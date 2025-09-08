RERA 2016: Protecting Homebuyers & Regulating Real Estate (Video)

self

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Legal Podcast, hosts Divy and Nidhi Singh unpack the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 — a landmark legislation reshaping India's property market. From protecting homebuyers' rights to ensuring transparency and accountability among developers, this Act has become the backbone of real estate governance in India.

Divy Lotia and Nidhi Singh take you through why RERA was introduced, the key provisions and obligations for builders, the rights and safeguards available to property buyers, and the compliance challenges faced in practice. Whether you're a first-time buyer, a developer navigating compliance, or a legal professional seeking clarity, this episode provides practical insights into RERA and its impact on India's real estate landscape.

