the investor, and not a knee jerk reaction being driven and motivated by market hype, or on the basis of a “good vibe” about a particular scrip, or a fear of missing out.

An Offer Document is a primary disclosure-triggering document filed with the regulator or the exchanges which Courts and other authorities often treat as a representation of fact and material expectation. The document cannot be a puffery, and any material misstatement or omission could lead to misrepresentation or misleading statements arising in civil or criminal liability under the Companies Act, 2013. In the Trafiksol case, SEBI discovered that the company’s prospectus falsely claimed IPO proceeds would be used to purchase software from a third-party vendor. SEBI’s investigation revealed the vendor was actually a shell entity with zero technical expertise, exposing the entire transaction as a sham. This led to the cancellation of the IPO and the proceeds raised by them were returned to the investors.

This incident underscores precisely why an Offer Document cannot be treated as a marketing document.

Burden of Absolute Disclosure

Drafting an Offer Document is an arduous journey, not a solo effort by the issuer. From the company’s leadership to the merchant bankers, statutory auditors, legal advisors and external consultants, every stakeholder must rigorously verify and back up every single claim before it hits the page. It requires exhaustive due diligence from everyone involved.

Operations of the entity

Like an individual describing himself while introducing to others, a company has to provide the disclosure of its operations, the products/ services its providing, market its serving and its industry. The ‘Our business’ section is the operational anchor of the Offer Document. It is far more than a corporate profile and is a legally binding, granular translation of the company’s business model, revenue streams, and competitive positioning into a structured regulatory format. Far from a corporate overview, this section strips away marketing rhetoric and jargon, requiring every operational metric and market-share claim to be backed by verifiable evidence, such as independent industry reports and statutory certificates. It is crucial because it provides the underlying commercial context that justifies the financial statements, bridges raw balance sheet numbers with operational reality, and legally grounds the company’s risk factors. By presenting an unembellished, balanced depiction of daily operations, this disclosure protects companies and merchant bankers from regulatory liability while providing investors with the precise, verifiable insights needed to accurately assess corporate valuation.

Due diligence of related-party ecosystem

In practice, the appointed merchant bankers comb through every nook and cranny of the company to prepare it for the public market. They do the heavy lifting, from enforcing strict corporate governance to aligning financial statements with standard accounting practices, ensuring the company is fully compliant and ready for investor scrutiny. This means looking past the cold numbers of historical transactions to understand the actual intent and strategy behind them. Related-party transactions are pulled out and spotlighted separately. The document intentionally tracks the related party transactions to show exactly how money circulates within the corporate family, ensuring no cash flows are hidden behind closed doors. This framework eliminates conflicts of interest and strips away the illusion of independent pricing, preventing the hidden siphoning of funds. By enforcing these standards, potential investors can clearly evaluate whether business decisions are driven by fair market value or personal relationships. Investors now are not merely looking for a profitable entity, but also need to know if that profit is organic and sustainable. Ultimately, it provides a transparent view of whether the company stands strong on its own merits, or if its apparent financial health is merely a mirage propped up by group companies.

When a company files its Offer Documents, it cannot just ask the public to take its word for all the claims put forth and hence bring in external specialized persons such Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Chartered Engineers, etc., by certification and validate the integrity of every quantitative, qualitative and technical data.

Quantifying contingencies and risks

The Offer Document must prominently flag all material risks associated with the issue, categorizing them into company-specific, business-centric, and broader industry threats including regulatory, operational, and market risks providing a purview to the risks investors would be taking part in while subscribing to the issue. Disclosure of material litigations is critical as it presents full transparency regarding outstanding legal liabilities. The Offer Document contains a separate section detailing the ongoing cases against the company, promoters, group companies, members of management, etc., which provide a critical view on the litigations and proceedings filed by and against them. If a company hides a major lawsuit, it is not just a breach of trust, it is fraud, as a pending lawsuit may have severe financial implications. The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) in its advisory based on SEBI observations has also advised the disclosure of criminal matters which are at the FIR stage wherein no cognizance has been taken by the court. SEBI increasingly requires issuers to provide a range of potential financial impact for material litigation, accompanied by legal counsel’s assessment of the probability of adverse outcome. Litigations can be of such nature that it might have an impact on the company being a going concern and hence, it would have to provide a confirmation stating that the company’s survival would not be dependent upon the outcome of the pending litigation. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) IPO plans got stalled for years due to regulatory investigations and related litigation concerning systemic technology lapses and preferential server access (the infamous ‘co-location case’). Other such instances of litigations impacting IPOs are of Paytm (One97 Communications) and WeWork India .

