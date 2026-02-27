Recent Developments In India's Corporate & Commercial Laws – February 2026

Indian Economy | February 2026

Snapshot of key indicators

RBI shifts to a principle-based regime for crossborder guarantees

FEMA (Guarantees) Regulations, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2026 (2026 Regulations), replacing the erstwhile framework of 2000. The new regulations introduce a modernised regime intended to facilitate legitimate cross-border business while strengthening transparency, accountability, and supervisory oversight.

Cross-border guarantees are a critical tool in international commerce, enabling Indian entities to support overseas obligations, secure financing, and participate in global trade and infrastructure arrangements. However, such guarantees also create contingent foreign exchange exposures that can have macroeconomic implications. Despite significant growth in cross-border transactions over the last 2 decades, the erstwhile framework under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) had remained largely static for over two decades, prohibiting guarantees involving non-residents unless expressly permitted by the RBI or under specific categories. This resulted in transaction delays, interpretational uncertainty, and fragmented compliance obligations spread across multiple FEMA instruments and Master Directions. The 2026 Regulations introduce a consolidated framework aligned with the eligibility of the underlying transaction rather than rigid transaction-specific approvals.

Key changes

Shift from approval-based to principle-based regime : Cross-border guarantees are now generally permitted without prior RBI approval if the underlying transaction is FEMA-compliant and the parties satisfy prescribed eligibility conditions. This is a huge shift from the earlier restrictive approach.

: Cross-border guarantees are now generally permitted without prior RBI approval if the underlying transaction is FEMA-compliant and the parties satisfy prescribed eligibility conditions. This is a huge shift from the earlier restrictive approach. Unified treatment of guarantee structures : The term 'guarantee' now expressly covers counter-guarantees and obligations relating to a portfolio of liabilities, bringing complex financing and structured arrangements within a single regulatory framework.

: The term 'guarantee' now expressly covers counter-guarantees and obligations relating to a portfolio of liabilities, bringing complex financing and structured arrangements within a single regulatory framework. Automatic route for residents acting as surety or principal debtor : Residents may participate in cross-border guarantees provided the underlying transaction is not prohibited and the parties are eligible to lend to or borrow from each other under the FEMA Borrowing and Lending Regulations, 2018, subject to specified exceptions. Broadening access to the automatic route reduces procedural barriers and transaction timelines, which is particularly beneficial for financing arrangements requiring timely credit support.

: Residents may participate in cross-border guarantees provided the underlying transaction is not prohibited and the parties are eligible to lend to or borrow from each other under the FEMA Borrowing and Lending Regulations, 2018, subject to specified exceptions. Broadening access to the automatic route reduces procedural barriers and transaction timelines, which is particularly beneficial for financing arrangements requiring timely credit support. Explicit coverage of inbound guarantees : The framework now expressly addresses guarantees issued by non-residents in favour of Indian parties, an area previously governed indirectly through other FEMA provisions, aligning the regime with contemporary global financing practices.

: The framework now expressly addresses guarantees issued by non-residents in favour of Indian parties, an area previously governed indirectly through other FEMA provisions, aligning the regime with contemporary global financing practices. Resident creditors permitted to obtain guarantees : Indian residents acting as creditors may arrange guarantees even where both the principal debtor and surety are non-residents.

: Indian residents acting as creditors may arrange guarantees even where both the principal debtor and surety are non-residents. Targeted exemptions to avoid regulatory overlap : Certain guarantees, such as those issued by overseas branches of authorised dealer banks, Indian Financial System Centre ( IFSC ) units, or those governed by overseas investment regulations, are excluded to preserve consistency across FEMA frameworks.

: Certain guarantees, such as those issued by overseas branches of authorised dealer banks, Indian Financial System Centre ( ) units, or those governed by overseas investment regulations, are excluded to preserve consistency across FEMA frameworks. Comprehensive quarterly reporting framework (Form GRN) : All guarantee lifecycle events, including issuance, modification, invocation, and closure, must be reported periodically to authorised dealer banks, which in turn report to the RBI. This improves regulatory visibility while allowing transactions to proceed without prior approvals.

: All guarantee lifecycle events, including issuance, modification, invocation, and closure, must be reported periodically to authorised dealer banks, which in turn report to the RBI. This improves regulatory visibility while allowing transactions to proceed without prior approvals. Clear allocation of reporting responsibility : Depending on the structure, the reporting obligation lies with the resident surety, principal debtor, or creditor, ensuring each transaction has an identifiable reporting entity.

: Depending on the structure, the reporting obligation lies with the resident surety, principal debtor, or creditor, ensuring each transaction has an identifiable reporting entity. Introduction of late submission fee mechanism : A structured penalty regime now applies to delayed reporting, replacing ad hoc regularisation practices and enabling self-compliance without resorting to compounding proceedings.

: A structured penalty regime now applies to delayed reporting, replacing ad hoc regularisation practices and enabling self-compliance without resorting to compounding proceedings. Framework consolidation across FEMA Directions: Guarantee-related provisions scattered across multiple Master Directions have been streamlined, reducing duplication and interpretational complexity, and simplifying compliance management for corporates, banks, and financial institutions.

The 2026 Regulations represent a significant recalibration of India's approach to cross-border guarantees, with a 2-fold policy objective – to ease genuine cross-border commercial activity by expanding the automatic route and to strengthen ex post monitoring through structured reporting and clearly assigned accountability – aimed at balancing ease of doing business with systemic risk management. The emphasis on post-transaction transparency through comprehensive reporting, defined accountability, and measurable penalties suggests a shift from ex ante control to risk-based supervision. If implemented e\ectively, the framework has the potential to enhance India's attractiveness as a destination for cross-border financing and investment, while preserving safeguards against misuse.

While the 2026 Regulations significantly enhance regulatory clarity and predictability for cross-border transactions, certain areas of concern remain:

Significant compliance obligations, particularly in relation to reporting and documentation, entails a need to carefully assess the permissibility of the underlying transaction and borrowing-lending eligibility before issuing or obtaining guarantees, which typically requires complex legal analysis.

Interpretational issues such as determining eligibility under borrowing and lending regulations, particularly for hybrid or multi-party transactions, treatment of legacy guarantees, modifications to pre-existing arrangements, and the coordination among multiple parties for reporting purposes.

Administrative burdens on smaller entities unfamiliar with FEMA reporting systems through the imposition of strict timelines and a penalty framework for delayed reporting.

Need for further regulatory guidance or FAQs to ensure uniform implementation.

