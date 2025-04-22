Navigating Retrenchment In 2025: Legal Compliance And Best Practices

In light of widespread layoffs announced globally since early 2025, INDUS LAW's Debjani Aich, Shivani Kapur Jeet and Riddhi Jain offer essential guidance for employers operating in India. This article explains the critical distinction between "layoff" and "retrenchment" under Indian law, outlines the dual regulatory framework of federal and state requirements, and offers best practices for mitigating legal and reputational risks during restructuring processes. In today's evolving business environment, compliance is not merely a regulatory requirement but a cornerstone of responsible leadership and organizational sustainability.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.