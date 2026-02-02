MERC Directs MSEDCL To Allow Net Metering For Rooftop Solar Consumers Availing Open Access.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission ("MERC") through its judgment dated 01.01.2026 in M/s. Hatsun Agro Product Limited v. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Technology and Privacy topic(s)

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (“MERC”) through its judgment dated 01.01.2026 in M/s. Hatsun Agro Product Limited v. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.1, has directed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (“MSEDCL”) to allow net metering for the rooftop solar installation of Hatsun Agro Product Limited (“HAPL”) availing open access along with consequential adjustments in billing.

The MERC held that the earlier regulatory provision mandating gross metering during open access was expressly deleted by the Distribution Open Access (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (“Amended Regulations”), whereunder Regulation 3.4 now clearly permits consumers to simultaneously avail open access and net metering. The MERC held that Amended Regulations are applicable and in force and the consumers cannot be deprived of benefits due to MSEDCL's delayed implementation or internal procedural issues.

The MERC directed MSEDCL and HAPL to reconcile the excess amounts billed from November 2023 onwards and to pass the corresponding credit adjustments in the immediate next billing cycle along with interest at the applicable bank rate. The MERC directed that similarly placed consumers are entitled to the same treatment under the Amended Regulations.

Footnote

1. Case No 213 of 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.