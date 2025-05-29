Environmental Footprint & Principle 6 Disclosure In BRSR (Video)

self

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework, introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is designed to enhance the transparency and accountability of listed companies in India concerning their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. As businesses increasingly align with sustainable and responsible practices, understanding and implementing the BRSR framework has become a mandatory and critical requirement. Among the various principles outlined in the framework, Principle 6 specifically focuses on "Environmental Impact" highlighting the Company's operational conduct while managing its environmental footprint, and natural resources. This principle holds critical significance because environmental matters continue to be of key concern for regulators, investors, and consumers in today's time.

In this webinar, we will delve into the key elements of Principle 6 , best practices for reporting, understand technical terminologies, and their implication on businesses. The aim is to equip companies with the necessary knowledge to ensure accurate and quality filing of the BRSR while acknowledging and minimizing their environmental impact. Additionally, we will discuss financial benefits of including strategies for effective environment management practices.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

Step wise understanding Principle 6 elements including carbon footprint, emissions, energy efficiency, water, waste, biodiversity impact and related technicalities

Legal implications of non-compliance

Sustainable Resource Management and Circular Economy

Value adding and statutory initiatives

Financial benefits of implementing an efficient Environmental Management System Best Practices

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.