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27 March 2026

RERA Cracks Down On Pre-Launch Ads | ₹1 Lakh Penalty On Alphabet Infra | RERA Bihar Order Explained (Video)

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In this episode, we break down a key regulatory decision by the Bihar Real Estate Regulatory Authority involving a penalty imposed on Alphabet Infra Pvt. Ltd. for advertising a real estate project...
India Real Estate and Construction
IndiaLaw LLP
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In this episode, we break down a key regulatory decision by the Bihar Real Estate Regulatory Authority involving a penalty imposed on Alphabet Infra Pvt. Ltd. for advertising a real estate project before obtaining mandatory registration.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, promoters cannot advertise, market, or offer a project for sale without prior registration. The Authority held that promotional material for the "One World, Brahmapura Railway Colony" project amounted to advertising within the meaning of the Act. Despite arguments that another entity—PRU RLDA Projects Pvt. Ltd.—was the actual promoter and that the publicity was merely "Coming Soon" signage, the Authority rejected these defenses. It emphasized that the registration requirement under Section 3 is a strict threshold obligation aimed at transparency and consumer protection.

Ultimately, the Authority imposed a ₹1,00,000 penalty under Section 59(1) and directed the respondent to ensure compliance and complete project registration. The order sends a clear message to developers: no marketing before RERA registration—no exceptions. Tune in as we discuss:

  • The legal framework of RERA registration
  • Why "Coming Soon" ads can still violate the law
  • The implications of this ruling for developers and marketers
  • Compliance lessons for real estate stakeholders

If you're involved in real estate development, marketing, or property investment, this case offers important insights into regulatory compliance and consumer protection under RERA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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