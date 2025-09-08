ARTICLE
8 September 2025

RERA 2016: Protecting Homebuyers & Regulating Real Estate (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Legal Podcast, hosts Divy and Nidhi Singh unpack the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 — a landmark legislation reshaping India's property market.
India Real Estate and Construction
IndiaLaw LLP

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Legal Podcast, hosts Divy and Nidhi Singh unpack the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 — a landmark legislation reshaping India's property market. From protecting homebuyers' rights to ensuring transparency and accountability among developers, this Act has become the backbone of real estate governance in India.

Divy Lotia and Nidhi Singh take you through why RERA was introduced, the key provisions and obligations for builders, the rights and safeguards available to property buyers, and the compliance challenges faced in practice. Whether you're a first-time buyer, a developer navigating compliance, or a legal professional seeking clarity, this episode provides practical insights into RERA and its impact on India's real estate landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndiaLaw LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More