Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Investment Advisers) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2024

Introduction

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") issued the SEBI (Investment Advisers) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 20241 ("Amendment Regulations") on December 16, 2024, to amend the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 ("IA Regulations"). The Amendment Regulations introduce changes to the definitions, operational guidelines, qualification requirements and the responsibilities of an Investment Adviser ("IA") under the IA Regulations. This article sets out the major changes introduced by the Amendment Regulations.

Introduction of Part-Time Investment Advisers ("PTIA")

SEBI has introduced the concept of "part-time investment adviser", which allows an individual or a firm, engaged in any other business activity or employment to provide investment advice. By way of the Amendment Regulations, PTIAs have now been brought within the scope of the definition of "Investment Adviser". Further, the phrase, "other business activity or employment" has been defined to mean a business or an employment activity, which is unrelated to dealing with securities, and does not involve either (A) handling or management of a client's funds, or (B) providing advice or recommendations to any client with respect to investment products or assets.

PTIAs are allowed to offer their services to a maximum of seventy-five clients at a time. They are also required to explicitly disclose in their correspondences with their clients that they are working on a part-time basis, to ensure transparency with respect to their availability and focus.

The introduction of the concept of PTIAs enables professionals like accountants, lawyers, and other experts to offer investment advice without needing to commit to the field full-time. This should make advisory services more accessible, by allowing qualified individuals to contribute with greater flexibility.

Usage of Artificial Intelligence

The Amendment Regulations have also sought to regulate the conduct of such IAs who use artificial intelligence tools in providing investment advice. In the event, any IA uses artificial intelligence tools, such use must be disclosed to the clients. Ensuring transparency in the use of artificial intelligence is crucial for building and maintaining client trust, particularly as concerns about data privacy and the implications of automated decision-making continue to grow.

To address concerns with respect to maintaining integrity of client's data uploaded on such artificial intelligence tools, the Amendment Regulations impose responsibility on the IAs to ensure protection of confidentiality, security and integrity of such client data. Furthermore, the Amendment Regulations specifically provide that the IAs shall be responsible for the efficacy of data relied upon by them to provide investment advice, which is derived by using artificial intelligence tools.

Deposit Requirements

The Amendment Regulations have also amended Regulation 8 of the IA Regulations wherein the obligation of the IAs to maintain a minimum net-worth requirement has been replaced with the concept of a minimum deposit. Post the amendment, IAs are now required to maintain a minimum amount of deposit with the scheduled banks. A lien shall be created on such deposits in favor of Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body ("IAASB"), in the manner and form as may be specified by IAASB.

As per the circular released by SEBI2, the deposit requirements shall be based on the maximum number of clients of IA on any day of the previous financial year, and shall be as follows:

The deposit can be utilised by IAASB to adjust the penalties imposed on the IAs or towards disputes inter se the IAs and their clients. The deposit acts as a financial safeguard, providing clients with a means of recourse in the event of disputes or violations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEBI's initiative to create a more flexible advisory environment, by allowing part-time advisors is laudatory as it facilitates ease of doing business in the country. Similarly, the obligation to disclose the part-time advisory status also strengthens investor protection and trust. Recognition of growing role of technology and artificial intelligence tools in investment advisory by SEBI is also a welcome step as it acknowledges changing trends in the markets globally.

