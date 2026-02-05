Key Highlights For The Union Budget 2026-2027: Energy, Infrastructure And Natural Resources

The Union Budget 2026–27 (“ Budget ”) gives a thrust to India's infrastructure sector, positioning it as one of the seven strategic and frontier pillars underpinning long-term economic growth. The Budget also underscores a clear focus on long-term energy security, with a ₹20,000 crore allocation for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, alongside targeted basic customs duty exemptions aimed at strengthening clean energy and critical mineral supply chains.

Key Proposals

Set out below is a summary of the key announcements relating to Energy, Infrastructure and Natural Resources made in the Budget:

CMS INDUSLAW View

The Budget gives a thrust to the Indian infrastructure sector by increasing the outlay to ₹12.2 lakh crore, up from ₹11.2 lakh crore in 2025–26. Proposals for 7 (seven) high-speed rail corridors positioned as inter-city “growth connectors”, dedicated rare-earth corridors across mineral-rich states, along with a scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, give a fillip to the infrastructure sector.

Long-term energy security and stability feature prominently in the Budget, with ₹20,000 crore allocated over 5 (five) years for carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies across power, steel, cement, refineries and chemicals. This was a long-awaited announcement and is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the hard-to-abate sectors. Targeted basic custom duty exemptions for battery energy storage systems; sodium antimonate for manufacturing solar glass; import of monazite; goods required for nuclear power projects (until 2035); and on capital goods required for processing critical minerals in India further boost energy security. In addition, the entire value of biogas is proposed to be excluded while computing the central excise duty on biogas-blended CNG.

To improve efficiency of public sector NBFCs in the energy sector and to achieve scale, there is a proposal to restructure Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation.

From an overall sectoral perspective, the Budget has a targeted approach. Asset monetisation or a renewed push for public–private partnership initiatives, both of which remain central to mobilising private capital in infrastructure do not find mention. The power sector also sees support in certain areas, notably, it is silent on transmission infrastructure, even as grid constraints and curtailment continue to pose significant challenges to renewable energy integration. In addition, with respect to transportation, only metros and railways received limited strategic focus. Collectively, the approach suggests a Budget that prioritises select growth drivers, while leaving certain mature and capital-intensive infrastructure segments, such as airports and highways without fresh fiscal impetus.

While the Budget 2026–27 is targeted in its approach, it presents a forward-looking trajectory for the energy and infrastructure sector, in line with India's Viksit Bharat vision and ‘future-ready' development goals.