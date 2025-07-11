New Guidelines For Real Estate Advertisements In Tamil Nadu: Ensuring Transparency And Compliance

In an effort to enhance transparency and protect the interests of consumers in the real estate sector, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has issued new guidelines for the release of advertisements in print, electronic, and social media. These guidelines, which amend Regulation 6 of the TNRERA (General) Regulations, 2018, were announced in an order dated July 1, 2025, by the Chairperson, Thiru Shiv Das Meena, I.A.S. (Retired). The move is aimed at ensuring that all real estate advertisements provide clear and accurate information to potential buyers, thereby fostering a fair and regulated market.

The new guidelines cover various aspects of real estate advertising, including newspapers, magazines, brochures, outdoor publicity, electronic media, social media, and online property sites. For print media, advertisements must include the TNRERA registration number with a QR code (as per Form-C) and the Authority's website address, displayed prominently at the top right corner of the advertisement. The font size for these details must be at least twelve, and if the advertisement spans multiple pages, the details must be repeated on each page.

Brochures and leaflets must also contain the RERA registration number with QR code and the Authority's website address, with a minimum font size of twelve. Outdoor publicity, including hoardings and advertisements on buses and bus shelters, must display the Authority's website address and RERA registration number at the top right corner, with a font size of at least 50% of the project name's font size.

Electronic media advertisements, such as TV commercials and radio clips, must mention the RERA registration number and the Authority's website address in a slow and clear manner. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn must also include the RERA registration number and a link to the TNRERA website in all project-related communications.

Online property sites advertising real estate projects are required to display the TNRERA registration number with QR code and the Authority's website address. Additionally, advertisements must include the promoter's name, office address, and contact details. The project location, as per the approved plan, must be mentioned, and travel time to the project site should not be included due to variability in traffic conditions. Amenities promised in the agreement or brochure must be clearly indicated, and vague claims like "100+ amenities" are not allowed. If RERA registration is not applicable, the reason must be clearly stated.

The guidelines emphasize strict compliance, with penalties for non-compliance under Section 61 and 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Media houses are also required to ensure compliance, with violations reported to the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and and relevant media regulatory bodies.

The amendment to Regulation 8(3) of the TNRERA (General) Regulations, 2018, now requires all advertisements and publicity related to real estate projects to bear the project's registration details as prescribed under Regulation 6. This move underscores the Authority's commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in the real estate sector.

In conclusion, the new guidelines issued by TNRERA represent a significant step towards ensuring that real estate advertisements are clear, accurate, and informative. By mandating the inclusion of essential details such as the RERA registration number and the Authority's website address, these guidelines aim to protect consumers and foster a fair and regulated market. The real estate sector in Tamil Nadu is expected to benefit from increased transparency, ultimately leading to greater trust and confidence among potential buyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.