RERA 2016: Protecting Homebuyers & Regulating Real Estate (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Legal Podcast, hosts Divy
and Nidhi Singh unpack the Real Estate (Regulation and Development)
Act, 2016 — a landmark legislation reshaping India's
property market. From protecting homebuyers' rights to ensuring
transparency and accountability among developers, this Act has
become the backbone of real estate governance in India.
Divy Lotia and Nidhi Singh take you through why RERA was
introduced, the key provisions and obligations for builders, the
rights and safeguards available to property buyers, and the
compliance challenges faced in practice. Whether you're a
first-time buyer, a developer navigating compliance, or a legal
professional seeking clarity, this episode provides practical
insights into RERA and its impact on India's real estate
landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.