The need to raise capital

In addition to identifying material operational risks, the Offer Document serves to provide a detailed, forecasted schedule of the deployment of issue proceeds. This section is essential for investors to evaluate the underlying rationale of the IPO. It requires absolute granularity, forcing the company to project precisely how capital will be distributed across capital expenditure, debt repayments, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses. For instance, if the object of the issue is capital expenditure, then a detailed project report is critical to showcase the fund usage. It provides an outlook on how the assets would be utilized and projected returns from the same. In case of debt repayments, the loan agreements, repayment schedules and NOCs from banks and financial institutions act as crucial back up documents for raising capital.

Criticality of Projections

Further, the general norm has become to restrict the usage of forward-looking statements. Unlike the US capital markets where financial projections are allowed to be made, the Indian regulators have taken a stringent opinion and bar the inclusion of financial projections, including projected revenue, as the same would not be able to be verified independently and would create unrealistic investor expectations. This bar does not mean that the document is devoid of statements. Rather than presenting a vague capital pool, issuers must disclose an audited, granular matrix that marries historical operational cycles with future estimations. The projections broken down into specific inventory, receivables and payable holding days must explicitly align with the company’s commercial growth strategies and backed by the monitoring agency. For merchant bankers and legal professionals, ensuring these underlying assumptions are commercially justifiable and certified by statutory auditors is paramount. It shifts the narrative from a mere compliance exercise to a vital demonstration of capital discipline, assuring institutional and retail investors alike that the fresh capital will efficiently grease the wheels of day-to-day operations. The usage of proceeds and outcomes expected by the company from its objects, management’s view of market opportunity and competitive positioning present a forward-looking outlook of the Company.

Far from a promotional artifact, an IPO Offer Document is a rigorous, unembellished legal instrument forged entirely within SEBI’s rigid regulatory architecture to detail a company’s entire corporate ecosystem, historical performance, material contracts, and commercial strategies. While a marketing tool is merely a promotional asset used to drive product sales without vesting legal rights, an Offer Document carries a profound statutory burden, providing a balanced, fully annotated outlook of the company’s scrip whether positive or negative. Ultimately, this deep structural disclosure ensures absolute compliance and provides investors with the exact, legally binding insights required to make an informed investment decision.

In Sum

The Offer Document is not, and cannot be, treated as a marketing brochure. It is a legally significant disclosure instrument designed to equip investors with truthful, complete, and material information so that they may assess the merits and risks of subscribing to securities in an informed manner. The purpose of the Offer Document is therefore not persuasion, but transparency.

Its legal and commercial value lies in the integrity of the information it contains. Every statement made in the document carries consequences, and every omission of a material fact can distort investor decision-making. For that reason, the preparation of an Offer Document demands rigorous due diligence, careful verification, and close coordination among the company, merchant bankers, auditors, and other experts. Any attempt to present any information as a promotional exercise undermines the regulatory framework and exposes the issuer company and the involved stakeholders to liability.

The Offer Document serves a public function fundamentally different from advertising and is meant to inform rather than entice, disclose but not embellish and protect investor interests while not inflating expectations. Hence, describing it as a marketing document is not only misleading but also contrary to the very architecture of securities regulations. The strength of the capital markets depends on trust, and trust begins with honest disclosure. The Offer Document must therefore be understood for what it truly is i.e., a legal disclosure document that enables fair, informed, and responsible investment decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.